US has warned Putin against using nuclear weapons, Blinken says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

“We’ve also communicated directly and very clearly to the Russians, President Putin about the consequences,” said Blinken.

The secretary did not specify how the message was delivered to Putin, adding that Washington is “carefully monitoring” Moscow’s nuclear threats, and that Russia’s nuclear posture remains unchanged thus far.

He also dismissed recent Russian claims of Kyiv allegedly preparing to detonate a “dirty bomb” in southern Ukraine.

“The reason this particular allegation gives us some concern is because Russia has a track record of projecting, which is to say, accusing others of doing something that they themselves have done or are thinking about doing,” Blinken concluded.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu contacted his French, UK, and Turkish counterparts on Oct. 23, “alerting” them to Ukraine’s plans to allegedly stage false flag operations involving a “dirty bomb” device.

Western leaders and NATO officials have subsequently dismissed the claims as “absurd.”

