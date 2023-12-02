US VP Harris calls for restraint as Israel strikes Gaza

STORY: Israeli warplanes and artillery bombarded Gaza on Saturday following the collapse of a truce with Hamas militants.

Residents feared the barrages were a prelude to an Israeli ground operation in the south of the Palestinian territory that would pen them into a shrinking area and possibly try to push them across into Egypt.

HARRIS: “As Israel defends itself, it matters how.”

At the COP28 conference in Dubai, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Israel had a right to defend itself but needed to do more to protect civilians.

“The United States is unequivocal; International Humanitarian law must be respected. Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Franky, the scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating."

Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israel did not want to see Gaza’s civilians caught in the crossfire.

“We will do everything we can to keep Gazans, civilians outside of the crossfire between the IDF and the terrorists. And we will do everything to facilitate that that population receives water, medicine, food, shelter."

Regev said that when the war was over, Israel would seek a "security envelope" with special zones and arrangements to prevent Hamas from being positioned on its border.

Gazans wounded in the fighting were rushed to the hospital in Khan Younis.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 193 Palestinians had been killed and 650 wounded since the truce ended on Friday morning. That is in addition to the more than 15,000 dead Palestinians since the start of the war.

On the steps of this medical complex, mourners prepared to bury the dead while prayers were said for those killed in shelling.

While near a damaged building nearby, this man said, "My brother is gone, and his daughter gone too, what's left, nothing is left, look at it, nothing is left…”The warring sides blamed each other for the collapse of the seven-day truce.

During that time, Hamas had released hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Israel said it had recalled a team from Qatar, the host of indirect negotiations with Hamas.

It accuses the Palestinian faction of reneging on a deal to free all the women and children being held.

The deputy head of Hamas, however, said no prisoners would be exchanged with Israel unless there is a ceasefire and all Palestinian detainees in Israel are released.