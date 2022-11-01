US to give Ukraine eight NASAMS, first two on the way – Pentagon

Washington has confirmed that it will provide Ukraine with eight NASAMS systems

Read also: Ukraine to receive NASAMS air defense systems by end of November

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine expects a total of eight NASAMS from the United States.

Read also: Putin preparing to stretch war well into 2023, not planning nuclear strike, says ISW

Two NASAMS systems were included in the package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $820 million that the United States announced on July 1.



Read also: Zelenskyy’s chief-of-staff main objective in war

Then on Aug. 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day, the Department of Defense announced a new aid package from the United States worth almost $3 billion, including six additional NASAMS and associated munitions.



A Pentagon spokesman confirmed these plans on Oct. 31, commenting on the provision of air defense systems and equipment to Ukraine at the request of journalists.



According to him, the United States has made the following efforts to protect Ukrainian skies:



Read also: Putin should be barred from G20 summit for ordering Ukraine attacks, says Ukrainian foreign ministry

provided Ukraine with 1,400 Stinger MANPADS in addition to "considerable numbers of short range air defense systems" given to Ukraine by other allies and partners;



pledged to provide Ukraine with eight NASAMS and ammunition, "two of those will be in Ukraine in the very near future, with six more to be provided later";

"committed to a suite of counter-unmanned aerial systems, including the VAMPIRE system and other radar systems;

helped secure the donation of an S-300 system from Slovakia to Ukraine at the beginning of the all-out war;

"sourced many spare parts to keep Ukraine's Soviet-type air defense systems up and running".

Raytheon Technologies, the manufacturer of NASAMS, announced on Oct. 25 that it had handed over the first two systems to the U.S. government a few weeks ago, and they were ready to be shipped to Ukraine.



Read also: Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine’s air defenses with Scholz

The planned transfer of the first NASAMS to Ukraine was confirmed by a U.S. Defense official at a background briefing in the Pentagon on Oct. 24.



Story continues

"We expect the NASAMS to be delivered within the next couple of weeks," the Pentagon spokesman promised.



“Of course, we'll defer to our Ukrainian partners to make that announcement when they arrived and when they're operational. But as we've mentioned before, we'll continue to work hard to get those there as quickly as possible.”



Read also: IRIS-T shows 100% success today, more of these systems needed, Air Force says

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on Oct. 14 that Ukraine would receive the first NASAMS systems from the United States by the end of October.



"There is a decision of the United States to supply us with a very well-known NASAMS system: the first few installations," Reznikov said.



“Our specialists are already being trained. And they will be delivered this month.”



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine