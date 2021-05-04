US Virgin Islands missing woman Sarm Heslop’s friends offer reward money for her whereabouts

Michael Ruiz
·2 min read

Friends of the United Kingdom woman missing in the U.S. Virgin Islands for two months have announced a GoFundMe campaign to raise money in an effort to increase the reward for information on her whereabouts.

They made the announcement on the website they created to share updates about the search for the 41-year-old Sarm Heslop. They plan to augment the reward being offered by Crime Stoppers and to pay for any potential travel expenses for her family, should the need arise.

"Any funds not used for the reward or travel expenses will be donated to two charities that have helped us in the search for Sarm, and one charity close to Sarm’s heart: L B Trust Global, Coast Guard Foundation & Battersea," the friends said in a message posted to mark eight weeks since Heslop was last seen.

MISSING WOMAN IN VIRGIN ISLANDS HAD AMERICAN BOYFRIEND QUICK TO ANGER: EX-WIFE

Heslop was at a bar with her boyfriend Ryan Bane until around 10 p.m. on March 7. He reported her missing at around 2:30 a.m. on March 8, according to local police, and said she was no longer on his 47-foot catamaran, the Siren Song.

They said they told him to contact the U.S. Coast Guard for a search and rescue mission – which he did about 10 hours later. Although he has not been named a suspect or person of interest, he retained a high-powered local lawyer and refused to allow police to search his boat.

Heslop’s friends have asked Bane to explain what happened in the hours between his 2:30 a.m. 911 call and when he contacted the U.S. Coast Guard.

"We all know Sarm would not disappear of her own volition or free will," her friend, Andrew Baldwin, told the BBC Tuesday. "Even the tiniest, seemingly irrelevant detail may indeed be relevant so we would implore people to come forward and inform Virgin Islands Police Department immediately if they can recall anything unusual or saw anything pertinent the night of Sunday March 7 and early hours of March 8, 2021."

Bane has repeatedly declined to comment on Heslop’s disappearance, and authorities have said they’re not even certain she even returned to the boat with him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than £1,700 out of its £10,000 goal – or about $2,362 out of $14,000.

Crime Stoppers is already offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

But police have so far stopped short of publicly labeling the disappearance criminal.

"The purpose of the reward is an attempt to get anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Ms. Heslop to come forward," Virgin Islands Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said Tuesday. "VIPD continues to investigate this matter and seeks any bit of information possessed by the public."

Recommended Stories

  • Man suffers critical injuries in shooting Sunday night in Grandview, police say

    The victim is believed to be in his 40s, police said.

  • Suspect arrested in sexual assault of woman as she slept in her apartment, CMPD says

    Records show he’s a registered sex offender after a previous charge.

  • Protester who lost eye from rubber bullet says officer harassed him at hearing

    Alex Horell, injured during a protest last spring was charged with felony riot after his lawyer contacted the Pittsburgh police. A protester who lost his eye last spring during a public demonstration was charged with a felony after his lawyer contacted the Pittsburgh police about a possible lawsuit regarding his injury. Pittsburgh City Paper reported Alex Horrell says he was hit in the eye by an unidentified object during a Black Lives Matter protest in May 2020 after the murder of George Floyd.

  • Detroit educating residents on where, how to get vaccines

    Mecca Shabazz has yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The mostly Black city has been urging people to get vaccinated against the virus that has already killed more than 2,000 Detroit residents. Detroit's door-to-door campaign is the latest in its efforts to connect residents to vaccination sites across the city.

  • Bernie Sanders launches blistering attack on Mitch McConnell in Kentucky

    Senator Bernie Sanders accused Republican senator Mitch McConnell of making ‘the rich richer’ in America

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Former employees of YouTuber MrBeast alleged that the star created a toxic work environment, berating and belittling staff, according to report

    The New York Times reported allegations that Jimmy Donaldson, known online as MrBeast, fostered a "difficult work environment"

  • I made Ina Garten's 3-ingredient lemon pasta and it was the easiest 10-minute dinner

    Ina Garten's super easy dish includes just pasta, lemon, and butter. Better yet? It's done in less than 10 minutes.

  • Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch lists waterfront CA estate for $5.2 million. Have a look

    The home has breathtaking views from nearly every room.

  • Democratic congressman tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'shut your seditious, QAnon loving mouth' after she called his party 'the enemy within'

    Greene accused Rep. Ruben Gallego of seeking attention, called him a "coward," and questioned his masculinity.

  • 'I've had it with her': McCarthy criticism of Liz Cheney caught on hot mic

    The comments from the House minority leader were picked up prior to a Tuesday morning Fox News interview.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • A federal judge ordered the DOJ to release a memo that Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, saying 'it is time for the public to see' it

    "It is time for the public to see" the memo, Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote in a searing opinion issued Tuesday.

