Joe Biden's top diplomat heads to Middle East in wake of Israeli-Palestinian violence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rozina Sabur
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he boards a plane for Israel at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland - REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he boards a plane for Israel at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland - REUTERS

Joe Biden dispatched his top diplomat to the Middle East on Monday to show America's "commitment" to Israel's security after a Palestinian was shot dead after he reportedly attacked two people in East Jerusalem.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, will meet separately with Israeli and Palestinian officials as part of Washington’s ongoing efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire that brought an end to the worst violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas in several years.

Announcing the four-day visit, Mr Biden said: "Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel's security".

The US president added that the trip would also continue his administration's efforts to support the Palestinian people "after years of neglect".

Mr Biden, who faced criticism from fellow Democrats for not publicly pressing Israel to call a ceasefire, also stressed his administration's "quiet, relentless diplomacy" in bringing a halt in the fighting.

The Secretary of State defended the behind-the-scenes diplomacy effort during an interview on Sunday.

"President Biden leading this effort made the judgment that we could be most effective in doing that. And ultimately... we got to where everyone wanted to be, which was to end the violence," he told CNN.

Mr Blinken added that working towards a "two-state solution" was some way off. "We have to start building back in concrete ways and offering some genuine hope, prospects, and opportunity in the lives of people," he said.

The four-day trip includes stops in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman. Mr Blinken's primary goals will be to ensure the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will hold and discussing an urgent infusion of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip, according to a senior State Department official.

It came as a Palestinian was shot dead after stabbing two Israelis, one of them a soldier, near a flashpoint area of east Jerusalem that has been the focus of Palestinian protests.

The attack came in the tense aftermath of the 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers which has left more than 250 people dead.

The stabbing took place near the Sheik Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem, where dozens of Palestinian families face the threat of eviction by Jewish settlers, one of the underlying triggers of the recent violence.

Israel's emergency service, the Magen David Adom, said it treated two men in their early 20s with stab wounds to their upper bodies.

Israeli police did not provide any details about the attacker but referred to him as a "terrorist," a term usually reserved for Palestinian assailants.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Very disturbed’ by Israel’s disproportionate force against Palestinians: Faishal

    Israel has used “disproportionate force and violence” against the Palestinian people, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said on Monday (24 May).

  • Tennis-U.S. Open line judges to be replaced by technology this year

    Electronic line calling technology was also used at last year's U.S. Open, apart from at the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. The technology was also deployed at the Australian Open, a move largely welcomed by players.

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • LeBron James expects Anthony Davis to bounce back after rough game vs. Suns

    LeBron James expressed confidence in Anthony Davis following a disappointing Game 1 performance against the Phoenix Suns.

  • White House, Kremlin aim for Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

    The White House and the Kremlin are working to arrange a summit next month between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland, according to officials. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva, the proposed host city, this week to finalize details, according to one U.S. official familiar with the preliminary planning but not authorized to discuss the deliberations publicly. Geneva is now expected to be the choice for Biden's first face-to-face meeting with Putin as president, according to a second official.

  • Egypt Court Rejects Appeal to Free Ship That Blocked Suez

    (Bloomberg) -- An Egyptian court rejected an appeal by the owner of a giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal to allow it to leave the country, as a legal dispute over compensation continues.Sunday’s ruling marked the second time Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. lost a bid to have a seizure order lifted. The Suez Canal Authority is claiming more than more than $900 million in damages linked to the vital waterway’s six-day closure in March, which roiled shipping markets.The appeals court in the town of Ismailia also referred the SCA’s lawsuit by the against the Ever Given’s owner back to a lower trial court at the same venue. The next hearing was set for May 29.Frantic OperationThe SCA’s lawsuit asked for $916 million in compensation. The operator lowered the figure in out-of-court negotiations to $550 million, which the ship’s insurers say is still too high.The Ever Given’s owner has offered to pay $150 million, according to the SCA, which says that doesn’t cover losses of transit fees, damage to the waterway during the dredging and rescue efforts, and costs of equipment and labor.The 400-meter-long Ever Given was freed on March 29 after a frantic salvage operation and sailed to the Great Bitter Lake, about halfway along the canal, where it has been kept ever since.The SCA estimates the goods aboard the ship have a value of $775 million, Chairman Osama Rabie told Sada El Balad, a local television channel, on Sunday night.About 50 ships a day pass through the canal, which can cut a voyage between Europe and Asia by two weeks. More than 400 vessels were held up by the blockage, though most were able to pass through the channel soon after it was reopened. This month Egypt started dredging to widen the southern end, where the Ever Given got stuck.On Saturday, lawyers for the Ever Given’s owner argued that a transcript of the black box from the ship showed that the captain was given conflicting messages from SCA staff on March 23, the day of the grounding. Two SCA employees argued about whether or not the Ever Given should enter the canal due to higher-than-normal winds, according to the lawyers.(Updates with negotiations on compensation in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Last Night in Soho teaser features first footage from psychological thriller, trailer drop date

    Edgar Wright's film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith.

