US warns of 'significant consequences' if China provides assistance to Russia

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says Washington warned China of "significant consequences" if they provide assistance to Russia in Ukraine, during a meeting between high-ranking US and Chinese officials on the Ukraine war and other security issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Your connected car knows you. The tussle for that data's hitting high gear

    Companies in Europe and beyond are vying for control of the crown jewels of the connected car era: your vehicle's data. The contest is entering a pivotal phase as EU regulators look to hammer out the world's first laws for the ballooning industry around web-enabled vehicles, pitting carmakers against a coalition of insurers, leasing companies and repair shops. European Commission sources said the EU executive should launch an industry consultation on in-vehicle data this week which could lead to legislation later this year - the first of its kind globally.

  • 'Mass graves, terror against civilians' -Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes

    STORY: "Russian troops continue to commit war crimes and crimes against&nbsp;humanity in Ukraine, erasing any difference with their Nazi predecessors eighty years ago," &nbsp;Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the U.N. Security Council.Kyslytsya called on the United Nations Security Council and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to facilitate the release of Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine that fell under Russian control during the invasion. Ukraine says Russian forces kidnapped him after falsely accusing him of terrorism.

  • Woman bursts onto live Russian newscast to denounce war

    A news anchor was speaking when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign.

  • IMF chief says Russian default no longer an 'improbable event'

    Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Sunday that a Russian default was not improbably amid global sanctions that have devastated its economy. "I can say that no longer we think of Russian default as improbable event," Georgieva said on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "Russia has the money to service its debt, but cannot access it."When asked by CBS's Margaret Brennan if such a situation could...

  • Progressive groups target Schumer in climate spending push

    Progressives are hoping to turn the heat up on Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) in an effort to push climate action across the congressional finish line. Negotiations on the Biden administration's climate and social spending agenda largely stalled in December after swing vote Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he would vote against President Biden's Build Back Better plan. But progressive groups see Manchin's comments in recent weeks as...

  • 'Intense' talks: U.S. warns China of aiding Russia

    STORY: U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pressed Washington's message on a Chinese diplomat... asking Beijing not to take additional actions to support Moscow amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The White House described the seven-hour sit down between Sullivan and Yang Jiechi as "intense," reflecting what it called "the gravity of the moment."Sullivan warned China of the economic penalties and global isolation it would face if it continues to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki:“…Should they provide military or other assistance, that of course violates sanctions or supports the war effort, that there will be significant consequences, but in terms of what those specifics look like we would coordinate with our partners and allies to make that determination.”Psaki said the meeting had been scheduled for some time, adding:“It was a timely and important moment to have this conversation…”It took place as the U.S. told allies in NATO that China had signaled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war.But China on Monday said reports of such a request from Russia was merely ‘U.S. disinformation.’Russia, too, denied it had asked China for military assistance and said it has sufficient military clout to fulfill all of its aims in Ukraine. U.S. officials and allies have tried to make clear to Beijing in recent weeks that siding with Russia could carry consequences for trade flows, development of new technologies and could expose it to secondary sanctions. China, a key trading partner of Russia, has refused to call Moscow's actions an invasion, although China’s president Xi Jinping last week did call for "maximum restraint" and expressed concern about the impact of Western sanctions on the global economy.

  • This week in Congress: Lawmakers get Ukraine updates from top U.S. military official in Europe

    Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill for the week of March 14, 2022.

  • Democrats divided over proposal to suspend federal gas tax

    A proposal to suspend the federal gas tax is gaining political momentum among Senate Democrats who are worried that high gas prices will hurt them in the midterm election.The measure sponsored by Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), who both face competitive reelection races, would suspend the federal gas tax of 18.4 cent per gallon until January. The idea has never gained much traction among Senate Democrats because the tax is...

