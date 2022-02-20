US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline

LEAH WILLINGHAM and JONATHAN MATTISE
·4 min read

Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country.

Total confirmed cases reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 five weeks ago on Jan. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In New York, the number of cases went down by more than 50% over the last two weeks.

“I think what’s influencing the decline, of course, is that omicron is starting to run out of people to infect,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and infectious disease chief at the University of Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down from a national seven-day average of 146,534 on Jan. 20 to 80,185 the week ending in Feb 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID data tracker.

Public health experts say they are feeling hopeful that more declines are ahead and that the country is shifting from being in a pandemic to an ‘endemic' that is more consistent and predictable. However, many expressed concern that vaccine uptick in the U.S. has still been below expectations, concerns that are exacerbated by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine said Sunday that the downturn in case numbers and hospitalizations is encouraging. He agreed that it likely has a lot to do with herd immunity.

“There are two sides to omicron’s coin,” he said. “The bad thing is that it can spread to a lot of people and make them mildly ill. The good thing is it can spread to a lot of people and make them mildly ill, because in doing so, it has created a lot of natural immunity.”

However, Schaffner said it’s much too early to “raise the banner of mission accomplished.” As a public health expert, he said he’ll be more comfortable if the decline sustains itself for another month or two.

“If I have a concern, it’s that taking off the interventions, the restrictions, may be happening with a bit more enthusiasm and speed than makes me comfortable,” he said. “My own little adage is, better to wear the mask for a month too long, than to take the mask off a month too soon and all of a sudden get another surge.”

Officials in many states are cutting back on restrictions, saying they are moving away from treating the coronavirus pandemic as a public health crisis and instead shifting to policy focused on prevention.

During a Friday news conference, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced that the state would be transitioning into what he called a “steady state” model starting in April in which Utah will close mass testing sites, report COVID-19 case counts on a more infrequent basis and advise residents to make personal choices to manage the risk of contracting the virus.

“Now, let me be clear, this is not the end of COVID, but it is the end — or rather the beginning — of treating COVID as we do other seasonal respiratory viruses,” the Republican said.

Also on Friday, Boston lifted the city’s proof of vaccine policy, which required patrons and staff of indoor spaces to show proof of vaccination.

“This news highlights the progress we’ve made in our fight against Covid-19 thanks to vaccines & boosters,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said via Twitter.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, a Nashville primary care physician, said now is not the time to lessen vaccination efforts, but to double down on them. In the spring of 2021 when vaccines were becoming more readily available, the U.S. was “eager to declare COVID independence,” she said. Then came the delta and omicron surges.

Bono, who attended medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans, said the U.S. should approach COVID like hurricane season.

“You have to learn to live with COVID and you have to learn from it,” she said.

One challenge is that each region has a unique landscape, she said. In the American South, for example, many restrictions have been lifted for a while or never existed in the first place. Yet it’s also a region with relatively lower vaccination rates.

“We’ve suffered so much and if there’s a way to help appease future suffering, it’s having a more vaccinated community,” she said.

In Buffalo, Russo said he sees two possible future outcomes. In one, the U.S. experiences a fairly quiet spring and summer while immunity is still strong. He said in that scenario, it’s likely immunity will wane and there will be a bump of new cases in the cooler months during flu season, but hopefully not a severe surge.

In the second — the one concerning public health experts — a new variant evolves and evades the immunity wall that was built up from both omicron infections and vaccinations.

“Whether such a variant can evolve is the big question, right?” he said. “That is the concern that we’ll have to see through. Omicron was the first version of that, and there is this sort of adage that ‘well, over time, viruses evolve to be less virulent,’ but that’s not really true. Viruses evolve to be able to infect us.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eastern Ukraine residents flee to Russia

    People waited at the Donetsk railway station to board a train to southern Russia as the region's crisis continued to deepen.Residents arrived in Russia's southwestern city of Taganrog on Sunday after being evacuated from their home towns.More than 30,000 people from Donetsk and nearby Luhansk have crossed the Russian border in the past 24 hours, TASS news agency said, quoting authorities in Russia's Rostov region.Some of the evacuated residents will travel to other regions of Russia that will be ready to accommodate them, according to statements by local authorities.

  • UK says Putin's commitments to Macron are a welcome sign on Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitments to French President Emmanuel Macron were a welcome sign that the Kremlin chief may be still willing to engage in a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. Johnson spoke to Macron after Macron held a call with Putin. "The Prime Minister noted that President Putin's commitments to President Macron were a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

  • Florida reports 1,330 COVID-19 deaths as cases fall by half this week

    ORLANDO, Fla. — New coronavirus cases in Florida dropped by more than half this week when compared to last week, the Florida Department of Health said Friday. There were 42,473 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents to bring the cumulative total to 5,775,171. With 1,330 more fatalities on record, 68,902 Florida residents have died. This week’s 1,330 deaths reflect a slight ...

  • Olympics was 'one of the safest places on this planet'; Queen Elizabeth tests positive: Live COVID-19 updates

    More than 1.8 million tests were conducted for the Olympic Games in Beijing since Jan. 23, and only 437 people tested positive. Latest COVID news.

