US warships have the technology to take on the world’s villains and their missiles

USS Carney shoots down missiles and drones in the Red Sea, 19 Oct 2023. US Aegis warships can defeat missile threats including ballistic ones as deployed by China and Iran - Aaron Lau/AFP

Today, instability pockmarks the world map. The Eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea have become more than just strategic waterways; they are a playground for Hezbollah as the group flexes its Russian-made Yakhont anti-ship missile muscles. The Gulf, a vital artery for global oil, is under the footprint of Iran’s Shahab-3 ballistic missiles. The Black Sea, traditionally a theatre of East-West posturing, is a potential testing ground for Russia’s missile prowess. Meanwhile, Taiwan confronts China’s burgeoning missile advancements, especially the DF-21D “carrier killer”.

Against this backdrop of simmering hotspots, the US Navy’s Aegis-equipped warships aren’t just on standby – they’re on patrol, ready to respond and keep the peace. In fact, they are responding. In a recent incident, the USS Carney intercepted and neutralised missiles and drones fired from Yemen, probably at Israel, whilst patrolling the Red Sea.

The Aegis combat system, aptly named after the shield of Zeus in ancient Greek antiquity, stands alone. It is the pinnacle of missile defence technology. Central to Aegis is the AN/SPY-1 Radar, a multi-functional phased array system, which can detect and track multiple aerial threats concurrently, allowing the warship which carries it to defend against both airborne and sea-based attacks.

Coupled with this radar are the Standard Missiles (SMs), a suite of interceptors designed to neutralise various threats, from hostile aircraft to ballistic missiles, from just above the sea all the way up into space. The Aegis system has emerged as the cornerstone of Western naval capability. Its adoption by non-US navies which feel themselves to be under missile threats is also symbolic of a broader trend: nations are integrating it with their indigenous ship designs.

Consider Japan. The Atago-class destroyer, steeped in homegrown Japanese design and craftsmanship, saw the seamless integration of the Aegis system. Then there’s Australia. Their Hunter-class frigates, while armed with Aegis, trace their design roots as ships to Britain and its Type 26 Frigates. This combination shows a potent blend of Australian maritime priorities, British maritime design heritage, and the tried-and-tested Aegis technological shield. Shipbuilding capabilities need not be lost by adopting American weapons and sensors.

The UK, perhaps unfortunately, went down a different path with its Type 45 Destroyers. These, the Daring-class vessels, are massive metal monuments to the UK’s ambition to craft a distinctly European missile defence identity. Equipped with the Sylver Vertical Launching System (VLS) and the Sea Viper air defence system, which has its foundation in the Principal Anti-Air Missile System (PAAMS) – a European collaborative effort – the UK aimed to strike a balance between cutting-edge defence and regional collaboration.

But it’s undeniable that the US leads in anti-missile technology. Raytheon’s RIM-161 Standard 3 (SM-3) missile, introduced in 2001, is among the world’s top anti-ballistic missiles. A test named ‘Vigilant Wyvern’ just this month showcased the capability of an Aegis-equipped warship to tackle incoming ballistic missiles whilst simultaneously handling sea-skimming threats, something most European ships are unable to do.

Aegis has also proven its mettle by intercepting supersonic sea skimmers, similar to the Yakhont which today menaces the eastern Med. The US system has demonstrated this capability in numerous naval exercises, most recently by intercepting a ‘Coyote’ supersonic target missile in the harsh weather conditions of the Atlantic.

Moreover, the US Missile Defense Agency, steered by Vice Admiral Hill, aims to advance Aegis towards addressing hypersonic threats. With the next significant upgrade earmarked for 2025, Hill pointed out that Aegis is the “only active defence available today” to counter hypersonic missile threats.

Unlike the Type 45 Destroyers, Britain’s future Type 26 Frigates will incorporate the American Mk41 missile launch system, a shift away from the Type 45’s European ‘Sylver’ missile launch system. For future vessels like the planned Type 83 air defence destroyer, Aegis is an excellent next step if Britain wants to piggyback on American capability.

While Europe can’t keep up with Aegis and its missile advancements, there are those who would argue that buying European equipment is necessary to preserve British industry. I don’t believe that. Every navy that has acquired Aegis ensured some local collaboration and tech transfer, allowing customisation to their specific needs.

One of the most significant British naval deployments of recent times helped to underscore the inability of the UK’s current fleet to challenge ballistic missiles effectively. The year 2021 saw the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth to the Far East. Such a deployment is intended to showcase the power of Global Britain, support our allies in the region and challenge the dominance of China.

To do that effectively, a naval task group would need to be able to defend itself against Chinese anti-ship ballistic missiles such as the DF-21D. But due to our decision to buy European instead of Aegis, there are no British warships that can mount such a defence. The Royal Navy’s Type-45 destroyers are modern and robust but lack an effective means to engage ballistic missiles.

Fortunately the Queen Elizabeth task group included USS The Sullivans, an Aegis-equipped Arleigh Burke class destroyer that can act as an anti-ballistic missile defence system.

Following the deployment, Rear Admiral Burton’s candid conversation with the Defence Committee during an evidence-gathering session threw this disparity in capabilities into sharp relief. His acknowledgement of the “gaping hole” in the UK’s ability to “defend a carrier against a ballistic missile without the support of our allies” highlighted to the world that despite the capabilities of Type 45 with its advanced systems, the older but Aegis-equipped American destroyer was the only ship present capable of defending the task force against ballistic missiles.

The US Navy’s Aegis system, adopted with aplomb by nations such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea, is the gold standard for missile defence. Type 45 may one day be capable of ballistic missile defence, but by that time the threat will be hypersonic. Aegis will be ready: European offerings will not.

If we are to put to sea a maritime force that mirrors our global aims, it’s time we reconsider our dalliances with European systems. In this case, I believe it is best to buy American rather than hoping that our vessels may, perhaps, at some point be able to do in the future what American ships are already doing right now: take on the villains of the world and their weapons of choice.

Shouldn’t we, as a nation, shift our gaze from viewing our defence coffers purely as a job-creating mechanism and appreciate the sheer efficacy of off-the-shelf purchases? It’s a matter of ensuring British forces remain credible, formidable and globally viable.

George Allison is editor of the UK Defence Journal

