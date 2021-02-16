US vows to help Iraq promote stability in face of `enemies'

EDITH M. LEDERER

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.S. administration said Tuesday a top priority in Iraq is to help the country assert its sovereignty “in the face of enemies” by preventing a resurgence of the extremist Islamic State group and addressing destabilizing activities of Iran and Iranian-backed militias.

U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills told the U.N. Security Council that President Joe Biden’s administration “supports a strategic partnership with a stable, democratic Iraq,” including backing efforts to control militias and advising and assisting the country’s counter-terrorism forces.

The United States will also be “a steady, reliable partner that supports Iraq’s anti-corruption and economic reform efforts, strengthens regional relationships, holds accountable human rights violators and those who abuse human rights, (and) provides humanitarian assistance,” Mills said.

The Islamic State extremist group seized Iraqi cities and declared a self-styled Islamic caliphate in a large swathe of territory it took control of in Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014. U.S. airstrikes and a U.S.-backed, Iraqi-led ground campaign led to the group’s defeat in Iraq in 2017, leaving tens of thousands dead and Iraqi cities in ruins.

But the group’s sleeper cells continue to launch attacks in different parts of Iraq including on a market in Baghdad in December that killed at least 30 people and wounded over 100.

Mills said helping Iraq prevent a resurgence of IS and working toward the country’s stability also means supporting its efforts to hold peaceful elections on Oct. 10, four months later than originally planned.

“These scheduled elections will be critical in establishing responsive and representative government,” he said.

Mills referred to the hundreds of thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite south since late 2019. Protesters have called for an end to endemic corruption by a political class largely seen as having squandered Iraq’s oil resources through greed and mismanagement over the years. They have demanded political and economic reforms including early elections. The protests were met with a heavy military crackdown and hundreds were killed.

Mills said the U.S. welcomes a recent letter from the Iraqi government to the Security Council asking the U.N. political mission in Iraq known as UNAMI to provide election observers.

“We support international observation of Iraqi elections to ensure that the elections are free, fair and credible, and look forward to working with Iraq, the council, fellow members, and the U.N. to determine the most feasible form such an effort can take,” he said.

The U.S. is providing $9.7 million to UNAMI to assist the government’s election preparations, and Mills encouraged international donors to also contribute.

He said one of the highest barriers to credible elections is the presence of “armed militias, violent extremists, and spoilers.” He urged Iraq’s electoral administration and key security personnel to start working immediately to ensure security around the elections.

Mills stressed that militias, including those backed by Iran, and remaining Islamic State elements are killing Iraqis, attacking U.N. convoys, targeting diplomats and non-governmental organizations, “and depriving Iraq of much-needed economic relief and foreign investment.”

He pointed to Monday's rocket attack outside Irbil international airport, near where U.S. forces are based in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region of northern Iraq, killing a civilian contractor working for the U.S.-led coalition and injuring at least eight other people including an American.

U.N. special envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told the council that “reckless attempts to inflame tensions," like the Irbil attack, “pose grave threats to Iraq’s stability.”

She said “a positive, stable relationship between federal Iraq and the Kurdistan region is absolutely essential to the stability of the whole country.” And she lamented “the harsh reality” that Baghdad and Irbil have failed to agree on key laws including on sharing oil revenue and disputed territories.

As for the October election, Hennis-Plasschaert said parliament has passed legislation to finance the voting process, and countrywide registration of candidates and alliances as well as the updating of voter lists has begun. But she said parliament must immediately finalize the Federal Supreme Court law because the court certifies election results.

Looking at the year ahead, she said, “Iraqis hope to turn the page on a number of fronts: recovery from the pandemic, elections, economic reform, strengthening the rule of law and delivering a more secure environment for all.”

But this requires decisive and concerted action, including meaningful reforms and refuting “poisonous” misinformation and conspiracies, Hennis-Plasschaert stressed.

“For elections to be trusted, unfounded theories must be disproved, baseless accusations refuted, intimidation replaced with accountability,” she said. “Transparency must rule and loyalties cannot be for sale.”

Latest Stories

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about its finances.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Charge dropped against white woman who called police on Black bird-watcher

    Video of Amy Cooper calling 911 to report a Black man was threatening her in Central Park made national headlines.

  • Man Follows, Racially Harasses NYC Photographer and 'No One Stepped in to Help'

    Ming, one half of the New York-based photographer duo The Bing Buzz, was walking in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 9 when she suddenly heard a boom, according to the pair's YouTube video posted on Feb. 11. After the second explosion, firefighters began evacuating people from the nearby buildings due to potentially high carbon monoxide levels. As Ming started to leave the area, a man approached her.

