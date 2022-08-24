US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties

·2 min read

Turkey's top business association has confirmed receiving a letter from the US Treasury warning of possible sanctions if it continues doing business with Russia.

Washington is growing increasingly alarmed that the Russian government and businesses are using Turkey to evade Western financial and trading restrictions imposed in response to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to step up economic cooperation at a summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi earlier this month.

Official data show the value of Turkish exports to Russia between May and July growing by nearly 50 percent from last year's figure.

Turkey's imports of Russian oil are ballooning and the two sides have agreed to transition to ruble payments for the natural gas exported by the Kremlin-tied giant Gazprom.

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo paid a rare visit to Ankara and Istanbul in June to express Washington's worries that Russian oligarchs and big businesses were using Turkish entities to avoid Western sanctions.

NATO member Turkey -- on good terms with both Moscow and Kyiv -- has tried to stay neutral in the conflict and refused to join the international sanctions regime.

Adeyemo followed that up with a letter to Turkey's TUSIAD business association and the American Chamber of Commerce in Turkey warning that companies and banks were in danger of being sanctioned themselves.

TUSIAD said in a statement on Tuesday that is has passed on the letter to Turkey's foreign and finance ministries.

The letter's contents were first reported by The Wall Street Journal this week.

- 'Risk of US sanctions' -

"Any individuals or entities providing material support to US-designated persons are themselves at risk of US sanctions," Adeyemo wrote.

"Turkish banks cannot expect to establish corresponding relationships with sanctioned Russian banks and retain their corresponding relationships with major global banks as well as access to the US dollar and other major currencies."

The economic cooperation agreement sealed by Erdogan and Putin includes a deal for more Turkish banks to start processing Russia's Mir payments system.

Turkish officials have not formally responded to Adeyemo's letter.

Broader cooperation with Russia could help support Turkey's ailing economy in the runup to next-year's general election.

Erdogan has previously argued that Ankara cannot join Western sanctions on Moscow because of Turkey's heavy dependence on Russian oil and natural gas imports.

"Our economy is such that imposing sanctions on Russia would harm Turkey the most," Erdogan's foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said in June.

"We have taken a clear approach. Right now, the Westerners have accepted this."

zak/fo/yad

Recommended Stories

  • The EU banned Russian airlines, but Russian tourists are simply driving their luxury cars to Finland to kick off their European holidays

    The European Union allows for borderless travel in the Schengen area as long as tourists hold valid visas issued by any member state.

  • Analysis-Putin bets winter gas chokehold will yield Ukraine peace - on his terms

    Cold winters helped Moscow defeat Napoleon and Hitler. President Vladimir Putin is now betting that sky-rocketing energy prices and possible shortages this winter will persuade Europe to strong arm Ukraine into a truce -- on Russia's terms. That, say two Russian sources familiar with Kremlin thinking, is the only path to peace that Moscow sees, given Kyiv says it will not negotiate until Russia leaves all of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition and equipment in southern Ukraine, killing Russian military personnel Operational Command Pivden (South)

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 02:50 The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to inflict losses on Russian troops in southern Ukraine. In particular, [on 23 August] they destroyed a Russian ammunition storage site and military equipment, and killed 13 Russian military personnel.

  • Defiant Zelenskiy, on Independence Day, says Ukraine will never give up its freedom

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in an emotional speech marking 31 years of independence on Wednesday that their country had been "reborn" when Russia invaded and that it would never give up its fight for freedom from Moscow's domination. In a recorded speech aired on the six-month anniversary of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, Zelenskiy said Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when the fighting stopped but when Kyiv finally emerged victorious. The 44-year-old wartime leader delivered the speech in combat fatigues in front of central Kyiv's towering monument to independence from the Russian-dominated Soviet Union that broke up in 1991.

  • Russian advances completely halted by Ukrainian defense in Donbas

    Invading Russian forces continue to conduct active actions on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka axes in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Aug 24.

  • Just over half of Americans say U.S. should back Ukraine until Russia withdraws - Reuters/Ipsos poll

    After half a year of war in Ukraine, a slim majority of Americans agree that the United States should continue to support Kyiv until Russia withdraws all its forces, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Wednesday. The polling suggests continued support for President Joe Biden's policy of backing Ukraine, despite economic worries and domestic political developments grabbing Americans' attention in recent months. The Biden administration has provided weapons and ammunition for Ukraine's bid to repel Russian forces and is expected to announce a new security assistance package of about $3 billion, a U.S. official said, as Ukraine's marks its Independence Day on Wednesday.

  • Macron warns French sacrifices will be needed as tough winter looms

    PARIS (Reuters) -President Emmanuel Macron warned the French on Wednesday there were tough months ahead as the world faces "a big shift", but unions rejected his call for sacrifices to be made, saying workers needed higher pay to cope with rising inflation. "I believe that what we are going through is rather a big shift, a big change," Macron said, urging his ministers to be ambitious and the French to agree to make more efforts. "Freedom has a cost," Macron said.