  • Inside the Race to Avert Disaster at China’s Biggest ‘Bad Bank’

    (Bloomberg) -- It was past 9 p.m. on Financial Street in Beijing by the time the figure inside Huarong Tower there picked up an inkbrush and, with practiced strokes, began to set characters to paper.Another trying workday was ending for Wang Zhanfeng, corporate chairman, Chinese Communist Party functionary—and, less happily, replacement for a man who very recently had been executed.On this April night, Wang was spotted unwinding as he often does in his office: practicing the art of Chinese calligraphy, a form that expresses the beauty of classical characters and, it is said, the nature of the person who writes them.Its mastery requires patience, resolve, skill, calm—and Wang, 54, needs all that and more. Because here on Financial Street, a brisk walk from the hulking headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, a dark drama is playing out behind the mirrored façade of Huarong Tower. How it unfolds will test China’s vast, debt-ridden financial system, the technocrats working to fix it, and the foreign banks and investors caught in the middle.Welcome to the headquarters of China Huarong Asset Management Co., the troubled state-owned ‘bad bank’ that has set teeth on edge around the financial world.For months now Wang and others have been trying to clean up the mess here at Huarong, an institution that sits—quite literally—at the center of China’s financial power structure. To the south is the central bank, steward of the world’s second-largest economy; to the southwest, the Ministry of Finance, Huarong’s principal shareholder; less than 300 meters to the west, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, entrusted with safeguarding the financial system and, of late, ensuring Huarong has a funding backstop from state-owned banks until at least August.The patch though doesn’t settle the question of how Huarong makes good on some $41 billion borrowed on the bond markets, most incurred under Wang’s predecessor before he was ensnared in a sweeping crackdown on corruption. That long-time executive, Lai Xiaomin, was put to death in January—his formal presence expunged from Huarong right down to the signature on its stock certificates.The bigger issue is what all this might portend for the nation’s financial system and efforts by China’s leader, Xi Jinping, to centralize control, rein in years of risky borrowing and set the nation’s financial house in order.“They’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” said Michael Pettis, a Beijing-based professor of finance at Peking University and author of Avoiding the Fall: China’s Economic Restructuring. Bailing out Huarong would reinforce the behavior of investors who ignore risk, he said, while a default endangers financial stability if a “chaotic” repricing of the bond market ensues.Just what is going on inside Huarong Tower? Given the stakes, few are willing to discuss that question publicly. But interviews with people who work there, as well as at various Chinese regulators, provide a glimpse into the eye of this storm.Huarong, simply put, has been in full crisis mode ever since it delayed its 2020 earnings results, eroding investor confidence. Executives have come to expect to be summoned by government authorities at a moment’s notice whenever market sentiment sours and the price of Huarong debt sinks anew. Wang and his team must provide weekly written updates on Huarong’s operations and liquidity. They have turned to state-owned banks, pleading for support, and reached out to bond traders to try to calm nerves, with little lasting success.In public statements, Huarong has insisted repeatedly that its position is ultimately sound and that it will honor its obligations. Banking regulators have had to sign off on the wording of those statements—another sign of how serious the situation is considered and, ultimately, who’s in charge.Then there are regular audiences with the finance ministry and the other powerful financial bureaucracies nearby. Among items usually on the agenda: possible plans to hive off various Huarong businesses.Huarong executives are often kept waiting and, people familiar with the meetings say, tend to gain only limited access to top officials at the CBIRC, the banking overseer.The country’s apex financial watchdog—chaired by Liu He, Xi’s right-hand man in overseeing the economy and financial system—has asked for briefings on the Huarong situation and coordinated meetings between regulators, according to regulatory officials. But it has yet to communicate to them a long-term solution, including whether to impose losses on bondholders, the officials said.Representatives at the People’s Bank of China, the CBIRC, Huarong and the Ministry of Finance didn’t respond to requests for comment.Focus on BasicsA mid-level party functionary with a PhD in finance from China’s reputed Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, Wang arrived at Huarong Tower in early 2018, just as the corruption scandal was consuming the giant asset management company. He is regarded inside Huarong as low-key and down-to-earth, particularly in comparison to the company’s previous leader, Lai, a man once known as the God of Wealth.Hundreds of Huarong staff, from Beijing division chiefs to branch employees in faraway outposts, listened in on April 16 as Wang reviewed the quarterly numbers. He stressed that the company’s fundamentals had improved since he took over, a view shared by some analysts though insufficient to pacify investors. But he had little to say about what is on so many minds: plans to restructure and shore up the giant company, which he’d pledged to clean up within three years of taking over.His