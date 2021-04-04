US vaccine rollout envied in Canada; Italy enters three-day lockdown: Live COVID-19 updates:

Jordan Culver and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The U.S. vaccine rollout may be bumpy, but it's the envy of our neighbors to the north.

"Meanwhile in Canada" is trending on social media as Canadians lament their wobbly vaccination program. More than 30% of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose compared to about 12% of Canadians, according to public health statistics from both nations.

"The good news for Americans has prompted a slew of jealousy, and criticism from Canadians asking why our provinces are so far behind," the Toronto Star writes.

Conservative Canadian parliament member Michelle Rempel Garner took note on Twitter of the U.S. push to open up vaccination appointments to all adults. She also noted that the Oakland Zoo plans on vaccinating some of its most at-risk animals this summer.

"Most Americans aged 16 and over will have access to a vaccine in the next week or two," she tweeted. "In Canada, that milestone is far away. In fact, these zoo animals in the United States might have access to a vaccine before many Canadian adults will."

Social media users were quick to point out that on one recent day the U.S. administered about 4 millions shots while Canada performed about 72,000 jabs.

"Meanwhile in Canada we are pondering vaccine approval with same rigger as a paint color for your living room," one frustrated Canadian tweeted. Another offered that "Meanwhile in Canada we're stuck waiting for American vaccines because our integrated economies mean we don't have the facilities to make them."

Also in the news:

A Mississippi health care official encouraged people over 65 as well as those 16 and older with preexisting conditions to refrain from in-person Easter Sunday church services if they have not been vaccinated.

►On Easter 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses temporarily shuttered and others decided to close to give employees a day off. While more stores will be open than on Thanksgiving and Christmas, several major retailers will be closed, including Costco, Sam's Club and Target.

►Italy entered a three-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown Saturday to deter Easter travel and get-togethers even as the country's variant-fueled spike in new infections began to wane.

►COVID-19 vaccines may reduce transmission, experts say, but vaccinated Americans still need to wear masks in public. Here's why.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 30.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 554,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 130 million cases and 2.8 million deaths. At least 204 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 158 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume travel at low risk to themselves, but the agency is still not recommending travel given rising case counts.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Pope rips 'scandalous' armed conflicts despite pandemic

Pope Francis gave his Easter message at Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica before a gathering of about 200, rather than the traditional speech on the balcony overlooking a square packed with thousands. The pandemic was front and center in the pope's streamed “Urbi et Orbi″ address (Latin for ”To the city and to the world”). Francis denounced armed conflicts in Africa, the Mideast, Latin America, Asia and Eastern Europe amid the global health crisis and pleaded for equity of care.

“The pandemic is still spreading, while the social and economic crisis remains severe, especially for the poor. Nevertheless – and this is scandalous – armed conflicts have not ended, and military arsenals are being strengthened,” Francis said.

Susan Miller

Reports of men's NCAA tournament fan dying of COVID prompt probe

The Marion County health department is investigating whether anyone in Indianapolis was exposed by any Alabama residents after news reports of an NCAA fan dying of complications of COVID-19. Luke Ratliff, a 23-year-old student at the University of Alabama, died after a brief illness days after attending the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, his father has confirmed. Multiple people told The Tuscaloosa News that he had died of complications related to COVID-19.

Ratliff, a major fan of the school's basketball team, was hospitalized shortly after returning to Tuscaloosa on March 29. He had attended the school's game against UCLA at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis the night before. It is unclear whether he had contracted the virus before, during or after his visit to Indianapolis, or where he contracted the virus. It's also unknown whether he was symptomatic while in Indianapolis.

– Emily Hopkins, Indianapolis Star

Arizona governor feuds with Phoenix over Easter park access

Gov. Doug Ducey has demanded that Phoenix open public park amenities for the Easter weekend after the Phoenix City Council voted last month to prohibit grilling and close parking lots to prevent crowding. In a letter to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Friday, Ducey criticized the city for attempting to limit park visitors, writing that the council's decision is in violation of a statewide executive order and the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gallego responded to the governor with her own sharply worded letter, saying the city would continue with its plans and that Ducey had no legal standing to make such demands.

