US urges Yemen's Houthis to free US Embassy's local staff

SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The United States on Thursday urged Yemen's Houthi rebels to release all U.S. Embassy local staffers that they had detained, following the death of one of them after seven months in captivity.

The Iran-backed Houthis seized the headquarters of the U.S. Embassy in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa last October. They detained dozens of former staffers, many of whom were later released but at least 11 remained in the rebels' custody.

Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation, has been fractured by a brutal civil war since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war a year later to try and restore the government to power. Washington shut down its embassy in 2015.

In a tweet, the embassy, now operating outside of Yemen, said it was mourning Abdulhameed Al-Ajami, a retired employee of the U.S. Agency for International Development, describing him as “an innocent grandfather” and “a proud Yemeni” dedicated to educating children in his country.

“We extend our condolences to his loved ones and call on the Houthis to end this injustice and release every single current and former U.S. Embassy employee now," it said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department issued a statement confirming Al-Ajami's death but did not mention any details on the time or the circumstances of his death.

“The United States has been unceasing in its diplomatic efforts to secure the release of our Yemeni staff in Sana’a. We demand the Houthis release detained current and former U.S. employees,” spokesman Ned Price said.

The Houthis never charged Al-Ajami or any of the other captives or brought them to trial.

The former USAID worker was already suffering from moderate kidney failure at the time of his detention and his condition worsened in recent weeks but he had no access to medication or medical help, according to an international aid worker. The aid worker spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the detentions with the media.

The war in Yemen has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and over the years turned into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. More than 150,000 people have been killed, including over 14,500 civilians.

The fighting has stalemated and the warring sides agreed to a two-month cease-fire, which expires next week. The United Nations is now pushing to extend the truce.

Occasional violence has persisted, however, On Thursday, at least five civilians were killed in the southern port city of Aden when a man dropped a hand grenade in a crowded market. The blast also wounded at least 20 people.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Congo's M23 rebels attack military base in country's east

    Congo’s M23 rebels closed in on a major military camp in the country’s east on Thursday after days of fighting the army, officials said. Clashes continued Thursday at the Rumangabo base in the Rutshuru area of North Kivu province about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the provincial capital, Goma. Gunfire exchanges have been heard there since early in the morning, said Manouvo Nguka, who lives in Rumangabo where the base is located.

  • UN official urges world not to forget Rohingya refugees

    The head of the U.N. refugee agency urged the international community on Wednesday not to forget more than 1 million Rohingya refugees who are living in sprawling camps in Bangladesh after fleeing from neighboring Myanmar. Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, said he visited the camps near the border with Myanmar and a remote island where 28,000 refugees have been relocated to ensure that their plight is not forgotten amid the crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan. Grandi is finishing a five-day visit to Bangladesh during which he met refugees, government officials, diplomats and donors.

  • Death toll in building collapse in southern Iran rises to 19

    Rescuers at the site of a collapsed building in southwestern Iran recovered five more bodies on Thursday, bringing the death toll from the disaster this week to 19, state-run media reported. It remains unclear how many more people are buried beneath the rubble after the collapse on Monday of the under-construction 10-story tower of the Metropol Building in the city of Abadan. Emergency workers have rescued 37 people so far.

  • Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explained

    Vladimir Putin’s military assault continues in face of near-unanimous international condemnation

  • China premier issues warning on Covid-hit economy

    China's premier has sounded an unusually stark warning about the world's second-largest economy, saying it must return to normal as the country's zero-Covid strategy bites into growth.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    The Russian Defense Ministry is promising to open a safe corridor to allow foreign ships to leave Black Sea ports. A separate corridor will be open to allow ships to leave Mariupol by sailing from the port on the Sea of Azov port to the Black Sea. Mikhail Mizintsev, who heads the National Defense Control Center under the General Staff, said 70 foreign vessels from 16 countries are now in six ports on the Black Sea including Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

  • Davos Voices: What leaders say about climate change, war

    The World Economic Forum's annual gathering of CEOs and government leaders this week in Davos, the town in the Swiss Alps, may seem full of important but impersonal announcements. WHAT ARE YOU DOING PERSONALLY TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE?

