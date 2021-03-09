US vows renewed pressured on Iran over Levinson

The State Department says they vow to put renewed pressure on Iran on what happened to Robert Levinson, on what is the 14th anniversary of his disappearance. (March 9)

Video Transcript

NED PRICE: The Secretary committed to the Levinson family that finding answers-- long overdue answers as you alluded to-- will be an absolute priority for us. We will press the Iranian government for those answers, as we have said, in the context of Americans who are being unjustly detained in Iran today. You are not wrong that the last two administrations have not been able to provide satisfactory answers either to the family, to the broader American public, about what happened to Bob Levinson.

I can speak to the Obama administration. It wasn't for lack of trying. This case was absolutely a priority back then. Obviously wouldn't want to characterize the Trump administration's approach beyond what we've all seen and what you, in fact, alluded to.

Our approach to Iran is one that recognizes the necessity of diplomacy. And diplomacy, in this case, requires that we have channels for communication. We will use every single one of those channels as appropriate to press the case for those Americans who are unjustly detained in Iran today, and for answers when it comes to Bob Levinson. Now those channels of communication are one important tool. We also have other tools and means at our disposal. To try and find those answers, we will use every single one of them.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran enriching with new set of advanced machines at Natanz: IAEA

    Iran has started enriching uranium with a third set of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz, the U.N. nuclear watchdog told its member states on Monday, a further breach of Tehran's 2015 deal with major powers. The move is part of a recent acceleration by Iran of its violations of restrictions under that deal, which granted Iran relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs to its nuclear activities. It began breaching limits after then-U.S. President Donald Trump quit the deal and re-imposed sanctions in 2018.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Myanmar coup: The shadowy business empire funding the Tatmadaw

    Advocacy groups are calling for sanctions against the military's secretive business interests.

  • Philippine leader's order to kill rebels 'legal', spokesman says

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's order to kill armed rebels was legal, his spokesman said on Monday, as catholic leaders joined condemnation of the killings of nine activists in separate weekend raids against suspected insurgents. Human Rights groups are outraged over the deaths of what they said were legitimate activists under the guise of counter-insurgency operations, which came two days after Duterte told security forces they could kill rebels if they were holding a gun and to "ignore human rights". "The president's 'kill, kill, kill' order is legal because it was directed at armed rebels," his spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing, adding the government would still investigate the incident.

  • Gaza's Hamas rulers hold secret leadership election

    The Islamic militant group Hamas on Tuesday was holding a leadership election in its Gaza Strip stronghold, a race with deep implications for its relations with Israel and other regional players, as well as upcoming Palestinian elections. A Hamas official said the field had narrowed down to a tight race between Yehiyeh Sinwar, the group's current firebrand leader, and Nizar Awadallah, a co-founder of the movement.

  • UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

    Sweeping U.S. sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday. In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Abu Dhabi, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pushed for “joint action with Syria,” saying that the American economic pressure campaign “as it is today makes the matter difficult.”

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Husband leaving me 'harder' than imprisonment in Iran

    Kylie Moore-Gilbert has spoken of her heartbreak on discovering her husband left her while she was imprisoned in Iran. The British-Australian academic, 33, told Sky News that she discovered only on her release that he had begun an affair with a university colleague who had campaigned to free her. She said that she began to think something was wrong when he stopped telling her he loved her on their infrequent phone calls. Dr Moore-Gilbert spent 800 days in Iranian prison after being arrested at an academic conference and charged with spying. She was released in November as part of a prisoner swap. “It has been harder for me to process and come to terms with that [the affair], than it has been to come to terms with what happened in Iran,” she said. It was only when Dr Moore-Gilbert was flown home that her mother told her of the infidelity of her husband, Ruslan Hodorov.

  • Gophers prepare for Big Ten tournament amid speculation on Pitino's future

    Richard Pitino probably wouldn't have believed it if someone told him a couple of months ago that he might be coaching his last game with the Gophers basketball program in this week's Big Ten tournament. Not when the Gophers were nationally ranked for five consecutive weeks. Not when their school-record-tying five victories over ranked teams in a season included blowing out Michigan in ...

