US Vows RETALIATION After Drone Strike Kills 3 US Troops; Senate Deal Allows Biden To SHUT Border

President Biden Sunday responded to Iran-backed terrorist attacks in Jordan that killed three American soldiers, marking the first time a member of U.S. troops was killed since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel. Senators are confident they’ll release a bipartisan border bill by the end of the week, but presidential hopeful Donald Trump is putting pressure on Republicans to not sign onto the deal. Tax season kicks off today, with the Internal Revenue Service opening filing from now until the April 15 deadline. Lastly, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 58. Make sure to subscribe and join Kevin weekdays as he dishes today’s top headlines from The Hill. Follow Kevin Cirilli, Instagram - @kevcirilli Twitter / X - @kevcirilli

