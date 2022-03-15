US warns China about aiding Russia's war effort

The U.S. State Department warned China about supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine as President Joe Biden's national security adviser met with a top Chinese official to discuss the issue in Rome. (March 14)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian video appears to threaten to leave US astronaut behind on International Space Station as revenge for sanctions

    A video said to have been made by Russian space agency Roscosmos appeared to threaten to leave US astronaut behind on the International Space Station.

  • Russia asks China for military assistance, U.S. officials say

    Russia has asked China for weapons in its war against Ukraine, according to U.S. officials. But the U.S. has threatened to sanction China if they help President Vladimir Putin. Margaret Brennan has the latest.

  • U.S. raises concerns about China aligning with Russia at meeting it calls 'intense'

    ROME/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday raised concerns about China's alignment with Russia in a seven-hour meeting with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi as Washington warned of the isolation and penalties Beijing will face if it helps Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The meeting took place in Rome as Washington told allies in NATO and several Asian countries that China had signaled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war, two U.S. officials said.

  • The Russia-China trade relationship is ‘only going to deepen,’ strategist says

    Doubleline Global Bond Strategy Fund Portfolio Manager Bill Campbell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the global economy as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Russia seeking military aid from China, and the outlook for commodities.

  • Bitcoin consolidates below $39,000 as investors await Fed decision

    Bitcoin is consolidating below $39,000 on Monday, as investors await decisions from the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday.

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • How Wall Street star Cathie Wood is defying her doubters

    Do you believe in Cathie Wood? Wall Street's star stock picker has seen her fortunes wane over the past year as her flagship tech innovation fund slid more than 50%, losing $13 billion in market value. "People like to bet on somebody and look someone in their face and see their conviction," said Tom Lydon, an asset management veteran.

  • 'Harrowing figures': Yemen report says 161K to face famine

    More than a dozen U.N. agencies and international aid groups said Monday that 161,000 people in war-torn Yemen are likely to experience famine over the second half of 2022 — a fivefold increase from the current figure. The stark warning came in a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, ahead of an annual fund-raising conference that the United Nations is hosting on Wednesday. The IPC is a global partnership of 15 U.N. agencies and humanitarian organizations working in Yemen and funded by the European Union, the USAID and UKAID.

  • Loop burglary: Merchandise stolen from Macy's on State Street

    The store was also broken into in January, Chicago police said at the time.

  • U.S. national security adviser meeting with Chinese officials on Ukraine

    U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting with Chinese officials Monday to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. officials told CBS News that Moscow has asked Beijing for military equipment, but China is denying those reports. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • This $49.5 Million Bel Air Estate Comes With 2 Homes, 2 Pools and Lots of Old Hollywood Charm

    One of the homes is an Italian-style villa built in 1928 that's full of frescoes by artisans from Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast.

  • Russia's central bank governor will not take questions after Friday rate meeting

    Nabiullina usually holds a news conference broadcast in Russian and English after the bank announces its interest rate decisions, although she did not do so when the key rate was more than doubled in an emergency move on Feb. 28. The hike to 20% from 9.5% came as the rouble tumbled to record lows following the imposition of sanctions by Western countries on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Nabiullina read out a statement explaining the moves in an online broadcast.

  • Poll takeaways: What one word describes Putin? We asked. The answers weren't pretty.

    The most frequent response from Russian-Americans and Ukrainian-Americans was "dictator" or "tyrant." The second was "evil" or "monster."

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 6% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield. Monthly dividend stocks are a steady source of passive income for people who plan their retirement around dividends. In this […]

  • Oil prices fall, continuing downward trend from last week

    Oil prices fell on Sunday at the start of the session, extending last week's decline, as a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, which Moscow calls a "special operation," has roiled energy markets globally. U.S. crude recorded a weekly drop of 5.7% after touching a high of $130.50 on March 7.

  • Ending Tenure For College Faculty: Texas Lt. Gov. to Target New Public Hires

    Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pledged to end tenure for new faculty hires at the state’s public universities and colleges when the Texas Legislature reconvenes next year. Patrick’s Feb. 18 attack on tenured college professors came days after the University of Texas at Austin Faculty Council passed a resolution Feb. 14 defending professors’ academic freedom, particularly […]

  • This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    This company began paying a dividend when James Madison was president. It hasn't missed a year since.

  • ‘BTS Permission To Dance on Stage’ Earns $32 Million At Global Box Office

    At the global box office, the limited engagement of BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul brought in $32.6 million from 3,711 cinemas in 75 worldwide theatrical markets.

  • Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators, 03/13/2022

  • Ada County voters will have competitive primary races for sheriff, county commission

    22 candidates filed for 8 positions