  • Taiwan Has Enough Water to Keep Chipmakers Humming Till May

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan offered reassurances Monday it has sufficient water reserves to keep a giant tech industry led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. humming till late May, when monsoon rains arrive to alleviate its worst drought in decades.The island should have enough water to supply the public and industry till then though precipitation is likely to fall short of average historical levels, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua told reporters Monday. The drought has so far exerted no impact on TSMC nor other companies, Wang added.Taiwan faces its worst drought in 56 years, a challenge to water-intensive sectors of the economy from chipmakers to textile factories and farms. The heightened level of concern coincides with a global shortage of semiconductors that’s halting output at automakers from General Motors Co. to Volkswagen AG, spurring TSMC and its peers to run their fabs at close to full capacity to try and sate demand.On Sunday, President Tsai Ing-wen said on her Facebook page her government will do everything in its power to stabilize supply. Chipmaking consumes enormous quantities of both power and water. U.S., Japanese and European officials have urged the Taiwanese government to do all it can to ensure a steady supply of chips as automakers in their countries delay production and idle plants due to a lack of crucial components.The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeTSMC has trimmed usage and ordered small amounts of water by the truckload for some of its facilities to prepare for potential water-use restrictions, spokeswoman Nina Kao said in an email. Longer term, the island is setting aside NT$17 billion to build 11 recycling plants by 2026.Spanning the Tropic of Cancer in the western Pacific Ocean, Taiwan typically receives copious amounts of rainfall. But last year was abnormally dry by historical standards. Hsinchu City, home to the likes of TSMC and MediaTek Inc., received just half the amount of rain in 2020 than it did the year before. The southern city of Tainan, another major center of technology manufacturing, also saw a significant drop-off in the amount of rain.About 70% of Taiwan’s water supply goes toward agriculture while industrial production uses just 20%. The remainder is for residential and commercial use, Taiwan’s Water Resources Agency Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-fung said in an interview Monday.Recent conservation measures, including fallowing some farmland, has helped save some 701 million tons of water. That ensures Taiwan has enough water till late May, with an additional month’s supply cushion, he added. Taiwan uses about 16 billion to 17 billion tons of water annually, the official said.Typhoons are usually an important source of precipitation but they didn’t deliver for Taiwan last year. Not a single typhoon made landfall in all of 2020. Over the past century, the island is hit by between three and four typhoons each year on average, according to the island’s Central Weather Bureau.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

    Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover takes its first drive

    The Perseverance rover took a drive on Mars for the first time last week. Why it matters: The first jaunt is expected to set off a long and scientifically productive life on Mars for the car-sized rover. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Perseverance drove for about 33 minutes, going 13 feet forward and backing up about 8 feet before snapping some photos of the area where the rover touched down on the planet on Feb. 18.“This was our first chance to ‘kick the tires’ and take Perseverance out for a spin. The rover’s six-wheel drive responded superbly," Anais Zarifian, a Perseverance team member said in a statement. "We are now confident our drive system is good to go, capable of taking us wherever the science leads us over the next two years.”On March 2, the rover also took about two hours to stretch its 7-foot robotic arm designed to let the rover use tools to snap photos of interesting rocks and learn more about their composition.The big picture: The rover is specifically designed by NASA to search for signs of past life on the Red Planet. Perseverance’s landing area — which is thought to have been a river delta billions of years ago — is believed to be one of the best places on the planet to look for fossilized signs of life.To that end, the rover will use specially designed tubes to cache interesting samples that can be scooped up by a future mission and brought back to Earth for analysis.What's next: Perseverance will continue to run diagnostics of its instruments, with the first flight of the Ingenuity helicopter — designed to fly above the Red Planet — planned for some time in the coming weeks.1 fun thing: NASA named Perseverance's landing site "Octavia E. Butler Landing" in honor of the famous science fiction writer.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • FireEye CEO: Reckless Microsoft hack unusual for China

    Cyber sleuths have already blamed China for a hack that exposed tens of thousands of servers running its Exchange email program to potential hacks. The CEO of a prominent cybersecurity firm says it now seems clear China also unleashed an indiscriminate, automated second wave of hacking that opened the way for ransomware and other cyberattacks. The second wave, which began Feb. 26, is highly uncharacteristic of Beijing's elite cyber spies and far exceeds the norms of espionage, said Kevin Mandia of FireEye.

