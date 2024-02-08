US venture capital firms accused of funding blacklisted Chinese AI companies

The News

At least five U.S. venture capital firms have been accused of funding blacklisted Chinese artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies that allegedly aid the Chinese Communist Party in mainland surveillance and oppression operations, according to a new report from the House Select Committee on China.

GGV Capital, GSR Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, and Walden International reportedly funneled more than $1.9 billion to Chinese AI companies and $1.2 billion to China’s chip supply chain, the investigation found.

“The Committee’s findings suggest that there are billions of dollars beyond those captured in this report that have flowed into PRC companies that support the PRC’s military, digital authoritarianism, and efforts to develop technological supremacy and undermine American technological leadership,” the committee wrote in the report.