"This crisis has made clear to all of Arizona that you put partisan politics ahead of saving lives. It is also no surprise that you have expressed your opinion in a partisan, divisive way rather than in a genuine effort to keep our residents safe," Gallego wrote.

– Nicole Sadek, Arizona Republic

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live COVID news: Canadians envious of US vaccination program

Recommended Stories

  • Quiz: How much do you know about what employees want now?

    Are you in touch with what people are looking for at work these days? Are they satisfied with the job? Feeling valued? Or are the ready for a change? Take our quiz to test your intuition.

  • Taiwan train crash: Lorry boss offers 'deep remorse'

    Some 50 people died in Friday's crash, which was caused by a vehicle slipping onto the tracks.

  • How work has changed a year into the pandemic

    In March 2020, we talked to experts about how work would likely change when Covid-19 disrupted it. Now, a year later, we check back to see how those predictions played out.

  • Rafael dos Anjos says he’s top option for Justin Gaethje: ‘Send me the contract’

    Given the state of the UFC lightweight division, Rafael dos Anjos sees himself as the most sensible opponent for Justin Gaethje next.

  • Republicans May Support a Much Smaller Infrastructure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans may be ready to support limited infrastructure funding in President Joe Biden’s spending proposal, which would require scaling back the $2.25 trillion plan by more than two thirds, a senior GOP senator said.With Biden’s “Americans Jobs Plan” on the table for less than a week, administration officials and Senate Republicans took to the Sunday news shows to lay out opposing positions. As Biden faces calls from parts of the Democratic Party to go bigger, Republicans are focusing their opposition on a corporate-rate increase they say will hold back job creation.Brian Deese, a key adviser who heads Biden’s National Economic Council, said the plan is a “one-time, eight-year capital investment” that tackles classic infrastructure projects like repairing bridges, and also includes investments aimed at promoting long-term job growth.“It’ll expand our economy’s potential,” Deese said on “Fox News Sunday,” adding that “we have a long way to go” to restore U.S. employment to pre-pandemic levels in the shorter term.Senator Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, said he could envisage bipartisan support on improving facilities like roads and airports, and possibly water systems and expanding broadband access -- if the administration pared the package to something like $615 billion.Meaning of Infrastructure“You’d still be talking about less than 30% of this entire package and it’s an easily doable 30%, I think,” he said on Fox. “When people think about infrastructure, they’re thinking about roads, bridges, ports and airports.”The very meaning of “infrastructure” needs a 21st-century makeover, said Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.“It’s important that we upgrade our definition of infrastructure, one that meets the needs of a 21st century economy, and that means we need to be funding and incentivizing those structures that allow us to maximize our economic activity,” Rouse said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”Read more: Broadband’s Have-Nots Test Biden PlanRepublicans portrayed Biden’s bid to cover the cost of the package by raising the corporate income tax to 28% from 21%, a reversal from former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut, as a non-starter that would kill jobs.“Let me just tell you, that’s going to cut job creation in the United States of America,” Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” The 2017 tax cuts were “a plan that worked,” he said.‘Whopping Tax Increase’“I’m all for looking for ways to pay for it” without raising corporate tax, Wicker said.Senator Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in his home state of Kentucky on Thursday that his party won’t support the Biden plan as now written, “as much as we would like to address infrastructure.”“The last thing the economy needs right now is a big, whopping tax increase,” McConnell told reporters.Biden’s plan faces a tough road ahead in Congress as Republicans have already said they won’t vote for a measure paid for by tax increases. Some progressives say Biden’s plan isn’t large enough. Other congressional Democrats, including Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, said he likes Biden’s direction but plans to release his own international tax proposal to fund an infrastructure proposal.Deese said Biden is ready to have a “conversation” on the plan and suggested that includes how to address Trump’s 2017 tax law.“There’s a lot of sensible reform we could do, though, that would also generate revenue across time,” Deese said. “If people have different approaches to that, he’s open to doing it.”Democratic PrioritiesBiden introduced an infrastructure-focused economic plan on Wednesday that seeks to upgrade U.S. roads, bridges, ports and water systems and pump money into semiconductor manufacturing, renewable energy and research and development.The plan also directs funding into other long-held Democratic priorities including electric vehicles, broadband internet and workforce development. Biden said that these investments are critical to the country as it emerges from the pandemic and faces challenges related to climate change and a global economy.“We’re determined to make sure that Infrastructure Week is no longer a punchline around Washington,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on ABC’s “This Week.” “That’s what this robust plan will do.”The eight-year proposal is a follow-up to the $1.9 trillion economic relief bill passed in March with only Democratic votes. It seeks a minimum tax on profits U.S. corporations earn overseas, increasing the rate to 21% from roughly 13%. The plan includes several other corporate increases, including more IRS audits on companies.Second ProposalThe White House says it’s planning a second proposal in the coming weeks to address so-called social infrastructure including child care, health care and college tuition. That plan will be paid for by tax increases on wealthy households and could cost more than $1 trillion.“Now is the time to begin addressing our physical infrastructure and our human infrastructure. I want to see that happen as soon as possible,” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”The competing pressures mean Biden’s proposal likely will have to be broken up into two or even three pieces of legislation. Some parts will need Republican support to make it through the Senate, while other provisions may be put into fast-track budget bills that need only Democratic votes to pass.(Adds Deese comment on tax discussion in 15th paragraph. A previous version corrected the dollar amount cited by Roy Blunt.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pope Francis lies prostrate at Good Friday service

