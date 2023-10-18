US vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas attacks on Israel, violence against citizens

The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution Wednesday condemning Hamas attacks on Israel and violence against civilians, saying it did not include language about Israel’s right to defend itself.

The U.S. was the only member nation in the 15-member Security Council to vote against the resolution, as 12 other countries voted to approve the resolution, according to The Associated Press. Two other countries abstained from the vote.

The proposed resolution condemned the attack on Israel by Hamas and violence against civilians, while also calling for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver much needed aid to civilians who live Gaza.

Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., launched an attack nearly two weeks ago that left 1,400 people dead. Most of those killed were civilians.

Israel then hit Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, with aerial strikes that have reportedly killed more than 3,000 people.

The U.S. has offered its backing for Israel to defend itself and go after Hamas in reponse to the initial attack, while calling for steps to protect civilians.

In a statement, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the reason the U.S. vetoed the Security Council resolution was because President Biden is visiting the region, saying “and we need that diplomacy to play out.”

The top diplomat also criticized the proposed resolution for not mentioning Israel’s right to self-defense.

The Security Council rejected a Russia-drafted resolution Monday that would have condemned the attacks on civilians and called for a “humanitarian cease-fire” but did not mention Hamas at all.

Biden announced an agreement Wednesday that allows Egypt to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and confirmed $100 million in U.S. funding for assistance to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

