US VP Kamala Harris criticises Beijing intimidation in South China Sea

·2 min read
US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore before departing for Vietnam
Ms Harris was speaking during a trip in Singapore

US Vice President Kamala Harris has hit out at China during a speech made in Singapore on the first leg of a South East Asian tour.

Ms Harris accused Beijing of coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea, which has been a regional flashpoint for years.

She said the US would "stand with our allies in the face of threats".

Ms Harris' trip is seen as an attempt to reaffirm US commitment to the region.

Her speech which touched on a number of other issues, also mentioned the US pull-out from Afghanistan, where she insisted the the decision was "courageous and right".

On China, Ms Harris criticised its claims "to the vast majority of the South China Sea," which she said were based on intimidation and coercion.

"These unlawful claims have been rejected by the 2016 arbitral tribunal decision and Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations," she said.

Ms Harris was referring to a landmark legal victory the Philippines won over China, concerning territorial incursions in the South China sea. Since 2012, and despite the tribunal ruling, there has been a constant Chinese Coastguard presence there - with Filipino fishermen reporting harassment by the authorities.

In recent years, China has been increasingly assertive over what it says are centuries-old rights to the contested region, and has been rapidly building up its military presence to back up those claims.

Several other countries including Japan claim ownership of various small islands and reefs that dot the sea and with it, access to resources.

Although the South China sea is a massive regional issue, Ms Harris' trip has been largely overshadowed by the country's rushed exit from Afghanistan, which is due to happen by 31 August.

She did not go into detail on the issue which has been criticised by the global community, only saying the US had "achieved what we had gone there to do", and adding that they were now "laser focused" on evacuating Afghans who had worked with US troops.

The Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan in just 10 days has shocked the world.

Comparisons have been made with the so-called fall of Saigon in Vietnam 1975.

Ms Harris is due to visit Vietnam later on Tuesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 8 products to celebrate Kamala Harris' visit to Singapore

    To celebrate the Madam Vice President's visit to Singapore, we've curated these items below so you can be inspired by Harris' tenacious spirit, style and her personal anecdotes about life.

  • Harris to offer vision for Indo-Pacific in major speech

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to lay out the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region, an area of growing importance to a government that has made countering China’s influence globally a centerpiece of its foreign policy. The address Tuesday morning at Singapore’s iconic Gardens by the Bay waterfront park is an opportunity for the former state attorney general and U.S. senator to prove her fluidity with diplomatic and security issues. Harris' remarks also come during a critical moment for the United States as the Biden administration seeks to further solidify its pivot towards Asia while America’s decades-long focus on the Middle East comes to a messy end with the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • The Breakdown: Pfizer CEO reacts after COVID vaccine receives full FDA approval

    Plus, President Joe Biden urges the private sector to step up vaccine requirements and Afghan refugees arrive in the U.S.

  • China Muscles In on Middle East Renewables With Alcazar Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China is making one of its biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy.A group led by state power firm China Three Gorges Corp. is buying Alcazar Energy Partners, a Dubai-based wind and solar developer. The announcement on Monday confirmed a Bloomberg News report last week. While financial details weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg reported earlier that a deal could value Alcazar at about $1 billion, including debt.“The region has really high growth prospects,” Daniel Calder

  • Pentagon confirms latest mission to rescue Americans stranded in Kabul

    The Defense Department’s top spokesperson also suggested a variety of other extraction efforts were taking place.

  • China continues to 'coerce' in South China Sea: Harris

    Her comments came during a trip to Singapore, aimed at bolstering ties with partners in the region as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing economic and security influence.Harris will later on Monday travel to Vietnam as part of her visit to Asia.The disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway with potential oil and gas riches, has competing claims by China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.

  • China is applying industrial policy to winning gold at the Winter Olympics

    Whether China can recreate its success at medaling as host in 2008 at the 2022 Winter Olympics remains an open question.

  • Exclusive: SEC gives Chinese companies new requirements for U.S. IPO disclosures

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has started to issue new disclosure requirements to Chinese companies seeking to list in New York as part of a push to boost investor awareness of the risks involved, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and people familiar with the matter. Some Chinese companies have now started to receive detailed instructions from the SEC about greater disclosure of their use of offshore vehicles known as variable interest entities (VIEs) for IPOs; implications for investors and the risk that Chinese authorities will interfere with company operations. Last month, SEC Chair Gary Gensler asked for a "pause" in U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) of Chinese companies and sought more transparency about these issues.

  • Yuan Yang, the British-Chinese journalist witnessing the decline of press freedom in China

    The journalist tells Quartz what it's like to represent the Financial Times in China, and why she is often conflated with the American press.

  • New Zealand has highest jump in COVID-19 cases since April 2020

    New Zealand on Tuesday recorded its highest increase in COVID-19 cases since April 2020, but authorities said the numbers were not rising exponentially and the majority of the cases were still in centred in Auckland where the recent outbreak started. The South Pacific nation's virus-free run since February ended last week after an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus erupted in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, and quickly spread to the capital Wellington. Authorities reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 148, the Director General of Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference.

  • Didi: China ride-hailing giant halts plan to launch in UK

    It comes as Chinese firms face scrutiny by Western nations and as Beijing cracks down on data privacy.

  • Believe It or Not, Jesus Was a Good Jew

    GettyJesus of Nazareth is history’s most famous carpenter, but he is also, according to one poll history’s most famous Jew. He was born to Jewish parents, was circumcised, went to (the) Temple, attended synagogue, and read the Torah. See, he’s a first century middle eastern Jew. Nearly 2,000 years of Christianity, however, have presented Jesus as something else: as a religious innovator who was not just in conflict with Jewish authorities, but was actively trying to overturn and replace Judaism.

  • The world's fastest roller coaster in Japan suspends operations after 4 reports of people breaking their backs or necks on the ride

    The coaster has the world's fastest acceleration - reaching a top speed of 118 mph in just 1.56 seconds.

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

    At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront the first stirrings of armed resistance since capturing nearly all of Afghanistan in a matter of days earlier this month. Anti-Taliban fighters claimed to have seized three mountainous districts, and a prominent militia commander in the only province not yet under Taliban control pledged to fight back if attacked.

  • 'Was it worth it?': Pain and anger inside Pentagon after Afghanistan crumbles

    On the second floor of the Pentagon, a small map marks the path that a hijacked American Airlines plane took before hitting the military headquarters on Sept. 11 2001, an attack that propelled the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan. A few corridors over hangs a full wall-sized poster of a 2009 Time magazine cover, with the words "How not to lose in Afghanistan" and an image of a U.S. soldier smoking a cigarette somewhere in the country. The building near Washington that houses offices for more than 20,000 service members and civilian defense employees, is littered with reminders of 20 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, America's longest war.

  • New Zealand extends virus lockdown; Australia eyes vaccines

    New Zealand's government on Monday said it will extend a strict nationwide lockdown until at least Friday as it tries to extinguish a growing coronavirus outbreak. The news came as health authorities reported 35 new local infections of the fast-spreading delta variant, the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in New Zealand since April last year. First discovered last week, the outbreak has grown to 107 cases.

  • The founder of a Kabul-based startup says she deleted details of her female staff to protect them as the Taliban neared the city

    The founder of alert app Ehtesab deleted photos, videos, and online information about staff, she told Rest of World. "We do not feel safe."

  • Turkey reinforces border to block any Afghan migrant wave

    Afghans who manage to make the weeks-long journey through Iran on foot to the Turkish border face a three-metre high wall, ditches or barbed wire as Turkish authorities step up efforts to block any refugee influx into the country. The beefed up border measures in Turkey, which already hosts nearly 4 million Syrian refugees and is a staging post for many migrants trying to reach Europe, began as the Taliban started advancing in Afghanistan and took over Kabul last week. "We want to show the whole world that our borders are unpassable," Mehmet Emin Bilmez, governor of the eastern border province of Van, told Reuters at the weekend.

  • Philippines reports record virus cases as Delta variant spreads

    The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 COVID-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region. "Widespread lockdown or restrictions are no longer effective in the country," health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference on Monday. Large numbers of Delta variant cases for which the source could not be traced had been detected in the capital region and nearby provinces, the health ministry said in a separate statement.