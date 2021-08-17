US Veteran reacts to Taliban toppling Afghanistan

A U.S. Veteran with four Afghan deployments said he is surprised by how quickly the Taliban took over the country just two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. (August 16)

