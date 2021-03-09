US vows renewed pressured on Iran over Levinson

The State Department says they vow to put renewed pressure on Iran on what happened to Robert Levinson, on what is the 14th anniversary of his disappearance. (March 9)

Video Transcript

NED PRICE: The Secretary committed to the Levinson family that finding answers-- long overdue answers as you alluded to-- will be an absolute priority for us. We will press the Iranian government for those answers, as we have said, in the context of Americans who are being unjustly detained in Iran today. You are not wrong that the last two administrations have not been able to provide satisfactory answers either to the family, to the broader American public, about what happened to Bob Levinson.

I can speak to the Obama administration. It wasn't for lack of trying. This case was absolutely a priority back then. Obviously wouldn't want to characterize the Trump administration's approach beyond what we've all seen and what you, in fact, alluded to.

Our approach to Iran is one that recognizes the necessity of diplomacy. And diplomacy, in this case, requires that we have channels for communication. We will use every single one of those channels as appropriate to press the case for those Americans who are unjustly detained in Iran today, and for answers when it comes to Bob Levinson. Now those channels of communication are one important tool. We also have other tools and means at our disposal. To try and find those answers, we will use every single one of them.