main message to the troops: focus on the basics, like collecting on iffy assets and improving risk management. The employees were silent. No one asked a question.One employee characterized the mood in his area as business as usual. Another said co-workers at a Huarong subsidiary were worried the company might not be able to pay their salaries. There’s a widening gulf between the old guard and new, said a third staffer. Those who outlasted Lai and have seen their compensation cut year after year have little confidence in the turnaround, while new joiners are more hopeful about the opportunities the change of direction offers.Others joke that Huarong Tower must suffer from bad feng shui: after Lai was arrested, a bank that had a branch in the building had to be bailed out to the tune of $14 billion.Dark humor aside, a rough consensus has begun to emerge among senior management and mid-level regulators: like other key state-owned enterprises, Huarong still appears to be considered too big to fail. Many have come away with the impression—and it is that, an impression—that for now, at least, the Chinese government will stand behind Huarong.At the very least, these people say, no serious financial tumult, such as a default by Huarong, is likely to be permitted while the Chinese Communist Party is planning a nationwide spectacle to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. Those festivities will give Xi—who has been positioning to stay in power indefinitely—an opportunity to cement his place among China’s most powerful leaders including Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.Huarong is “nowhere near” defaulting, the managing editor of Caixin Media wrote in an opinion piece on Saturday. Neither the Ministry of Finance nor Chinese regulators would allow it, Ling Huawei wrote.What will come after that patriotic outpouring on July 1 is uncertain, even to many inside Huarong Tower. Liu He, China’s vice premier and chair of the powerful Financial Stability and Development Committee, appears in no hurry to force a difficult solution. Silence from Beijing has started to rattle local debt investors, who until about a week ago had seemed unmoved by the sell-off in Huarong’s offshore bonds.Competing InterestsHuarong’s role in absorbing and disposing of lenders’ soured debt is worth preserving to support the banking sector cleanup, but requires government intervention, according to Dinny McMahon, an economic analyst for Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China and author of China’s Great Wall of Debt.“We anticipate that foreign bondholders will be required to take a haircut, but it will be relatively small,” he said. “It will be designed to signal that investors should not assume government backing translates into carte blanche support.”For now, in the absence of direct orders from the top, Huarong has been caught in the middle of the competing interests among various state-owned enterprises and government bureaucracies.China Investment Corp., the $1 trillion sovereign fund, for instance, has turned down the idea of taking a controlling stake from the finance ministry. CIC officials have argued they don’t have the bandwidth or capability to fix Huarong’s problems, according to people familiar with the matter.The People’s Bank of China, meantime, is still trying to decide whether to proceed with a proposal that would see it assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of bad assets from Huarong, those people said.And the Ministry of Finance, which owns 57% of Huarong on behalf of the Chinese government, hasn’t committed to recapitalizing the company, though it hasn’t ruled it out, either, one person said.CIC didn’t respond to requests for comment.The banking regulator has bought Huarong some time, brokering an agreement with state-owned lenders including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. that would cover any funding needed to repay the equivalent of $2.5 billion coming due by the end of August. By then, the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements after spooking investors by missing deadlines in March and April.“How China deals with Huarong will have wide ramifications on global investors’ perception of and confidence in Chinese SOEs,” said Wu Qiong, a Hong Kong-based executive director at BOC International Holdings. “Should any defaults trigger a reassessment of the level of government support assumed in rating SOE credits, it would have deep repercussions for the offshore market.”The announcement of a new addition to Wang’s team underscores the stakes and, to some insiders, provides a measure of hope. Liang Qiang is a standing member of the All-China Financial Youth Federation, widely seen as a pipeline to groom future leaders for financial SOEs. Liang, who arrived at Huarong last week and will soon take on the role of president, has worked for the three other big state asset managers that were established, like Huarong, to help clean up bad debts at the nation’s banks. Some speculate this points to a wider plan: that Huarong might be used as a blueprint for how authorities approach these other sprawling, debt-ridden institutions.Meantime, inside Huarong Tower, a key item remains fixed in the busy schedules of top executives and rank-and-file employees alike. It is a monthly meeting, the topic of which is considered vital to Huarong’s rebirth: studying the doctrines of the Chinese Communist Party and speeches of President Xi Jinping. (Updates to mention Caixin managing editor’s opinion piece on the matter. )More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alex Rodriguez Posts About a ‘New Beginning’ as New Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pics Emerge

