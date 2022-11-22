US VP Harris flying to Philippine island near disputed sea

3
JIM GOMEZ
·4 min read

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is flying to a western Philippines island province at the edge of the South China Sea on Tuesday to amplify America’s support to its treaty ally and underline U.S. interest in freedom of navigation in the disputed waters, where it has repeatedly chastised China for belligerent actions.

A new confrontation erupted in the contested waterway ahead of her visit when the Philippine navy alleged a Chinese coast guard vessel had forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris as Filipino sailors were towing it to their island.

The long-seething territorial conflicts involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have long been regarded as an Asian flashpoint and a delicate fault line in the U.S.-China rivalry in the region.

In talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila on Monday, Harris reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to defend the Philippines under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which obligates the allies to help defend any side which comes under attack.

“An armed attack on the Philippines armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke U.S. Mutual Defense commitments,” Harris told Marcos Jr. “And that is an unwavering commitment that we have to the Philippines.”

Marcos Jr. thanked Harris, saying that with the upheavals in the region and beyond, “this partnership becomes even more important.”

In Palawan’s main city of Puerto Princesa, Harris would visit a small fishing community called Tagburos and discuss with impoverished villagers the impact of illegal fishing on their livelihood and promote responsible fishing.

The Philippine coast guard said it would welcome Harris on board one of its biggest patrol ships, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, at a seaport in Puerto Princesa, where she is scheduled to deliver a speech to underscore the importance of international law, freedom of navigation and unimpeded commerce in the South China Sea.

She would announce an additional aid of $7.5 million to Philippine maritime law enforcement agencies to boost their capacity to counter illegal fishing, carry out sea surveillance and help in search and rescue efforts, including in the South China Sea, according to a statement issued by the vice president’s office.

The Philippine coast guard would also get additional U.S. help to upgrade its vessel traffic management system for better safety at sea. The Philippines is also now receiving real-time surveillance data to be able to detect and counter illicit activities at sea in a project by the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an informal strategic bloc that involves the U.S., India, Japan and Australia, according to Harris's office said.

While the U.S. lays no claims to the strategic waterway, where an estimated $5 trillion in global trade transits each year, it has said that freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea is in America’s national interest.

In March, U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John C. Aquilino told The Associated Press that China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby.

Aquilino spoke with AP onboard a U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft that flew near Chinese-held island bases in the South China Sea. During the patrol, the P-8A Poseidon plane was repeatedly warned by Chinese radio callers that it illegally entered what they said was China’s territory and ordered the plane to move away.

In Sunday's incident in the Spratlys, the most hotly contested area of the South China Sea, Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos, commander of the Philippine military's Western Command, said a Chinese coast guard ship twice blocked a civilian boat manned by Philippine navy personnel before seizing the debris it was towing off Thitu island.

China denied there was a forcible seizure and said the debris, which it confirmed was from a recent Chinese rocket launch, was handed over by Philippine forces after a “friendly consultation.”

Chinese coast guard ships have blocked Philippine supply boats delivering supplies to Filipino forces in the disputed waters in the past but seizing objects in the possession of another nation’s military constitutes a more brazen act.

China has warned Washington not to meddle in what it calls a purely Asian dispute and has said that U.S. Navy and Air Force patrols and combat exercises in the disputed waters were militarizing the South China Sea.

In July, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims on historical grounds in the South China Sea.

China has rejected the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. Beijing did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it.

Recommended Stories

  • Don't Get Into Tesla, Unless You Like Driving With Bears

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have clearly broken their October lows and have made new 52-week lows. The trading volume has increased in the past two months, telling me that traders are voting with their feet and shares are not falling of their own weight, so to speak. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we see a bearish setup.

  • Oil Drops on Report OPEC Is Considering Increasing Output

    Oil prices fell on Monday after it was reported Saudi Arabia and other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are considering increasing their output quotas. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 5% to $83.26 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, declined 5.2% to $75.90 a barrel.

  • Tesla stock at two-year low, other EV-maker stocks tank as concerns swirl about China, oil futures

    Tesla Inc. shares and shares of other electric-vehicle makers underperformed the broader market in midday trading Monday, as worries about China's COVID lockdowns were back to the forefront and oil futures prices dropped more than 5% to trade at 10-month lows. Tesla shares were on track for their lowest close in two years, down more than 5%. American depositary shares of China-based Nio Inc. were down 5%, and competitor XPeng Inc.'s ADRs fell more than 7%. General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. w

  • Disney's media sales boss to exit in Iger shake-up

    In an email to employees on Monday, seen by Reuters, Iger said he would begin making operational changes at Disney, including a restructuring that puts decisions back into the hands of the company's creative executives. Iger said the restructuring would result in changes to Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, a unit former CEO Bob Chapek formed in October 2020 to centralize all film and television sales and distribution. The unit's chairman, longtime Chapek lieutenant Kareem Daniel, will leave the company.

