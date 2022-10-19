US, UK and France to discuss Iranian drone supply to Russia at UN — Reuters

Iran handed over Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to Russia, but denies involvement

Resolution 2231 limits Tehran's uranium enrichment activity. It doesn't limit conventional arms supplies, but does include restrictions on missiles and related technologies.

Earlier, the United States said it would take take “practical, aggressive” steps to make it harder for Iran to sell drones and missiles to Russia.

It was reported Iran promised Russia to supply “surface-to-surface" missiles, in addition to more kamikaze drones.

On Oct. 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba proposed that Kyiv break off diplomatic relations with Iran due to its supply of weapons to Russia. Russia has for several weeks been using Iranian-made suicide drones to attack Ukraine and kill civilians.

Tehran denies supplying Shahed-136 drones, but there is ample evidence – both photgraphic and in the form of material from downed Iranian drones – to prove these denials false.

