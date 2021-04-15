US water managers warn of dismal year along the Rio Grande

  • This April 13, 2021 image shows the Rio Grande flowing through Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released its annual operating plan for the river Thursday, April 15, 2021, saying it's going to be a tough year due to below average snowpack and spring precipitation. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
  • This April 13, 2021 image shows the Rio Grande flowing through Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released its annual operating plan for the river Thursday, April 15, 2021, saying it's going to be a tough year due to below average snowpack and spring precipitation. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
  • This April 13, 2021 image shows the Rio Grande flowing just south of Bernalillo, N.M. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released its annual operating plan for the river Thursday, April 15, 2021, saying it's going to be a tough year due to below average snowpack and spring precipitation. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
1 / 3

Dry New Mexico

This April 13, 2021 image shows the Rio Grande flowing through Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released its annual operating plan for the river Thursday, April 15, 2021, saying it's going to be a tough year due to below average snowpack and spring precipitation. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·3 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It has been 30 years or so since residents in New Mexico's largest city last saw their stretch of the Rio Grande go dry.

There's a possibility it could happen again this summer.

Federal water managers released their annual operating plan for the Rio Grande on Thursday, and it doesn’t look good. Flows have been meager so far this year because of below-average snowpack in the mountains along the Colorado-New Mexico border that feed the river. Spring precipitation has done little to fill the void.

Reservoirs are at a fraction of their capacity and continue to shrink. There is no opportunity to replenish them because the provisions of a water-sharing agreement with Texas prevent New Mexico from storing water upstream. That means the drought-stricken state has no extra water in the bank to fall back on, as it has in pervious years.

Matters are further complicated because of extremely low soil moisture levels. That, along with warm temperatures, means much of the melting snow will be absorbed or evaporate before it reaches the river.

“Just low dismal numbers all around,” Ed Kandl, a hydrologist with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said during a virtual meeting that included representatives from municipalities, tribal governments, irrigation districts, state agencies and a rafting company.

The Rio Grande is one of North America’s longest rivers and a major water source for millions people and thousands of square miles of farmland in New Mexico, Texas and Mexico. The Bureau of Reclamation warned Thursday that a stellar monsoon season would be the only saving grace, but the odds of that happening are slim.

The Pecos River that delivers water to parts of eastern New Mexico and West Texas is in a similar situation, and federal officials recently issued a report indicating releases on the Colorado River — which feeds several western states — will continue to be limited because of the lack of water flowing into Lake Powell.

So aside from residents in Albuquerque seeing sandbars take over the Rio Grande, farmers in central and southern New Mexico will have a shorter growing season with less water for crops.

It also means less water for the endangered Rio Grande silvery minnow. Plans already are being made for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to rescue fish from drying portions of the river. The rescue missions have become a regular practice in recent years.

Near the small agricultural community of San Acacia, officials predicted that river drying would start in June and likely last through November, barring any relief from summer rains.

Last year also was tough, but officials said 2021 will likely mark one of the worst since the 1950s. They said the state's largest reservoir — Elephant Butte in southern New Mexico — could drop to just 3% of capacity.

Carolyn Donnelly, the bureau's water operations supervisor for the area, said contractors will be monitoring the river for drying as far north as Albuquerque, and managers will try to stretch what little water they have as far as it can go.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s a crazy wild ride’: Will Zalatoris remains grounded as his golf stock rockets skyward

    “It's definitely different, going and picking up some food and people asking for autographs or pictures,” the 24-year-old rookie said.

  • Toy cars get eco makeover to inspire children

    A mini Tesla for kidsMatchbox are launching toy electric carsThe aim is to teach children about environmental issuesThis toy is made of 99% recycled materialsNAME: NURIA ALONSO, Head of Matchbox marketing for EMEA"We wanted to work with Tesla to inspire kids as the future drivers of tomorrow. We think their parents will love to see how their kids play with cars that encourage environmental consciousness, like electric cars."There will also be mini versions of Nissan, Toyota and BMW carsMatchbox sells 40 million toy vehicles each year

  • Unvaccinated? The Maldives’ New Tourist Program Will Put a Shot in Your Arm When You Land

    A slight pinch and then off to the beach—this is vacationing in 2021.