  • Russian-Ukrainian couple restart life in Hungary

    STORY: Mikhail Liublin and Valeriia Nikolaieva had only been dating for a couple of weeks when they were forced to flee Kyiv. Nikolaieva is Ukrainian.Liublin is Russian.LIUBLIN: "I represent maybe a small or maybe not so small, population of Russian people how don't support Russian policy, who don't support Russian President, government and who basically want to kind of repay and bear responsibility for what Russia has done."The couple arrived in Budapest, Hungary, after a five-day journey.Liublin’s Russian nationality added to the complicated situation. NIKOLAIEVA: "At first when we met and I knew that he was Russian it was a bit weird but nothing serious however when the war started it was a different story because there was a lot of mistrust from Ukrainian people towards Russians and I was afraid for him that he would not be liked under these circumstances."It’s still hard for them to relax in the safety of their new city. They shudder at sudden noises and police sirens.LIUBLIN: "I hope we will be in a safe country where we can build a new life, settle down and wait until this whole craziness is over."Liublin and Nikolaieva are two of the estimated 2.7 million people the U.N.’s refugee agency says have fled Ukraine. Both have professions that could take them anywhere in Europe.But one day they hope to return to Ukraine.

  • Rafael Nadal latest marquee name to withdraw from Miami Open, joining Djokovic, Barty

    Rafael Nadal is the latest marquee name to withdraw from the upcoming Miami Open, joining women’s No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic, who announced last week he is unable to play at Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and not allowed to fly into the United States per COVID travel restrictions.

  • U.S. officials: Russia has asked China for military equipment

    U.S. officials: Russia has asked China for military equipment

  • Georgia hires Mike White from Florida to replace fired Crean

    Georgia lured Mike White away from Southeastern Conference rival Florida on Sunday, a surprising hire by the Bulldogs' moribund basketball program only three days after Tom Crean was fired. White's hiring was approved by Georgia's athletic association's executive board in a conference call that was held just as the NCAA Tournament men's selections were being announced. The Bulldogs haven't received an NCAA bid since 2015 and are coming off perhaps the worst season in school history.

  • Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps As Payment — What Are the Restrictions?

    Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...

  • Kyrie Irving will sit courtside, maskless, to watch Nets game Sunday he can’t play in

    Irving is pointing out the flaw in current New York vaccine mandates.

  • Royal in the States! Sophie, Countess of Wessex Arrives in New York City for 4-Day Visit

    During her stay, Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law will deliver the keynote address at a United Nations event on upholding women’s rights in Afghanistan

  • This photo of a tank has been doctored to add a Ukrainian flag

    Facebook posts shared hundreds of times purport to show a photo of a Ukrainian tank in Iraq. They accuse Ukraine of hypocrisy for condemning Russia's invasion, despite apparently having played a role in the Iraq War. In fact, the tank photo has been doctored to add a Ukrainian flag and coat of arms. While Ukrainian troops did serve in Iraq, the photo resembles images of American troops at the Iraq-Kuwait border during the Gulf War."In the photo, a Ukrainian tank is seen during Iraq invasion," re

  • My 50th-year high school reunion is weeks away. But am I going?| Ervolino

    Of course, I am going to my high school reunion. I’m going for the camaraderie, memories and the open bar — which we’ll use to toast absent friends.

  • Tesla, Elon Musk Bring Power to Ukraine; Defy Russia, Putin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk sometimes appears to vacillate between mad genius, impish prankster, and Batman villain. Musk's motives may be hard to understand -- sometimes it seems like he has a plan and sometimes it seems like he just wants attention -- but he has made his feelings about Russia's invasion of Ukraine very clear. The outspoken CEO has not only used his social media platform to speak out on behalf of the people of Ukraine, he has also supported them in more tangible ways.

  • This isn’t why I came to the U.S. Free us from the tyranny of Inslee’s emergency powers

    Free me from Inslee’s emergency powers, or I might as well die for my spirit will extinguish under the duress of mind-numbing conformity. | Op-ed

  • COVID Finally Spins Out of Control in China as New Variant Takes Hold

    STRINGERChina appears to be losing the battle to contain COVID-19, but it’s not yet ready to admit defeat.Facing the worst national outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic, authorities have introduced lockdown restrictions in cities across the country, with production lines falling idle in the tech hub of Shenzhen and offices shuttered in the financial capital Shanghai.Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has stuck to a strict zero-COVID policy since the virus emerged in Wuha