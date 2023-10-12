US can provide weapons to Israel and Ukraine simultaneously

The United States will be able to provide all necessary military assistance to Israel and Ukraine at the same time.

Source: Lloyd Austin , US Secretary of Defence, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels; US Department of Defense

Details: Austin stressed that the United States will provide Israel with the means necessary to fight the Hamas terrorist group, even if it is also supplying Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defeat Russia.

He said that the United States can and will support Israel, just as it supports Ukraine.

He also noted that in response to terrorist attacks from the Gaza Strip, the US has moved naval and air assets to the eastern Mediterranean and Persian Gulf region to strengthen deterrence: "Nobody should try to take advantage of this vile Hamas assault to cause more bloodshed or instability."

Quote from Austin: "Our support for Israel is rock solid. We're working urgently to get Israel what it needs to defend itself, including munitions and Iron Dome interceptors. And we will do so, even as we continue to support the people of Ukraine as they fight against Russian aggression."

More details: Austin is to visit Israel on Friday, 13 October.

Background:

Austin said that Washington is not setting any conditions on the use of the military assistance it provides to Israel, although it hopes that it will be used properly.

On 10 October, the United States announced that it was not planning to send troops to Israel, which was attacked by the Hamas terrorist group.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden ordered additional support for Israel, which had suffered a large-scale attack by Hamas the day before.

The Pentagon announced the movement of US warships, including an aircraft carrier and additional aircraft, closer to the eastern Mediterranean after the Hamas attack.