  • Border-district Democrats call for Biden to revamp asylum process

    Two border-district Democrats in Congress are pressing the Biden administration to revamp the asylum process, saying the current migrant surge is highlighting significant flaws in the system.Why it matters: These lawmakers say the administration needs to start making concrete changes by summer. "If it's this bad in 90 days, it's hard to have excuses," Rep. Vicente Gonzalez told Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Axios met with Gonzalez and Rep. Veronica Escobar last week in their Texas districts, which include the border cities of McAllen and El Paso.Both said better asylum systems and new pathways for Central American migrants can reduce future surges while ensuring humanitarian protections.Migrants must reach the U.S. to claim asylum. They must then prove they have faced — or have "a well-founded fear" — of persecution back home.The claims typically are heard by immigration judges, but the Trump administration made it more difficult to seek asylum in the U.S.Details: Escobar supports a plan — originally floated by the Migration Policy Institute's Doris Meissner — for immigration officers to adjudicate asylum claims at the border, rather than through backlogged immigration courts.The result would be faster asylum grants.The Biden administration is considering such a plan, a person familiar with a draft plan for regulations told Axios, and NPR also has reported. Escobar said asylum seekers still would need to be able to appeal negative decisions to the immigration courts — and that she'll push for better access to legal counsel for them.Gonzalez is promoting setting up "safe zones" in southern Mexico or Guatemala.They would be guarded centers where people could stay safely while their claims are processed by U.S. officials.The big picture: Both lawmakers say their constituents play unique roles in shaping the immigration debate because of how it impacts their everyday lives at the border.Escobar said she's asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for more resources — including more COVID-19 vaccine doses for her district, given El Paso's exposure at the border.It's a "predominantly economically disadvantaged community that needs every resource it can have," she said.Gonzalez said McAllen is still awaiting federal government immigration-related financial reimbursements from 2019.The bottom line: "Our cities, our municipalities are spread thin," he said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Florida 'anti-riot' bill goes to governor amid racial strife

    Florida's Republican-controlled Legislature approved stiffer penalties against violent protesters on Thursday, handing a major legislative victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who began campaigning for the measure last year following a summer of turmoil across the country over the killings of Black people by police. A divided Florida Senate approved a so-called anti-riot bill as the trial of a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was underway for the death of George Floyd, a Black man whose death under Chauvin's knee triggered waves of protests.

  • White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was just one toe away from the 24th perfect game in MLB history

    Carlos Rodon had a perfect game going in the ninth inning. Then a toe got in the way.

  • 8 Ways to Raise Mentally Strong Kids

    All children face mental health challenges at some point in their lives. Here's what parents can do to help their kids build a strong foundation for mental wellness.

  • White House: Intel on Russian 'bounties' on US troops shaky

    The White House said Thursday that the intelligence community does not have conclusive evidence that Russian intelligence operatives encouraged the Taliban to attack American troops in Afghanistan. The assessment, revealed Thursday as the U.S. announced a host of new sanctions on the Russian government, undermines one of the sharpest attacks Joe Biden and other Democrats leveled against former President Donald Trump during the 2020 White House race. Biden repeatedly attacked Trump on the campaign trail for not standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin despite his administration being aware of intelligence suggesting Russian agents were offering bounties to the Taliban.

  • Teen locked in storage unit for 5 days while man sexually assaulted her, Texas cops say

    He was arrested Wednesday.

  • Daniel Dae Kim on Hawaii Five-0's "significant" pay disparity

    "I didn't think that was an unreasonable position to take."

  • Americans will likely have to navigate a maze of vaccine "passports"

    Many private businesses and some states are plowing ahead with methods of verifying that people have been vaccinated, despite conservative resistance to "vaccine passports."Why it matters: Many businesses view some sort of vaccine verification system as key to getting back to normal. But in the absence of federal leadership, a confusing patchwork approach is likely to pop up.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: “I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop, because there’s enormous economic and social incentive for proof of vaccinations,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown University. Although he agrees with the approach of letting states and the private sector lead, Gostin thinks the federal government should have a larger advisory role.“Unless they provide national scientific guidance and technical assistance, we’re going to see a patchwork of variable quality across the country,” he said. “And we’ve seen that movie before…you get a mess.”Where it stands: The Biden administration has said that it will not mandate vaccine passports across the country, nor will it create a federal vaccination database. That leaves decision-making to the states and the private sector.But several Republican governors already said they'll fight any such systems.In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning state government and some private businesses that receive public funding from requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination.In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis banned the use of Covid-19 vaccine credentials through an executive order.The other side: Many private companies have already begun planning ways to verify that their customers have been vaccinated.New York has also rolled out a pass that sports and entertainment venues can use if they choose, and Hawaii is working on a vaccine passport that would let travelers bypass a two-week quarantine.Between the lines: Requiring proof of vaccination is likely on solid legal ground, experts said."In general, private businesses can decide who they're willing to admit into their businesses and serve so long as they don't violate either the federal Civil Rights act or a state law," University of Pennsylvania professor Eric Feldman told Axios.“Just like you can say no shirt no shoes no service, you can say no vaccine no service,” Gostin said, adding that he thinks the Florida ban would likely lose if challenged in court.Where it stands: Online services, universities, airlines, and retailers are figuring out how and whether to provide proof of vaccination for students, customers and employees.For online caretaker services, that can mean an optional "vaccination badge" for potential babysitters, which is what Urban Sitter is doing. Pet-sitting site Rover told Axios that it has seen an increase in sitters proactively adding information about their vaccine status on their profile pages, and they're considering more formal ways for sitters to add such information if they want, spokesman David Rosenbaum said. The list of universities in the U.S. requiring proof of vaccination is growing.What we’re watching: Experts worry that vaccine verifications could end up deepening existing inequities, as vaccination rates among people of color lag behind those of white people in the U.S. But they generally don’t worry about whether they’re justified."There seems to be a pretty clear public health justification for trying to ensure that those who are gathering in places where an airborne transmissible virus that could lead to sickness or the death of others, that you want to take the necessary precautions," Feldman said. "One precaution is to screen some people in and screen some people out."The bottom line: Proponents of vaccine verifications say they’ll ultimately be driven by economics. “Unless a business can create a safe environment for its employees and its customers, the employees and the customers won’t come in,” Gostin said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lana Condor wore a see-through dress and a skirt over pants in the same night

    According to Lana Condor's stylist, Tara Swennen, they aimed to support the AAPI community with her Prabal Gurung look.