  • Elijah McClain Organizers Facing Attempted Kidnapping Charges and Decades of Prison Time for Protesting Aurora, Colo., Police

    There’s still separate justice systems in America, as has been evidenced by the continuing dearth of criminal consequences for police officers who’ve caused the death of numerous Americans—even in light of last year’s uprisings against high profile cases of police violence.

  • Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: 'This is my job'

    An Iowa journalist recounted getting pepper-sprayed and arrested while covering a protest for racial justice last year, testifying in her own defense Tuesday at her trial on charges stemming from the incident. Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri told jurors she was running away from a scene where riot police had shot tear gas and were advancing to disperse protesters outside a mall in Des Moines, Iowa. Sahouri said the pepper spray was “extremely painful” and made her think she was going to go blind.

  • Lebanon's collapse piles strain on army, security forces

    Discontent is brewing in the ranks of Lebanon's security forces over a currency crash wiping out most of the value of their salaries as unrest and crime surge. In unusually outspoken comments, army chief General Joseph Aoun said his warnings that the pressure on soldiers' earnings and morale could lead to an "implosion" had fallen on deaf ears. Lebanon's pound has crashed 85 percent since late 2019 in a financial meltdown that poses the biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

  • Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain amid claims Meghan, Duchess of Sussex complained to ITV

    Piers Morgan sensationally stepped down from Good Morning Britain amid claims the Duchess of Sussex submitted a formal complaint to ITV about him. The outspoken presenter left the show on Tuesday after earlier storming off set following a row about his coverage of Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview with GMB weatherman Alex Beresford. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add,” the broadcaster said in a statement. An ITV spokesman refused to deny suggestions that the pregnant royal, 39, had submitted a formal complaint about the former Mirror editor after he told viewers on Monday he “didn’t believe a word” of what she told the US chat show host. In her two-hour interview with Prince Harry, Meghan claimed she was nearly driven to suicide by life in the Royal family.

  • A quick swab and a boarding pass: Israel's El Al launches check-in COVID-19 test

    Israel's El Al airlines launched a pilot programme at its Tel Aviv airport check-in counters on Monday to test unvaccinated passengers for COVID-19 before allowing them to board a non-stop flight to New York. Just before stepping up to the counters, 112 of the 280 passengers on flight 003 were required by El Al to undergo a nose swab - a rapid antigen test, with results within 15 to 20 minutes, that detects protein fragments specific to the coronavirus. For 5-year-old Hili Lazarof, the test was "okay".

  • Lost Money in the Technology Selloff? Here's What Buffett Mentor Phil Fisher Says to Do.

    It has been a brutal month or so for high-flying technology growth stocks that soared during the pandemic of 2020. In a massive market rotation, investors have sold off many high-growth stocks in software, electric vehicles, and other technology IPOs and special-purpose acquisition companies, in favor of more beaten-down sectors of the market like financials and energy stocks.

  • Kendall Jenner Styled Herself for Her Brand-New Collab With Alo Yoga—and You Can Shop Her Exact! Look!

    Her leggings have 600+ positive reviews, nbd.

  • US urges Sudan to build an inclusive government for all

    The United States called on Sudan Tuesday to build an inclusive and representative government that ensures peace, supports people on the margins and helps “those who have suffered achieve justice.” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also called for implementation of the historic Juba Peace Agreement signed six months ago by the civilian-led transitional government and rebel groups, saying so far “the Sudanese people have not seen the commitment and engagement by signatory parties necessary for progress.” Sudan, which has been on a fragile path to democracy since the military ousted autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following mass pro-democracy protests, is ruled by a transitional military-civilian government.