US Urges Energy Operators to Be on High Alert After Nord Stream Blasts

1
Jonathan Tirone
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US urged energy infrastructure operators, including LNG carriers heading for Europe, to be on high alert after suspected sabotage hit gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Everybody should be on high alert,” US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Wednesday in Vienna. She called for an “expedited investigation” into who bears responsibility for three blasts that targeted the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines off the German coast.

The Biden administration’s top energy official spoke in an interview at the International Atomic Energy Agency, where the US has this week been warning about Russia’s stranglehold on nuclear fuel markets. Germany’s Interior Ministry issued a general security threat on Wednesday after ruling out natural causes for the blasts on the Baltic Sea pipelines.

Granholm said the incident underscores why countries need to raise their defences in the face of Russian efforts to weaponize gas and other energy infrastructure, including the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. “Nations have to evaluate the risks of relying on another entity for their energy,” Granholm said.

The Department of Energy that Granholm administers has long been concerned over the security vulnerabilities of liquefied natural gas tankers. Each ship carries enormous volumes of energy that can trigger an explosion if attacked. The US Sandia National Laboratory warned the resulting fireball could be lethal from a mile away.

Asked whether US LNG shipments to Europe also need to take more precautions, Granholm said: “Of course. We have to be on heightened alert.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany to Rely on Nuclear Reserve to Avert Winter Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said it will keep two nuclear plants in a reserve until April to help limit the threat of winter blackouts in Europe’s biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Two out of three of G

  • Fish fossil catch from China includes oldest teeth ever

    A big catch of fish fossils in southern China includes the oldest teeth ever found — and may help scientists learn how our aquatic ancestors got their bite. The wide range of fossils suggests there were plenty of toothy creatures swimming around at this time, Clement said in an email, even though it's the next evolutionary era that is considered the “Age of Fishes.”

  • Looks like Arizona voters will be denied a chance to reject school voucher expansion lie

    The Republican politicians pushing universal school vouchers in Arizona know it isn't about providing a leg up to the poor but a handout to the rich.

  • Indigenous groups, activists resist Congo's oil block plan

    The auctioning of oil and gas blocks in Congo has stirred resistance and concern among local Indigenous communities worried about damage to their homes and large swaths of forest, according to a report released Thursday by several environmental groups. In late July, the Congolese government put 30 oil and gas blocks in the country up for auction with 13 blocks crisscrossing through protected areas and national parks, causing uproar among environmentalists. The Congo Basin forest absorbs an extraordinary 1.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide — about 4% of global emissions — some of which would be released into the atmosphere if the areas are cleared for oil and gas drilling.

  • Jan. 6 committee recap: What the public hearings have revealed about the attack on the Capitol

    The likely final public hearing of the House select committee is Wednesday. Here's a look at key revelations and viral moments from the other televised hearings

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • Ukraine Latest: Crucial US Rocket Systems Have Yet to Be Built

    (Bloomberg) -- The 18 High Mobility Artillery Systems that are part of the new $1.1 billion US assistance package to Ukraine have not yet been built and it will take a few years before they are delivered, a Defense Department official said Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine

  • Presidents Office considers leak on gas pipeline a terrorist attack by Russia

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:14 Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, called the incident with a large-scale gas leak on the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline a planned terrorist attack on the part of Russia.

  • Defenses Bolstered at Europe’s Energy Sites After Alarms Raised

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarms are being raised about the security of Europe’s energy assets as nations worry if more widespread attacks will follow the Nord Stream pipeline blasts.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandHurricane Ian Latest: Cuba Migrant Boat Sinks Off Florida

  • Blade Director Bassam Tariq Exits Marvel Studios’ Vampire Epic

    It appears there is something that can slow down vampire hunting hero Blade, and it’s the loss of a director.

  • Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows

    US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.

  • Oil Rises as Hurricane Ian Shuts Down Gulf of Mexico Production

    Hurricane Ian is strengthening after entering the Gulf of Mexico yesterday, forcing output to a halt in affected areas.

  • Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

    The chain offers something that McDonald's and Burger King don't, and it keeps building on that advantage.

  • John Kerry Woos Wall Street in Bid to Bolster US Climate Finance

    (Bloomberg) -- The top US climate diplomat is courting Wall Street in a bid to drive billions of dollars into clean energy initiatives around the globe amid lingering frustration wealthy nations have failed to provide a promised $100 billion in green finance for poor countries. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapRussia Decla

  • Ex-Nigerian official sentenced to 5 years for stealing from U.S. disaster relief funds and the strong dollar is making European travel very attractive right now — with one important caveat

    Prosecutors say Abidemi Rufai used stolen identities to apply for millions in aid for Covid-19 and Hurricanes Harvey and Irma despite living in Nigeria. Make sure you’ve got enough emergency funds to cover any possibility of storm-induced damage.

  • Boost Your Portfolio With These 3 Permian Explorers

    Handsome oil price continues to aid Diamondback (FANG), Chevron (CVX) and ExxonMobil (XOM).

  • Outbound Asian tourists to hit pre-pandemic levels by 2024-Agoda CEO

    Asian tourists are only expected to resume international travel at pre-pandemic levels gradually, by 2024, the new chief executive of online travel agency Agoda said late on Monday. The Asia-focused company expects tourists from Asian countries, excluding China, will take about six months after respective COVID-19 restrictions are lifted to travel confidently, said Omri Morgenshtern, who took the helm at Agoda in July. Across its Asian markets, Agoda's booking volumes have returned to 2019 levels, but more so in domestic travel, Morgenshtern told Reuters in an interview, in contrast to the stronger and quicker tourism recovery in the United States and Europe.

  • Senator Bernie Sanders on midterm elections, 2024 presidential election

    With just six weeks to go until the midterm elections, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks with “CBS Mornings” about the balance of power in Congress and whether he would ever consider another presidential run.

  • Trump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite Hurricane

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump and investors who sued him for fraud are sparring over a deposition the former president is scheduled to take in hurricane-ravaged Florida Friday in a class-action lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Putin’s Mobilization

  • Trump Sidelines $3M Attorney And Inspires Hilarious Twitter Speculation

    "Obviously this means the lawyer must have given Trump actual legal advice," mused one social media wit.