  • Thriving border town in New Mexico grew during the pandemic and is seeking help to grow more

    A border town in New Mexico saw record cargo crossings last year and is thriving despite the fallout from the pandemic and increased migration from Central America. Why it matters: The explosive growth of Santa Teresa, N.M. shows how international trade demand remains strong at the U.S.-Mexico border even as retail businesses in border cities have struggled because of COVID-19.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The small Santa Teresa Port of Entry is in need of major renovations to keep up with demand.That puts it at the intersection of two major Biden administration efforts: to pass more than $2 trillion nationally in infrastructure spending, and to contain a migration surge at the border.Periodic jumps in migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. divert needed border personnel from Santa Teresa, slowing traffic and affecting the industrial area's production."What happens to us is that you now have to take a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer that's clearing cargo and merchandise off the line to process those asylum seekers," Jerry Pacheco, president and CEO of the Border Industrial Association, tells Axios.By the numbers: Santa Teresa's industrial base of 6,000 workers now accounts for 60% of New Mexico's total global exports, surpassing Albuquerque, a city of 560,000 people, according to state data,Exports include steel coil, livestock, electronic parts, textiles for car seatings, and other materials.The industrial enclave just west of El Paso, Texas, experienced a slowdown at the beginning of the pandemic — but by last July, Santa Teresa was seeing unparalleled levels of truck traffic coming from south of the border. The record jump highlights its connection to high-demand products like wind turbine blades built in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.Santa Teresa is developing a million square feet of new industrial space, said Pacheco, whose nonprofit runs the industrial park. He said that he recently recruited three Taiwanese companies and expects to announce new international companies later this year.Across the border in San Jerónimo, Mexico, a growing Foxconn plant manufactures Dell products for the U.S. market — and a factory opened recently that makes gummy candy.How it works: The Santa Teresa industrial park was created in the late 1980s and remains unincorporated. The Border Industrial Association operates as a quasi-municipal government made up of business leaders.The Santa Teresa Port of Entry operates daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is less busy than crowded ports of entry in El Paso and other parts of Texas.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why flights from Central America often have the enticing aroma of fried chicken

    Though Pollo Campero has dozens of outlets in the U.S., travelers returning from Central American bring loads of its fried chicken — a literal taste of home.

  • Harris will visit Mexico and Guatemala to address the "root causes" of border crossings

    Vice President Harris said Wednesday she plans to visit Mexico and Guatemala "as soon as possible" in a diplomatic effort to address surging migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border has reached crisis levels. Harris, appointed by Biden as border czar, said she would be looking at the "root causes" that drive migration.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: "Our focus is to deal with the root causes, and I am looking forward to traveling, hopefully as my first trip, to the Northern Triangle, stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala," Harris said at a virtual roundtable with experts on Wednesday, per Reuters.Most people in the Northern Triangle countries don't want to flee their homes but do so as a last resort due to financial instability, political turmoil and violence, among other things, Harris said. That's why the U.S. needs to help these countries reach economic stability, Harris added.Harris has already set up an agreement with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to temporarily increase security presence at their borders to curtail migration.Other top border officials visited Mexico and Guatemala in March.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • White House releases $39 billion in funding to address the child care crisis

    The White House announced Thursday it's releasing $39 billion from the American Rescue Plan "to address the child care crisis caused by COVID-19."Why it matters: The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the child care industry, with many daycares and other providers forced to close due to low enrollment and the high costs to keep facilities safe and clean. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Vice President Kamala Harris called the funding the "single largest investment in child care in the nation’s history.” "For many, many people and many women in particular, child care has often been the prerequisite for their ability to work, and for many others, child care is their work, and that's why in America, child care should be readily available and affordable for all of those who need it," she added. Details: The $39 billion will be provided through two funds, including $24 billion in funding to help "child care providers to reopen or stay open, provide safe and healthy learning environments, keep workers on payroll, and provide mental health supports for educators and children," the administration said. The other fund will provide $15 billion "for states to make child care more affordable for more families, increase access to high-quality care for families receiving subsidies," and increase compensation for early childhood workers.Harris also highlighted the expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, which will allow many families with children under age 13 to receive up to $8,000 towards child care expenses when they file their taxes for 2021. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Analysis: Biden takes a risk pulling troops from Afghanistan

    At its start, America’s war in Afghanistan was about retribution for 9/11. Then it was about shoring up a weak government and its weak army so that Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida could never again threaten the United States. With bin Laden long since dead and the United States not suffering another major attack, President Joe Biden is promising to end America’s longest war and move on to what he believes are bigger, more consequential challenges posed by a resurgent Russia and a rising China.