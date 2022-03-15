US warns China about aiding Russia's war effort

Reuters

There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.