US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol

1
YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops.

The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol.

“American ethanol is a powerful tool for Japan to address climate change, support consumers facing high prices and strengthen energy security,” Aaron Forsberg, minister for economic affairs at the U.S. Embassy, said at a conference center in Tokyo.

Cooperation on biofuel between the U.S. and Japan is part of a larger partnership between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in defense, technology and climate change.

A workshop Wednesday in Tokyo provided an opportunity for Japanese government, academics and industry representatives to learn more about bioethanol from American experts.

Bioethanol can be fuel for vehicles and planes and offers a cleaner alternative to petroleum.

Compared to countries like the U.S and Brazil, where bioethanol is commonly used, Japan is playing catch-up. The need for alternative fuels has grown more pressing with the war in Ukraine and worries about rising oil prices and climate change.

Japan imports almost all its oil, as well as its bioethanol. Japan has denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but has yet to eliminate its Russian oil imports, as it has pledged.

“Japan has set an important goal to be carbon neutral by 2050,” Yuki Sadamitsu, director-general of the Natural Resources and Fuel Department at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, told the workshop.

Boosting the use of bioethanol will be crucial in realizing that goal, Sadamitsu added.

Forsberg noted Japan was among the lowest in the world in its rate of blending ethanol with gasoline at about 1.7%, and urged Japan to boost that to 3%, noting there was “ample room to grow.”

The U.S. can show how to make the blend while maintaining vehicle compatibility and discuss costs and benefits, as well as providing a steady supply, he said.

“As Japan updates its transport biofuel policy for the next several years, we look forward to sharing our experience of expanding the use of biofuels,” said Forsberg.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Money available for Oregon farmworkers who lost wages due to heat, smoke

    The funds are intended to fill the gaps for some farmworkers who had to choose between their safety and their paycheck.

  • SWAT on scene of incident in North Strabane

    Channel 11 is in North Strabane Township where police are responding reports of a man threatening to harm himself.

  • No one hurt when skyscraper window shot out in Uptown, police say

    No one was hurt when an window was shot out of a skyscraper in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

  • Georgia GOP bankrolls lawyers for 'fake' Trump electors in Fulton County DA probe

    The Georgia Republican Party is bankrolling the legal defense of most of the so-called fake electors in the state as part of a controversial arrangement that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charges in a new court filing is “rife with serious ethical problems” and “actual conflicts of interest.”

  • U.S. inspections of China corporate audits at 'very early stage,' PwC says

    U.S. regulatory inspections of audits of Chinese companies listed in the United States have begun and it could be months before the conclusions are known, PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz said. A China-U.S. agreement in August allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting firms that audit New York-listed companies to help resolve a dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges.

  • Lululemon Chargefeel vs. Strongfeel review: Which Lululemon sneakers are better?

    Which pair of Lululemon sneakers is best? I tried two styles to find out.

  • Bones found during search for Bay Area woman Alexis Gabe but weren't human

    Bones discovered briefly gave hope to the family of a missing Oakley woman, but her father has since said they were told the remains were not human.

  • Shoe Trends 2023: Heeled Boots, Soccer Shoes & 7 Other Styles Kickin’ It

    Start the year on the right foot.

  • Ukraine Says War With Russia Could End in Months

    Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, says the war with Russia could be over in months if it gets weapons on time from its allies. He says the country is also holding talks to make sure grains keep flowing out of Black Sea ports.

  • This is the No. 1 shoe trend you're going to see everywhere this fall and winter

    This classic footwear trend is back and better than ever.

