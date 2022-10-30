US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan

MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they've turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors.

On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, bringing locally grown spinach, pineapples, big lemons and other fresh vegetables and fruits that the U.S. embassy said attracted hundreds of customers.

U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, who proposed the event, said the market brought healthy, local produce to consumers at Camp Hansen, while providing Japanese farmers and businesses with new customers. He bought Okinawan spinach, according to the U.S. Embassy.

“A win-win for all," Emanuel tweeted.

Fostering good relations with their host communities is important for the U.S. military based in Japan — especially in Okinawa where a heavy U.S. military presence has carried a fraught history.

Emanuel said in a statement he expects to see farmers markets foster a benefit between the Okinawan residents and American servicemembers who are contributing to the defense of Japan. He said he hopes to establish more farmers markets at other U.S. bases across Japan and hold them regularly.

Emanuel, a former congressman who served as former President Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff, tweeted that he later joined Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki at a festival of Okinawans gathering from around the world, including Americans of Okinawan descent, held every five years.

Okinawa was reverted to Japan from U.S. occupation in 1972. Today, a majority of the 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact, as well as 70% of U.S. military facilities, are still in Okinawa, which accounts for only 0.6% of Japanese land.

Many Okinawans who complain about noise, pollution, accidents and crime related to American troops are now concerned about a possible emergency in Taiwan — just west of Okinawa and its outer islands — as an increasingly assertive China raises tensions amid its rivalry with Washington.

Tamaki, who was reelected for his second four-year term in September, supports the bilateral security alliance but has made the reduction of U.S. military bases a key component of his platform.

Sunday's launch of the farmers' market on Okinawa came a week after one at the Yokota Air Base in the western suburbs of Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia squeezes out one “dirty bomb” after another to waste the UN’s time

    The Russian delegation at the United Nations put on quite an act on Oct. 27, providing a full-scale horror show of allegations against Ukraine: bioweapons, contagious combat mosquitos and, of course, the dirty bomb.

  • Deeply divided, Brazilians abroad join long queues to vote in tense presidential runoff

    Brazilian Ieda Ferreira woke up at the crack of dawn to join a long queue in Portugal's capital Lisbon, her home for the past five years, to vote in her country's presidential runoff. Brazil, she said, was more divided than ever. "Brazil has become very polarised," said the 46-year-old, who wore all red, the colour of Brazil's leftist Workers Party led by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

  • Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials…

  • Gambling, Sex, and Red Pills: The Worst Ads We've Seen in Apple's App Store (so Far)

    On Tuesday, Apple followed through on its promise to start filling the App Store up with more advertising. Almost immediately, people took to the internet to complain about the bizarre and sometimes seedy ads they were seeing. Apple made an abrupt policy change days later, “pausing” (but not banning) ads for gambling. We’re not just taking ads for gambling—it’s marketing for skeezy dating apps, red-pilled right-wing videos, and more.

  • Israel election polls predict Netanyahu just shy of victory

    Polls on Friday predicted Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come within a single seat of an outright majority in his quest to return to power in next week's election, the fifth in less than four years. Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges he denies, has been vying for a comeback, aided by an alliance between his Likud party and far-right party Religious Zionism - a pact that could test Israel's foreign relations if it wins the ballot. Two polls - one released late Thursday by Israel's Kan public broadcaster and another published on Friday by the Maariv newspaper - both showed the Netanyahu bloc of four parties winning 60 of parliament's 120 seats in Tuesday's vote.

  • Delphi murders: Everything we know about deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams and arrest of Richard Allen

    Teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams were murdered back in February 2017. On Friday, a man was finally arrested in connection to the case, reports <strong>Rachel Sharp </strong>

  • With over-the-counter birth control pills likely to be approved, pharmacists and pharmacies could play an ever-increasing role in reproductive health care

    The over-the-counter birth control pill will not require medical examinations or prescriptions prior to purchase. Sergey Mironov/Moment via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to review a drugmaker’s application for the first over-the-counter birth control pill in November 2022, with a decision expected in the first half of 2023. An approved over-the-counter hormonal birth control product would not require a prescription and would be considered self-care, defined as “the pra

  • Ukraine intelligence shows Moscow working to supplant Moldova pro-Western government

    Ukrainian intelligence has found that the Kremlin is behind some of the efforts to subvert the pro-Western Moldovan government. Documents reviewed by The Washington Post show that Russian politicians have allied themselves with anarchist forces in Moldova including Ilan Shor, whom one political figure called “a worthy long-term partner” in Russia’s efforts in the country.…

  • Venom 3 Forms Symbiotic Relationship With Kelly Marcel

    We’ve got quite a while before the third Venom movie oozes its way onscreen, but the goopy anti-hero played by Tom Hardy has made a tentacle-pulled leap forward. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that screenwriter Kelly Marcel will do double-duty as director for Venom 3.

  • "We will find everyone": Russian spy caught in Kharkiv

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 29, 2022, 10:51 Patrol officers have detained a man in the city of Kharkiv for reporting the coordinates of Ukrainian settlements of Kharkiv Oblast to Russian forces.

  • What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

    A man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and severely beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer early Friday while the Democratic lawmaker was in Washington. Paul Pelosi had surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said. In a letter to congressional colleagues Saturday night, Nancy Pelosi said her husband's condition “continues to improve.”

  • Zelenskyy calls for harsh response to Russias withdrawal from grain deal from UN and G20

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 21:52 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for a harsh international response - in particular from the UN and the G20 - to Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative [an agreement brokered by the UN with Russia and Türkiye launched on 22 July to enable ships to transport grain from Ukraine - ed.

  • Ukrainian farmers ask Poland to build wide-gauge railway track to Gdansk port

    Ukrainian farmers have asked Polish authorities to construct a broad-gauge railway line to connect the port of Gdansk with the Ukrainian and Lithuanian railway networks for the export of agricultural products.

  • EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

    It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death. To be sure, most events where large crowds gather happen without injury or death, with fans coming and going without incident. While movies that show crowds desperately try to flee suggest getting trampled might be the cause of most of the deaths, the reality is most people who die in a crowd surge are suffocated.

  • Conor McGregor announces a return to UFC: 'I'm gonna be back soon'

    Conor McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, said in an Instagram video that he'll fight in the Octagon once again in "early 2023."

  • Ben Simmons’ single-digit scoring streak continues in Nets loss

    Ben Simmons' offensive struggles continued in Thursday's loss to the Mavericks.

  • Why the Dow is having a killer month as it heads for best October ever

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been criticized by some market watchers for being a poor barometer of equity-market performance given its relatively small sample size of just 30 stocks.

  • No. 22 Kansas State blows out No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0

    Oklahoma State hadn't been shut out since 2009.

  • Soldiers face pay arrears in Luhansk Oblast

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 09:14 Russian soldiers stationed in Luhansk Oblast have not been paid their salaries for several months; thus, the occupiers cannot pay the promised compensation to civilians for their destroyed dwellings in Sievierodonetsk.

  • Church of Scientology plays down links with high-profile #MeToo cases

    While the church says it abides by ‘all laws of the land’, lawyers previously asked courts to bar Scientology references at trial