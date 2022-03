The Conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin uses words to mean the opposite of what they really mean. Sergei Guneyev/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesIf you’ve been paying attention to how Russian President Vladimir Putin talks about the war in Ukraine, you may have noticed a pattern. Putin often uses words to mean exactly the opposite of what they normally do. He labels acts of war “peacekeeping duties.” He claims to be engaging in “denazification” of Ukraine while seeking to overthrow or even kill Ukraine’s J