  • Ukraine braces for infrastructure attacks as winter looms

    STORY: In an abandoned tower block damaged by Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Olga Kobzar plans to tough out winter for as long as she is able. The 70-year-old lives alone and has no electricity or water. She lights the gas stove in her kitchen for warmth.The temperature can fall to -4 Fahrenheit (-20 Celsius).Olga is the last remaining inhabitant of her tower block in the devastated Saltivka district, around 20 miles from the Russian border."I plan to stay for as long as I can. It will be freezing cold and all that. I may stay longer, with some friends possibly. The only important thing is that my son comes back from the front healthy and alive. I don’t need anything else."The seven-month-old war has wrought huge damage to the energy network and to residential areas in swathes of Ukraine.Officials fear Moscow could deliberately attack critical infrastructure when the frost sets in.They are urging people to stock up on everything from firewood to electric generators ahead of unpredictable disruptions.Residential areas in cities are centrally heated by power stations fueled by natural gas. But heating apartment blocks with smashed windows and walls is dangerous because the pipes could freeze and wreck the local system.Nearby, local priest Viacheslav Koyun is boarding up broken windows for elderly neighbors so the heating can be turned on."Most are worried, many have left – there are literally about 5 people in each building section, mostly pensioners. I stayed and didn’t leave, because I can’t leave my building and the pensioners. It wouldn’t be right."If there are disruptions to the heating system, electricity supplies would become vital. Many have purchased electric-powered heaters.But the electricity network could be overwhelmed if people use their own heating equipment en masse, experts say.Energy officials are declining to disclose detailed data about the state of infrastructure, citing wartime secrecy. And possibly so as not to stir panic.But in a rare disclosure on Saturday (October 1), energy officials said two power sub-stations in an undisclosed southern location were "completely destroyed" by Russian attacks in late September.

  • North Korean missile launch 'deliberately provocative,' EU says

    North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan on Tuesday was a "reckless and deliberately provocative action" that violated U.N. security council resolutions, a European Union spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The DPRK must cease missile launches, refrain from a nuclear test and engage in meaningful dialogue with the United States, the Republic of Korea and other members of the international community," the spokesperson for EU foreign affairs and security said in a statement, referring to the North's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

  • Shackles, depression, 100 days in solitary: Records shed light on NC prison suicides

    Records show one inmate suffered from anxiety and depression after an assault. He was in solitary confinement but was not receiving medication.

  • Russia is replacing Lego with 'World of Cubes' after the toymaker refused to do business there

    Lego is one of the dozens of brands to exit Russia since it invaded Ukraine. An imitation "World of Cubes" store is Russia's latest substitution.

  • Air Force Grounds C-130Hs to Examine Propeller Barrel Cracks

    More than 100 of the Air Force's C-130 Hercules have stopped flying after the service discovered a crack in a part that holds the propeller and ordered the aircraft to be grounded last week, officials said.

  • U.S. manufacturing nearly brakes; price pressures abating

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a measure of manufacturing employment contracted last month for the fourth time this year. ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee chair Timothy Fiore said "companies are now managing head counts through hiring freezes and attrition to lower levels, with medium- and long-term demand more uncertain."

  • Ukrainian army repels attacks of Russian occupiers near 5 settlements

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 18:50 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinities of Maiorsk, Niu-York, Zaitseve, Nevelske and Pobieda. Source: evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. shale producers to remain on sidelines if OPEC+ cuts output

    A big oil production cut by OPEC+ members will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production, energy executives told Reuters, despite the likely rise in prices that could signal higher profits and inflation pressures. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, called OPEC+, meets on Wednesday to consider output cuts that could exceed 1 million barrels per day, the largest since the 2020 pandemic-driven market crash. A hefty cut will show the extent to which OPEC+ has regained control of oil markets and increase pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to respond to rising fuel prices.

  • NFL: Spotters concluded Cameron Brate was hit in the shoulder, not the head

    The NFL’s “Concussion Game Day Checklist” consists of a flow chart that commences with a first step: “Player receives impact to the head.” In the case of Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, the NFL contends that step one didn’t happen. “Immediately following the game, the NFL contacted team and unaffiliated medical personnel to gather information concerning [more]

  • 'A little bit of a scramble': Wisconsin's players and coaches have ridden an emotional roller coaster since Sunday

    Is Jim Leonhard worried about his players' emotional state? “Absolutely a huge concern," he said. “We have emotional guys. These are young guys."