    Jennifer Lopez isn’t feeling any pain after her breakup from Alex Rodriguez — she’s back with Ben Affleck and Bennifer 2.0 is going very well. For the former baseball star, things feel a little bit different. He’s smarting from the very swift rebound of his ex-fiancée, but he’s letting us all know, via his Instagram […]

  • NYPD Officer Is Adopting the Kitten He Saved from a Brooklyn Sewer

    When Officer Bloomquist looked down into the sewer, he saw the kitten, now named Splinter, floating on a bottle.

  • Analysis: Khamenei's election agenda may slow revival of Iran nuclear deal

    Weary negotiators appear increasingly unlikely to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers before the Islamic Republic's June presidential election, but an extension of talks could reap political gains at home for the supreme leader. The man who ultimately matters in the Iranian nuclear question, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would like the negotiations between Tehran and six global powers in Vienna to end Iran's economic isolation, officials and insiders say, but at a favourable time. At stake in Iran is which political faction within the country's complex power structure will take credit for removing U.S. sanctions that were re-imposed after former U.S. president Donald Trump exited the 2015 pact three years ago.

  • Boris Johnson ‘will foot the bill’ when he marries Carrie Symonds

    Boris Johnson will cover the costs of his wedding at Chequers if he chooses the 16th-century Buckinghamshire manor as the venue, government sources have said. He is set to become the first Prime Minister to get married in office in 200 years, having set a date in July next year to marry his fiancée, Carrie Symonds. The couple have sent out save-the-date cards to family and friends to inform them the ceremony will take place on July 30, The Sun reported on Monday. However, the location of the nuptials is being kept secret, it is understood. The couple could choose Chequers, the Elizabethan manor at the foot of the Chiltern Hills that has been the grace-and-favour residence of the Prime Minister since the 1920s. A government source said on Monday it was "fair to assume" that Mr Johnson would cover any costs, confirming that the taxpayer would not be left to pick up the bill for the celebration. Speculation has also arisen that the couple could opt to hold the wedding at Port Lympne safari park in Kent, where Ms Symonds works as communications chief for an animal conservation charity. They are the first unwed couple to reside at Downing Street.

  • Singapore clears LSE deal for Refinitiv after FX pledge

    Singapore's competition authority has approved the London Stock Exchange Group's $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv provided the bourse continues to offer certain foreign exchange benchmarks to rivals. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS)gave the conditional approval after examining whether the deal, which transforms the 300 year old bourse into a one-stop shop for data, trading and analytics, threatened competition in the currency market. The LSE has committed to making Refinitiv's WM/Reuters foreign exchange benchmarks available to existing and future customers to provide index licencing services or clearing services in Singapore, CCCS said in a statement, adding that the commitment, effective from Monday, was for 10 years.

  • ETERNALS Trailer Looks Like One of Marvel’s Grandest Movies

    The first trailer for Marvel's upcoming Eternals movie shows off an all-star cast, a grandiose vibe, and some stellar visuals. The post ETERNALS Trailer Looks Like One of Marvel’s Grandest Movies appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Grizzly bear still on the loose after killing professor in Calgary and escaping traps

    Cause of fatal attack remains unknown

  • Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

    Antwone Rivers, 39, died from the novel virus on 13 May after contracting it in April

  • Ted Cruz lashes out at anchor who called him ‘Kremlin Cruz’ over endorsement of Russian army ad

    Texas senator who railed against ‘emasculated’, ‘woke’ military culture was excoriated by veterans after endorsing macho power of Russian army recruitment ad

  • Phil Mickelson made $2.16 million for winning the PGA Championship - here's what the rest of the players made

    Phil Mickelson took home $2.16 million for his winning performance at the PGA Championship, but he wasn't the only player to leave with a big payday.

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Father of murdered Cash Gernon pleads forgiveness for leaving son: ‘I have paid the ultimate price’

    Trevor Gernon issues video message accepting his ‘poor judgment’ after son was kidnapped and killed