US warplanes strike Iranian-backed militias that wounded four American troops

This picture taken on July 8, 2021, shows a view of the Ain al-Assad air base hosting U.S. forces in Iraq in western Anbar province.

The U.S. launched retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed militias Tuesday in Iraq after a base hosting American troops in the country was earlier attacked by ballistic missiles on Saturday, wounding four American service members.

Saturday's attack by Iran-backed militias was the second since November to use powerful ballistic missiles to attack a base with U.S. troops.

Tuesday's U.S. airstrikes hit three facilities used by the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. They targeted headquarters, storage, and training locations for rocket, missile, and one-way attack drones.

There have been more than 140 attacks on bases with U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since November. The U.S. troops who have been wounded, including four in Saturday's attack, have returned to duty, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, told reporters Tuesday.

The attack Saturday on the Al-Asad base in western Iraq on Jan. 20, and the Pentagon's response, comes as U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly attacked by Iran-backed Middle East militias since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October. They have also faced increased threats from Iran-backed groups including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have sought to disrupt Red Sea shipping.

The U.S. and U.K. launched joint attacks on Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen on Jan. 22.

U.S. forces in Iraq and neighboring Syria operate there as part of a coalition to defeat the Islamic State group. Militants in Iraq fired close-range ballistic missiles at U.S. and coalition forces in November, which prompted the U.S. to carry out airstrikes against facilities used by the Iran-backed group Kataib Hezbollah.

There are about 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq, advising Iraqi forces who are fighting the remnants of ISIS.

There were fears that Iran and the U.S. were on the brink of war in January 2020, during the Trump administration, after a U.S. drone strike killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most powerful general. The move resulted in an Iranian ballistic missile attack against the Al-Assad base in Iraq that injured more than 100 U.S. troops.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US attacks Iranian-backed militias that wounded four Americans