  • Ukrainian howitzers roll out, country marks independence

    STORY: A Ukrainian howitzer rolled into an open field on Tuesday (August 23) in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, preparing to fire as it moved towards the frontline with Russian forces.Reuters was escorted by the Ukrainian army to meet with Ukrainian soldiers in the area and watch as an AHS Krab, 155mm self-propelled Howitzer fired off several long range artillery shells into the direction of the Russian-backed separatist controlled territory.“We feel good, trusting that victory will be on our side, only ours, there is no other option,” said Yevhen, a Ukrainian soldier who declined to give his last name.Ukrainian and Russian forces in the area have been battling it out since the beginning of the conflict in this region, thought to be critical to Russia’s objective to capture this swathe of eastern Ukraine.August 24 marks six months since Russia's invasion, it will also be the anniversary of independence from Soviet rule.

  • Fighting erupts along border of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Fighting between forces from Ethiopia's rebellious northern region of Tigray and central government forces has erupted around the town of Kobo, residents and both sides said on Wednesday, ending a months-long ceasefire. The fighting is a major blow to hopes for peace talks between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party that controls Tigray.

  • Zelenskiy: Ukraine will take back Crimea when it chooses

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Tuesday Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia when it chooses and that Kyiv will not consult other countries before doing so. Zelenskiy made the comments at a news conference in Kyiv after the leaders of dozens of countries and international organisations took part - most of them by video - in Crimea Platform, a forum hosted by Ukraine focused on the peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 years before launching its full-scale invasion in February this year, seizing chunks of Ukraine's southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

  • Estonian officials slam Russia for claiming the killer of Putin ally's daughter fled there, suggest her death may be a Russian false flag

    Russia's FSB claimed that a Ukrainian woman was behind Darya Dugina's death, and that she fled to Estonia after the attack.

  • NATO chief says war in Ukraine is battle of 'attrition,' warns winter 'will be hard'

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its "grinding war of attrition" against Russia, saying winter "will be hard."

  • Russian stocks to pare some heavy losses by year-end - Reuters poll

    Russia's stock market will pare some of its heavy 2022 losses by the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll of ten market experts, having fallen sharply after Moscow dispatched troops into Ukraine, triggering sweeping western sanctions. Russian stocks had been on the rise since the second quarter of 2020 and hit a record high in October 2021, before a massive sell-off erased 56% of the rouble-denominated market capitalisation in the first two months of 2022. By the end of this year, the benchmark MOEX rouble-based index is expected to have recovered to 2,500, 12.2% above Monday's close of 2,228.11 but sharply below the 4,350 predicted by the last Reuters Russian market poll published in December.

  • Germany touts possible 'major role' for Canadian LNG in shift away from Russia

    Germany hopes Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) will help ease its shift away from Russian gas imports, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, a day after Canada played down the economic viability and speed of setting up new export terminals. Also on the final day of an official visit that started on Sunday, Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Newfoundland announced a "hydrogen alliance" aimed at accelerating efforts to export the clean fuel to Germany by 2025. "As Germany is moving away from Russian energy at warp speed, Canada is our partner of choice," said Scholz at a German-Canadian economic conference in Toronto.

  • Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower Image

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has upended fundamental assumptions about Russia’s military and economy.When the US warned of impending war earlier this year, officials and analysts in Washington and Europe alike assumed Russia’s much larger and better equipped military would quickly dominate Ukraine’s forces. They also believed Putin would find himself constrained by a weak domestic economy. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Mil

  • EXPLAINER: Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in an unprovoked act of aggression, many expected a quick victory. Six months later, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II has turned into a grinding war of attrition. The Russian offensive has largely bogged down as Ukrainian forces increasingly target key facilities far behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea.

  • Unexpected war warning system: Chernobyl tour's camera

    Months before Russia invaded Ukraine, Yaroslav Yemelianenko decided to set up a battery-operated camera showing his company’s tourist information center at a checkpoint near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Imagine his surprise when sitting in his Kyiv apartment on Feb. 24, his livestream showed dozens of Russian tanks driving south from Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear power disaster, toward the Ukrainian capital.

  • India sacks officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan

    Pakistan had claimed that the missile violated its airspace, escalating tensions between the two countries.

  • US to transfer Excalibur high-precision long-range shells to Ukraine

    The United States has included high-precision 155 mm Excalibur munitions in its latest package of weapons for Ukraine, news website Politico reported on Aug. 22.

  • China waived debt for 17 African countries to argue against western bullying

    China, Africa’s largest bilateral lender, waived debt owed by 17 countries in the continent for 23 interest-free loans that were due in 2021.