  • Hamas court says women need guardian's approval to travel

    A Hamas-run Islamic court in the Gaza Strip has ruled that women require the permission of a male guardian to travel, further restricting movement in and out of the territory that has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the militant group seized power. The rollback in women's rights could spark a backlash in Gaza at a time when the Palestinians plan to hold elections later this year.

  • Here Are The Criminal, Civil Investigations Trump Faces After Senate Acquittal

    Legal troubles in New York and Georgia mount for the former president with his second impeachment trial having gone dark.

  • Lavrov blames EU for demise of its Russia ties

    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday blamed the European Union for its deteriorating relations with Russia and accused the bloc of systematically destroying mechanisms for cooperation. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the fate of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose jailing and treatment by Moscow have raised the prospect of further sanctions on Russia. Last week Lavrov said Moscow would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible.

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • 2 plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial

    Two former Hong Kong lawmakers pleaded guilty to illegal assembly charges Tuesday, as a trial opened for them and seven other prominent democracy activists in what is seen as a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The activists are charged with organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019. The two who pleaded guilty were Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, both former members of the Hong Kong legislature.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Says Capitol Riot 'Didn’t Seem Like An Armed Insurrection To Me'

    "If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots," said the Wisconsin Republican in comments that have been widely condemned.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Turkey investigates Dutch politician Wilders over Erdogan comments

    Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation on Tuesday into remarks about President Tayyip Erdogan by Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders, Turkish state media reported. Wilders called Erdogan a terrorist on Twitter on Monday and urged Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to expel the Turkish ambassador to the Netherlands.

  • White House boosting vaccine supply to states

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine supplies sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week; that's a 57 percent increase from when Biden took office nearly a month ago. (Feb. 16)

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars

    Suspected Israeli settlers vandalized several vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in broad daylight in an incident caught by security cameras. It appeared to be the latest in a series of so-called “price tag” attacks, in which hard-line Israeli nationalists attack Palestinians and vandalize their property in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement activity. Footage carried by Israeli public broadcaster Kan appeared to show around 10 people, all wearing hoods and masks, puncturing the tires and smashing the windows of parked cars near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Two plead guilty in trial of nine Hong Kong democracy activists charged with illegal assembly

    Two Hong Kong pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to an illegal assembly during mass anti-government protests in August 2019, while seven others, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, pleaded not guilty. The 2019 protests, fuelled by a perception Beijing was curbing the wide-ranging freedoms promised to the former British colony upon its return to Chinese rule in 1997, plunged the semi-autonomous city into its biggest crisis since the handover. Former pro-democracy politician and activist Au Nok-hin pleaded guilty to organising and knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly, while Leung Yiu-chung, another activist, pleaded guilty to participating in an illegal assembly.

  • 'I was afraid of not making it through the night': Mass outages hit Texas amid arctic cold

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.

  • COVID-19 vaccine shipments increasing from 11 million to 13.5 million per week, White House says

    The Biden administration has announced another increase in COVID-19 vaccine shipments. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Biden's administration will be sending 13.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to states weekly, an increase from 11 million, CNBC reports. Additionally, Psaki said the administration will be doubling the amount of vaccines that will be shipped directly to pharmacies to 2 million. The administration announced this program to send vaccines directly to select pharmacies earlier this month, saying that one million doses a week would go out to 6,500 pharmacies as it first launched. "Eventually, as supply increases, more than 40,000 pharmacy locations nationwide will be providing COVID-19 vaccines through this program," Psaski said. "This is a critical, critical part of our plan." Weekly COVID-19 vaccine shipments have increased 57 percent since Biden's inauguration, Psaski said Tuesday, and according to USA Today, this latest boost in supply was the biggest so far. But USA Today also notes that "although vaccine distribution has increased, vaccination sites all over the country are shutting down while hundreds of thousands of people are on waiting lists." And Bloomberg reports that "federal officials also warned governors on Tuesday that extreme winter weather this week may delay vaccine shipments." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceBiden extends foreclosure moratorium, delays mortgage payments until end of JuneHouse Democrat argues Trump violated Ku Klux Klan Act in Capitol riot lawsuit

  • Turkey accuses US of backing PKK after Turks killed in Iraq

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid into the United States, accusing it of supporting Kurdish militants on Monday, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish soldiers, police and civilians abducted by Kurdish insurgents in a cave complex in northern Iraq. Erdogan also took aim at a U.S. State Department statement that deplored the hostages' deaths, but added that the U.S. would condemn the deaths “in the strongest possible terms” if it is confirmed that they died at the hands of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.