  • Kremlin says repeated predictions of Ukraine invasion may have 'detrimental consequences'

    The Kremlin spokesperson on Sunday warned that repeated suggestions by western governments of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine may have adverse consequences.Speaking with Russian state television, Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin takes no notice of such statements."The fact is that this directly leads to an increase in tension. And when tension is escalated to the maximum, as it is now, for example, on the line of...

  • This $21 Portable Sound Machine Is the Secret to Your Best Night's Sleep, According to Travelers

    It’s even earned a seal of approval from “extreme” light sleepers.

  • Zoom meeting about U of T 'hell banknotes' incident interrupted by man with gun, racist messages

    Toronto Police are investigating a recent alleged incident in which a Zoom meeting organized for Asian students at the University of Toronto last week was interrupted by racist messages and a man brandishing a machine gun on camera. The incident reportedly occurred during a Zoom meeting on Feb. 7. The video conference, attended by over 90 people, was organized to provide a safe space for healing and support following the “hell bank notes” incident that happened days before.

  • Canada's capital starts cleanup after weeks-long protest

    Police tape and fencing are all that remain on the snow-swept streets of downtown Ottawa on Sunday, a day after officers cleared out a three-week protest camp that had blockaded the Canadian capital.Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city since Jan. 28, in what began as a protest by truck drivers angry over cross-border COVID-19 vaccine requirements.But the blockade turned into a demonstration against Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the government.Trudeau on Monday invoked emergency powers to give his government wider authority to stop the protests.And on Saturday, cops moved in."So I will stand here today again and say: this demonstration is over. Go home. If you don't go home, we will remove you from the streets."Ottawa's interim police chief, Steve Bell, said officers used pepper spray and stun grenades and made dozens of arrests. Police said thirty-eight vehicles had been towed.Bell said that while the blockade was over, the investigation was not."If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges. Absolutely. This investigation will go on for months to come."The federal government said on Saturday it would provide up to C$20 million to Ottawa businesses that have suffered losses due to the blockades.

  • Austin-area COVID hospitalizations continue decline; number of Texans in hospital down to 6,071

    According to state data, Travis County vaccination rates continue to improve but the area has been seeing a shortage in available staffed ICU beds.

  • New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy denies reports that angry laid-off staffers crashed and cut short an all-hands meeting where he was introduced

    In an interview with The New York Times, McCarthy refuted reports that an internal meeting announcing his role ended early when fired staffers joined.

  • Texans GM Nick Caserio says Josh McDaniels has ‘matured,’ will excel with Raiders

    Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio believes Josh McDaniels has grown from his experiences and will do well with the Las Vegas Raiders.

  • Republican lawmaker sues top Democrat over mask requirements at Illinois Capitol

    Illinois Rep. Blaine Wilhour and attorney Thomas DeVore are suing House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch over a mask requirement at the state Capitol.

  • Former Texas coach Charlie Strong hired by Miami to coach linebackers

    Charlie Strong is back in the college game.

  • Inside the chaotic postgame as Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard strikes Wisconsin coach

    Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard got physical with Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft on Sunday in Madison.

  • Market strategists explain why spiking volatility ‘makes sense’ right now

    Ryan Detrick, LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist, and Frances Stacy, Optimal Capital's Director of Strategy, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility tied to crude oil and the Fed's monetary policy on inflation, interest rate hikes, and stocks handling geopolitical tensions like Russia-Ukraine.

  • How Olympic athletes make money after winning medals

    Being an Olympic athlete can lead to a lucrative career — if you're able to leverage glory into sponsorships.

  • Nathan Chen Performs An Encore At Winter Olympics And It's Flippin' Fantastic

    The gold medalist figure skater squeezed in one last remarkable feat in Beijing.

  • Hate-Crime Defense for Arbery Killers Comes Down to One Total Stranger

    Stephen B. MortonTo prove the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery were not motivated by racism, their defense teams called a collective total of one witness: a random neighbor who did not know the trio.Lindy Cofer, a 48-year-old resident of Satilla Shores—the Georgia neighborhood where the 25-year-old Black man was chased and shot to death in 2020—was called on behalf of Greg McMichael. Along with his son Travis (who fired the fatal shots) and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan (who j

  • Hong Kong says anti-virus controls might be tightened

    Stringent anti-virus controls that ban public gatherings in Hong Kong of more than two people might be tightened to stop a surge in infections, the territory’s top health official said Sunday, as 14 deaths and more than 6,000 new cases were reported. Health Secretary Sophia Chan, speaking on a radio program, gave no details of possible new restrictions and called on the public to stay at home. Hong Kong already is operating under its strictest curbs on travel, business and public activity since the pandemic began.

  • Bernie Madoff’s sister and her husband dead in murder-suicide in Palm Beach home, cops say

    Sondra Wiener and Marvin Wiener, who reportedly lost millions in the investment scam run by Sondra’s brother, Bernie Madoff, were found in their home dead of gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.