  • How cooking food and gathering for feasts made us human

    If you’re cooking a meal for Thanksgiving or just showing up to feast, you’re part of a long human history — one that's older than our own species. Cooking food marked more than just a lifestyle change for our ancestors. “The story of human evolution has appeared to be the story of what we eat,” said Matt Sponheimer, an anthropologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder who has studied the diets of early human ancestors.

  • In blockaded Gaza, World Cup fans watch from the sidelines

    Hundreds of fans gathered at a sports hall in Gaza City on Sunday, which Qatar prepared for the Palestinian residents of the impoverished territory to watch the World Cup matches for free. The fans looked attentively at the large screen as the opener game between Qatar and Ecuador kicked off. The event was a gesture by the Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza, an arm of the wealthy Arabian Peninsula state’s foreign affairs ministry.

  • Bob Iger's return to Disney is 'a weird look for the board right now,' author says

    “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO” authors Felix Gillette and John Koblin join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Disney's decision to remove Bob Chapek from the chief executive role and bring back Bob Iger.

  • Wall St. slips on concerns of stricter China COVID curbs

    STORY: Wall Street’s main indexes ended down on Monday on fears that China could resume stricter measures to fight COVID-19 after it said it faces its most severe test of the pandemic.The Dow shaved just over a tenth of a percent, the S&P dropped nearly four-tenths of a percent and the Nasdaq lost more than one percent.Beijing on Monday said it would shut businesses and schools in hard-hit districts and tighten rules for entering the city, as infections ticked higher, spooking investors.Robert Schein is Managing Director, Partner, and Chief Investment Officer of Blanke Schein Wealth Management.“It’s the manufacturing - anybody’s who’s linked to China, any sector who’s linked to China, this could cause major, sort of, currents in the global markets in the weeks and months to come. So it’s a story that needs to be watched, and something that could impact globally on the supply side once again.”U.S. casino operators with businesses in China including Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts International and Melco Resorts & Entertainment all fell at least 2%.In other movers, Walt Disney jumped 6.3% on the news of Bob Iger's return as chief executive to the entertainment giant.And Tesla plummeted nearly 7% after the electric-car maker said it will recall vehicles in the U.S. over an issue that may cause tail lights to sometimes fail to illuminate.

  • Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy

    China's coast guard forcibly seized apparent Chinese rocket debris that was being towed by the Philippine navy, in the latest confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the debris it was towing Sunday off Philippine-occupied Thitu island, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said.

  • San Jose Celebrates the Return of the Lowriders

    Lowriders are making their way back to San Jose, officially, and without fear of legal repercussions after being banned in the city for 36 years. Led by council member Raul Peralez, the San Jose city council recently voted to repeal a 36-year ban that established “No Cruising” zones throughout the Bay Area in 1986, which was ostensibly about curbing gang violence and related crimes, but was little more than an excuse to stop Mexican drivers of Chevy Impalas, Bel-Airs and Chevelles.

  • Urban Meyer wants both Ohio State football and Michigan in College Football Playoff

    Urban Meyer said on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" he feels the Buckeyes and Michigan are two of the best four teams in college football.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs dispute over nursing home COVID suits

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation. The justices rebuffed Glenhaven Healthcare's appeal of a lower court's ruling allowing the family of deceased resident Ricardo Saldana to proceed with the lawsuit in a California state court.

  • ‘Vintage Dak’: Cowboys QB answers critics with incredibly accurate performance vs Vikings

    After talk of his "erratic" play lately, Prescott enjoyed one of his best statistical days as a Cowboy in a 40-3 dismantling of Minnesota. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Wrongfully convicted Fairborn man awarded $45M by federal jury

    A Fairborn man who was wrongfully convicted and spent decades in prison was just awarded the largest civil rights award in Ohio history.

  • North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US' after launch

    North Korea’s foreign minister called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” as she slammed the U.N. chief for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday and reiterating his call on the North to “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.”

  • I made Ina Garten's roasted potatoes, and they're the easiest Thanksgiving side dish

    Ina Garten's rosemary roasted potato dish only needs a few basic ingredients — and hardly requires any effort.

  • South Korea seeks cooperation from China, Russia as U.N. meets on North Korea

    South Korea on Monday asked for the "active cooperation" of China and Russia to prevent North Korea from conducting further missile tests, hours ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting on the North's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. South Korea's nuclear envoy Kim Gunn spoke with the Chinese and Russian ambassadors in Seoul, the foreign ministry said in a statement, and asked them to help hold North Korea accountable for its "provocations".

  • Herschel Walker Delivers Unhinged Transphobic Speech the Day After LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

    On Saturday, a 22-year-old man with a history of domestic violence killed five people and injured 22 others with an AR-15 at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Some people were at the venue, Club Q, to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a commemoration of people killed in anti-trans violence. One of the victims, bartender Daniel Aston, was transgender.

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid