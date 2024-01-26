‘All of us want to be back’: Giles County Schools closed for nearly two weeks amid water outage

PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) — Giles County Schools have been closed for nine days and will remain closed Friday due to water outages.

“It was nice to be out for a few days I am sure,” said Carmen Hayes, principal of Southside Elementary School. “But all of us want to be back.”

First it was snow. Now a water outage has kept Giles County Schools closed.

Winter weather disrupting water supply in communities across Middle Tennessee

Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Bear told News 2 that schools can only open once clean water is restored. Four of eight county schools either have no water or non-usable water. This poses a serious health concern.

“We’ve had a lot of parents calling. They are worried about hygiene issues and medical issues for some of our students,” Beard said. “They are really concerned about what that would mean if we do try to have school and they don’t have water in their own homes.”

With many students and staff without water in their own homes, the Giles County School District has been handing out breakfast and lunches at several locations, including Pulaski Elementary, Bridgeforth, Minor Hill School, and Elkton School, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While the county schools are prepared to have bottled water, Beard decided to maintain a county-wide school closure due to continued water outages.

The upcoming challenge for the school district will be managing what will happen next since all nine inclement weather days have been used.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“It’s January 25. We still have winter to go,” Beard said. “We still have flooding issues that we may encounter. The water issue is still an issue for us right now. So if we are asking for a waiver for these days and if these days can’t get waived, then maybe we can ask for a waiver for future days based on the situation we’ve had these past 10 days.”

While the schools don’t know when they will reopen, teachers and parents said the students are ready to return.

“Seeing the students, and they’ve been glad, and we’ve had some want to get out of the car and just come on in,” said Mary Britton, principal of Pulaski Elementary School. “They are ready to be back.”

“It is really difficult to juggle kids at home and work,” parent Kristan Patterson said. “So I am ready for him to go back.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.