  • London woman killed in Pakistan by two men who wanted to marry her

    Police are hunting at least four suspects after a young London woman was shot and strangled while visiting Pakistan. Mayra Zulfiqar had recently been threatened with “dire consequences” by two men after she refused their marriage proposals, according to legal documents filed by her family. The 26-year-old had told relatives she feared for her life after she refused to marry either of the pair, and had called on an uncle to intercede. However, the law graduate from Middlesex University who had moved from the UK around two months ago, was then found dead at her apartment in the eastern city of Lahore. The young woman was found with a bullet wound to her shoulder, but police said she was also thought to have been strangled. A post mortem is underway. Miss Zulfiqar had been threatened by two friends after they tried to force her into marriage, according to a police complaint filed by her uncle, Mohammad Nazeer. Mr Nazeer said he had intended to talk to the two men in order to defuse the situation, only for her then to be killed, Dawn newspaper reported. The pair are accused of breaking into her house in the city's defence housing association neighbourhood with two accomplices in the early hours of Monday morning to kill her. Supt Sayyed Ali said an unidentified caller had alerted police about the murder and she had been found lying in a pool of blood in her room with her mobile phone near her body. “We have seized the mobile phone for forensic analysis,” he said, adding that police teams were also trying to access the nearby CCTV cameras' footage to check the movements of any suspects. Supt Sayyed said they had also contacted the parents and other family members of the deceased abroad to get details from them. Police said Miss Zulfiqar had travelled to Pakistan from the UK to attend a wedding but decided to stay on. “We are also after two suspects and will share further details at a later stage,” the police said, adding that Miss Zulfiqar's friend who was living with her at the same house, had been unable to help their enquiries. Police said they had not yet made any arrests and her parents are understood to be flying to Pakistan. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Pakistan and are urgently seeking more information from the local authorities. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

  • Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve

    “This is the kind of area we live in, so you can imagine that you’re always going to feel protective of your children.” As schools reopen across the country, Black students have been less likely than white students to enroll in in-person learning — a trend attributed to factors including concerns about the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on communities of color, a lack of trust that their schools are equipped to keep children safe, and the large numbers of students of color in urban districts that have been slower to reopen classrooms. “Now that they’re home, we feel safer,” said Johnson, who was keeping her two young daughters home despite options being made available for in-person learning.

  • ‘You owe me big time’: Surgeon pens own obituary before his death at 48

    Surgeon writes obituary that matches the way he lived life

  • Wedding venues forced to refund thousands a week due to ‘illogical and counterproductive’ SNP guidance

    Wedding venues are being forced to refund thousands of pounds a week thanks to “illogical and counterproductive” restrictions imposed by SNP ministers, industry leaders said on Tuesday. While weddings are now allowed to go ahead with alcohol being served indoors for up to 50 people, the beleaguered industry has warned that Nicola Sturgeon’s refusal to give target dates for the resumption of “key aspects” of weddings threatens to “shatter” the sector. Live music, dancing and guest interaction are “imperative” to couples “having belief that they can have something close to the wedding they dreamed of”, argued Duncan McConchie, chair of the Scottish Wedding Industry Alliance. However, Scottish Government guidance for weddings even under Level 0 - which is not due to begin until late June - will still require social distancing between guests and face masks indoors. Ms Sturgeon has refused to indicate when social restrictions, which hospitality bosses say will bankrupt businesses, may be lifted entirely. Lisa Wishart of Uddingston-based Lisini, which runs two wedding venues, said her business is being forced to refund £10,000 a week due to couples cancelling their weddings. “It is understandable because they don’t know what they’re allowed to do and neither do we. If someone’s got a wedding in August in Level 2 can the father walk the bride down the aisle? If it’s a wedding in September in Level 1 can they do line ups?” Lisini has had to quadruple the number of staff it uses for meal service because another rule means that venues can only use one server per table, which on top of other restrictions means that the business is “likely to make a loss on most of the weddings it is legally obliged to honour”. It comes as Scotland continues to record low numbers of coronavirus cases and fatalities, with just 139 new infections and no further deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Despite the positive public health data and calls for an acceleration of lockdown easing, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested her route map out of lockdown is unlikely to change, and her government has faced heavy criticism for imposing last-minute and complicated rules on hospitality. “Guidance being released ten days before they come into practice will do nothing but shatter our industry, cause businesses to fail and create yet further mental health issues for business owners and operators,” warned Mr McConchie. Meanwhile, celebrity chef Tom Kitchin shared a tweet from the Scottish Hospitality Group which blasted the rules.

  • Ethiopia 'at a crossroads' amid spiraling ethnic conflict

    Aba Yosief Desta preferred not to discuss the ethnicities of victims in the widening conflicts threatening Ethiopia's unity. Speaking to The Associated Press from the city of Gondar, where he manages a diocesan office, he reflected on the first known massacre of the conflict in the neighboring Tigray region. Ethiopia's government says ethnic Amhara were killed, but ethnic Tigrayan refugees have told the AP they were also targeted.

  • Bennifer Part 2? Newly single Jennifer Lopez has been spotted with a very famous ex

    Breakups are tough and very few people like to be alone, but we have to wonder: Is Jennifer Lopez recycling?

  • Ree Drummond's daughter got married in an extravagant outdoor wedding at her family's ranch

    Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott got married at the Drummond family's Oklahoma ranch, where "The Pioneer Woman" is filmed.