US weighs new fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail, Bloomberg News says

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp are weighing the creation of a fund that would allow regulators to backstop more deposits at banks that run into trouble in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Regulators discussed the new special vehicle in conversations with banking executives and hope such a measure would reassure depositors and help contain any panic, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new vehicle is part of the agency's contingency planning as panic spreads about the health of banks focused on the venture capital and startup communities, the report added.

The U.S. central bank and FDIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier on Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with California Governor Gavin Newsom about the SVB failure and the efforts to address the situation.

Silicon Valley Bank imploded after depositors, concerned about the lender's financial health, rushed to withdraw their deposits. The frenetic two-day run on the bank blindsided observers and stunned markets, wiping out more than $100 billion in market value for U.S. banks.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • SVB's debacle is causing panic in China's startup industry

    The panic sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is spreading to China, the world's second-largest venture capital market. Across social media platforms, investors and startups are rushing to share news articles on the fiasco and thoughts on how to prevent such a catastrophic moment. When China was still new to venture capital in the late 1990s, SVB was among the first financial institutions to start serving the country's startups, while traditional, risk-averse banks avoided them.

  • HPS, Oaktree Among Firms Pitching Deals for Trapped SVB Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- HPS Investment Partners and Oaktree Capital Management are among investment firms that are offering to provide financing to companies with cash trapped at Silicon Valley Bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Vall

  • China Retains Yi Gang as Central Bank Governor in Surprise Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China retained several of its top economic officials, including central bank Governor Yi Gang, in a surprise move as it looks to navigate the post-Covid recovery.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeYi, 65, will

  • US Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve are weighing creating a fund that would allow the regulators to backstop more deposits at banks that run into trouble following Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Ban

  • Baker Hughes data show a 4th straight weekly decline in active U.S. oil-drilling rigs

    MARKET PULSE Baker Hughes (BKR) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by two to 590 this week. That followed declines in each of the past three weeks. The total active U.

  • Investor Mark Suster says a "handful" of bad actors in VC destroyed Silicon Valley Bank

    Yesterday at around noon in Los Angeles, investor Mark Suster of the venture firm Upfront Ventures began urging "calm" on Twitter. Silicon Valley Bank had bungled its messaging on Wednesday around an effort to strengthen its balance sheet, and startup founders were beginning to fear that their deposits at the tech-friendly, 40-year-old institution were at risk. "More in the VC community need to speak out publicly to quell the panic about @SVB_Financial," wrote Suster, saying he believed in the bank's health and arguing that the biggest risk to startups, the VCs to whom the bank has long catered, and to SVB itself would be "mass panic."

  • From wine country to London, bank's failure shakes worldwide

    It was called Silicon Valley Bank, but its collapse is causing shockwaves around the world. From winemakers in California to startups across the Atlantic Ocean, companies are scrambling to figure out how to manage their finances after their bank suddenly shut down Friday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that he's talking with the White House to help "stabilize the situation as quickly as possible, to protect jobs, people's livelihoods, and the entire innovation ecosystem that has served as a tent pole for our economy.”

  • In the EU's inflation crisis, the humble egg takes the cake

    The humble egg has become a star performer for all the wrong reasons as inflation has hit households across the European Union extremely hard over the year. The EU's statistical agency Eurostat announced Friday that the average price of an egg — that important staple for poor families and gourmet cooks alike — had risen by 30% over the year to January 2023, becoming a symbol of how the cost of living has hit everyone in the 27-nation bloc. Egg prices were whipped up the most in the Czech Republic, rising 85% over the year, followed closely by two other central European nations — Hungary (80%) and Slovakia (79%).

  • SVB’s collapse could lead to ‘contagion’ among regional banks—but experts say it’s not a systemic risk to the entire financial system

    “We do not believe there is contagion risk for the rest of the banking sector on the heels of SVB's struggles,” David Trainer, CEO of the investment research firm New Constructs, told Fortune.

  • Income Investors Should Know That BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like BP Plastics Holding Bhd ( KLSE:BPPLAS ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the...

  • With EPS Growth And More, TEHO International (Catalist:5OQ) Makes An Interesting Case

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • SVB CEO Sold $3.6 Million Worth of Shares Before Bank's Collapse

    Greg Becker sold his shares on February 27, eleven days before Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by regulators.

  • Embraer boosts net revenue forecast as deliveries set to increase in 2023

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Friday boosted its net revenue forecast for 2023 as it expects supply chain disruptions to gradually ease and aircraft deliveries to increase, sending its shares higher. The company, which in 2022 met the lower-end of its $4.5-5.0 billion net revenue forecast, said it expects to reach a net revenue of between $5.2 billion and $5.7 billion this year, which would represent growth of as much as 27%. The move comes as Embraer, the world's No. 3 planemaker after Boeing and Airbus, makes a shift into growth after years of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a failed commercial aviation deal with Boeing, chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto told Reuters in an interview.

  • Regulators are requesting SVB employees to stay on for the next 45 days

    Founders and venture capitalists aren't the only ones experiencing volatility right now: Silicon Valley Bank employees are seeing their jobs in flux as their employer falls apart. SVB, which was closed down yesterday, is now being run by regulators. The e-mail, confirmed by multiple sources to TechCrunch, says that the enrollment process for all SVB employees into the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINBSC) will happen through the weekend.

  • A Supermarket Megamerger Will Redefine What You Buy at the Grocery Store

    Kroger and Albertsons want to merge in a $20 billion deal. If antitrust regulators approve, the definition of a grocery store grows further.

  • Phoenix Xfinity Series results, driver points

    Here is how the field finished behind Sammy Smith, who scored his first career Xfinity Series win on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s Failure May Lead to Smaller Fed Rate Hike

    With financial stocks reeling, the U.S. central bank is likely to hold its federal-funds increase to a quarter-point this month.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Bank of America (BAC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Bengals ‘very interested’ in free agent RB Jamaal Williams

    A new report says the Bengals are targeting one particular running back in free agency.

  • White House says attacks on LGBTQ rights are 'dangerous'

    The White House on Friday condemned what it described as "hateful and dangerous" attacks on LGBTQ people, as Republicans in various U.S. states pursue laws targeting the community's rights. Speaking to reporters, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre pointed to Republican calls to ban gay marriage through legislation in Iowa and Tennessee, as well as moves to limit protections for same-sex couples in Florida. "In Florida, just Florida alone, Republicans introduced 20 bills, 20 bills on a single day to roll back the rights of LGBT community," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.