    "Almighty and eternal God, provident refuge of the suffering, look with compassion on the affliction of your children who suffer from this pandemic," Francis said.It is the second consecutive Easter taking place under COVID-19 restrictions, with the Vatican following Italian guidelines.Italy has seen a resurgence in coronavirus infections and deaths over the last month and the government has tightened restrictions on businesses and movements to contain the virus.On Friday night, the pope is leading a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession on the basilica's outdoor steps in an empty St. Peter's Square.It will be the second time the procession is not being held at Rome's Colosseum since the modern-day tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964.

  • 'Game changer': Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan makes a big bet on caregivers

    The American Jobs Plan includes $400 billion for the care economy, a move that could help shift the perception of infrastructure and labor in the country.

  • ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Could Make Up to $50 Million This Weekend, but It’s Already a Success

    With theaters losing the "Knives Out" sequels to Netflix, Godzilla, King Kong, and Warner Bros. are providing the good news the industry needs right now.

  • SpaceX rocket debris recovered from Central Washington farm after fiery fall

    The atmospheric re-entry and breakup of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket upper stage created a fiery display in the skies above the Pacific Northwest a week ago, but not all of those shooting stars burned up on the way down. At least one big piece of the rocket — a roughly 5-foot-long composite-overwrapped pressure vessel — fell onto private property in southwest Grant County in Central Washington, the county sheriff’s office reported today in a tweet. Kyle Foreman, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, told GeekWire that the property owner left a message reporting the debris last weekend. Based on… Read More

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • A fake music festival in Belgium turned into chaos as police tried to disperse crowds of partygoers

    Videos show police using water and pepper spray to break up thousands of people who attended the fake music festival as an April Fools' Day joke.

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • A michelada-spiced sausage and grasshopper ice cream. Here are the best new ballpark foods

    A michelada-spiced sausage and grasshopper ice cream are among the innovative offerings that will make their debut at MLB ballparks this season.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Prince's arrest lays bare rifts at heart of Jordan's model royal family

    With no competing bloodlines or public rivalries, Jordan’s royal family have traditionally avoided the high-profile arrests, purges and coups seen in other monarchies in the Middle East. It is part of the regime's carefully-cultivated reputation as a Western-allied bastion of stability in a region often marked by chaos. But the house arrest of Prince Hamzah, and the detention of another junior member of the royal family and multiple other high-profile figures has dramatically pushed previously private rifts into the public eye. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” tweeted Hamzah’s American born mother, Queen Noor, on Sunday morning. While the Jordanian government denied that Hamzah had been arrested, a video shared with the BBC by his lawyer showed the prince saying he is “not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in — or on social media relating to visits that I had made — there had been criticism of the government or the king.”

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.