US veto crucial as UN chief presses for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war: Live updates

Members of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday were considering a draft resolution demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres exercised rarely used authority to urge a halt to the war.

Guterres on Wednesday invoked Article 99, which allows him to bring to the Security Council "any matter which, in his opinion, may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.” The United Arab Emirates, a Security Council member, responded by submitting a draft cease-fire resolution expressing “grave concern over the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering" of civilians in Gaza.

"We cannot wait," the UAE's U.N. mission said in a statement. "The Council needs to act decisively to demand a humanitarian cease-fire."

The U.S., however, holds veto power and has balked at supporting tough language targeting Israel. Since the brutal attack on Israel by Hamas militants Oct. 7 prompted Israel's siege of Gaza, the Security Council has passed one resolution calling for “urgent an extended humanitarian pauses." That resolution came after four failed attempts to find consensus.

A weeklong pause that allowed for the release of more than 100 hostages seized by Hamas ended last week, and Israel has pressed its war on Hamas deeper into southern Gaza. More than 16,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed since the war began.

Guterres invoked Article 99 for the first time in his six-year tenure: "Facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, I urge the Council to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe and appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared."

Palestinians carry out search and rescue operations after an Israeli airstrike on Dec. 7, 2023, in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

∎ The Israeli military published receipts it said were seized in Gaza raids showing thousands of dollars spent on luxury jewelry by the son of Ismail Haniya, the head of the Hamas political bureau. The spending reflects the "disconnection and gap" between impoverished Gaza residents and Hamas leadership, the army said.

∎ The Israeli military said the death toll of its soldiers had risen to 87 since Oct. 7, when 1,200 Israelis were killed, most of them civilians. The military also says it has killed about 5,000 militants and has acknowledged that about two Palestinian civilians have died for every militant.

Israel says it is try to curb civilian deaths

Israel says it is being more selective in its evacuation orders in southern Gaza in an effort to minimize the war's impact on Palestinian civilians. Israel began its war in northern Gaza, ordering evacuation of the entire region. Northern and central Gaza have become isolated and cut off from aid, forcing Palestinians to head south to Rafah and other areas along the border with Egypt.

But even Rafah is not safe safe. A strike late Wednesday leveled a home in Rafah, and locals said around 20 people were killed. Another house was hit early Thursday, residents said.

Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, rejected U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby's claim that Israel is taking steps to remove innocent people from combat zones where Hamas deliberately places them. Al-Rishq accused Kirby of a "blatant attempt to wash the occupation of its crimes and polish its image stained with the blood of children and women."

U.S. support for Israel, Al-Rishq said, "makes them partners in shedding the blood of our people in Gaza and forever demolishes all their slogans about freedom and human rights."