  • Ohio, Illinois have the most guns recovered by police and traced to Kentucky, data shows

    The top five states which have seen a large number of recovered guns traced back to Kentucky are Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee, Indiana and Florida, according to data from the ATF.

  • Joby Aviation secures certificate to operate commercial air taxis

    Joby Aviation -- the publicly-traded electric air vehicle company with a current market cap of $3.1 billion -- has received the necessary certification from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin on-demand commercial air taxi operations, the company said on Thursday. While it's a significant milestone that puts Joby closer to its stated goal of launching its electric aerial ridesharing service commercially in 2024, the startup still has a ways to go until it can ferry passengers in its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. Joby has only built two prototype vehicles and wouldn't share with TechCrunch how many it intends to build and deploy for its initial launch.

  • How Zelenskyy’s appeal shines through previous role as a sitcom star

    It's a fascinating piece of pop culture that helps explain Zelenskyy’s appeal.

  • EXPLAINER: What Turkey's Erdogan could gain in NATO debate

    Within a two-week span, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan caused a stir by throwing a wrench in Sweden and Finland’s historic request to join NATO, lashing out at fellow alliance member Greece and announcing plans for a new incursion into Syria. Erdogan appears to be using Turkey’s role as a mediator in the Ukraine war and its ability to veto new NATO members as an opportunity to air a variety of grievances and to force other nations to take action against groups the Turkish government views as terrorists, including Kurdish militants.

  • Doctors, hospitals in crisis-hit Lebanon go on 2-day strike

    Dozens of doctors, nurses and medical personnel rallied Thursday outside the Central Bank in the Lebanese capital of Beirut after declaring a two-day general strike to protest rapidly deteriorating economic conditions. The strike was declared by two medical professionals' unions — The Syndicates of Doctors in Beirut and the North and the Syndicate of Private Hospital Owners — which say they could no longer put up with Central Bank policies that have allowed banks to impose random capital controls and other restrictions. Lebanon’s medical sector, which up until few years ago was among the best in the Middle East, is on the brink of collapse, barely surviving the country’s unprecedented economic and financial meltdown.

  • Blinken: US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday the Biden administration aims to lead the international bloc opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into a broader coalition to counter what it sees as a more serious, long-term threat to global order from China. In a speech outlining the administration’s China policy, Blinken laid out a three-pillar approach to competing with Beijing in a race to define the 21st century’s economic and military balance. While the U.S. sees Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine as the most acute and immediate threat to international stability, Blinken said the administration believes China poses a greater danger.

  • Nicola Coughlan Just Dropped a Major “Bridgerton” Season 3 Teaser

    On her Instagram Story on May 24, actress Nicola Coughlan teased the upcoming season of "Bridgerton," which is now in production.

  • Big U.S. Cities Lost More Residents as Covid-19 Pandemic Stretched On

    San Francisco’s population fell 6.3%, a loss of 55,000 people. It and Chicago have lost so many people that their populations have fallen close to their 2010 levels.

  • Kim Kardashian speaks out against gun violence after Texas school shooting, in comments shared with The Independent

    ‘I’m not numbed by it. I will never be numbed by it’

  • Over 200 residents of Donetsk Oblast mobilized for war with Ukraine refuse to fight for Luhansk sham republic – video

    More than 200 residents of the Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast, mobilized for war with Ukraine, have demanded that they be returned home, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazansky reported on Facebook on May 25, posting a video address by the proxy forces.

  • Rep. Paul Gosar Spreads Lie About Texas Shooter In Hateful Since-Deleted Tweet

    The extremist Arizona Republican shared misinformation about the gunman that was circulating on right-wing networks.

  • Rep. Tony Gonzales responds to Beto O'Rourke's outburst during Greg Abbott's Uvalde shooting update

    Rep. Tony Gonzales responded to Beto O'Rourke outburst during Gov. Greg Abbott's update on the Uvalde school shooting.

  • Fox News’ Coverage of the Uvalde Shooting Was Sickening

    Conservative media responded to the massacre by speculating recklessly and pushing every harebrained solution imaginable — except gun control