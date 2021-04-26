US weighs policy on Venezuela as Maduro signals flexibility

  • A nurse inoculates a woman with a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Perez Carreno public hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
  • FILE - In this April 10, 2021 file photo, a man waits to unload bags of basic food staples, such as pasta, sugar, flour, and kitchen oil, provided residents through the CLAP government food assistance program in the Santa Rosalia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a deal the week of April 23, 2021 to let the U.N. World Food Program create a program to provide school meals for 1.5 million children, after years of rejecting humanitarian aid offers as unnecessary and as veiled attempts by the U.S. and other hostile forces to destabilize his government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
1 / 2

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela

A nurse inoculates a woman with a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Perez Carreno public hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
JOSHUA GOODMAN
·7 min read

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government is intensifying efforts to court the Biden administration as the new U.S. president weighs whether to risk a political backlash in Florida and ease up on sanctions seeking to isolate the socialist leader.

In the past two weeks, Maduro conceded to longstanding U.S. demands that the World Food Program be allowed to establish a foothold in the country at a time of growing hunger. His allies also vowed to work with the U.S.-backed opposition to vaccinate Venezuelans against the coronavirus and have met with diplomats from Norway trying to revive negotiations to end the country’s never-ceasing political strife.

The frenzy of activity comes as senior U.S. officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, meet Monday as part of their continuing review of policy toward Venezuela, according to two people familiar with the plans. The interagency meeting, which has not been previously reported, will focus on whether the U.S. should take steps to support an uncertain attempt at dialogue between Maduro and his opponents, according to the people on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified diplomatic matters.

“All these recent movement points to Maduro trying to get Washington’s attention,” said Geoffrey Ramsey, a Venezuela watcher at the Washington Office on Latin America. “The question is whether the White House is ready to commit to a full-fledged negotiations strategy, or whether it will continue to play it safe and keep the policy on the back burner.”

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and Jorge Rodriguez, the head of the pro-Maduro congress and a key promoter of dialogue, wouldn't comment when asked about the recent moves by Maduro.

Ramsey said even more goodwill gestures could be on the horizon.

Tuesday is the deadline for a committee in the Maduro-controlled congress to present a list of candidates for the National Electoral Council. Behind the scenes, moderates aligned with former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles have been meeting with Maduro representatives to push for the inclusion of two opposition rectors on the five-member board. If the demand is met, it could pave the way for Maduro’s opponents to participate in mayoral and gubernatorial elections later this year.

Also in the mix is future of several American citizens jailed in Venezuela. In recent months, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson has pressed Maduro and senior aides to release six former executives at Houston-based CITGO as well as two former Green Berets who participated in a failed raid last year staged from neighboring Colombia.

So far, the posturing by Maduro has failed to impress officials in Washington.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described Maduro as a “brutal dictator” and vowed to continue recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader — a position shared by more than 50 nations.

Other than promising to work more with U.S. allies and support the delivery of more humanitarian aid to Venezuela, the Biden administration has done little to unwind Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign to unseat Maduro.

The politics of engaging with Maduro are treacherous. Past attempts at dialogue have failed to produce a breakthrough and ended up strengthening Maduro, whose grip on power relies on support from the military as well as allies Iran, China and Russia — all of whom have seen their influence expand since Guaidó, with U.S. support, tried to ignite protests by declaring himself president in 2019 after Maduro was re-elected in a vote boycotted by the opposition when several of its leaders were barred from running.

That hasn’t stopped others from trying to bring the two sides together, however. This week, the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, is traveling to Venezuela in what many observers see as an effort by the Holy See to test the waters for another attempt at negotiations like the ones it mediated with former Spanish President Jose Luiz Rodriguez Zapatero in 2016.

While the trip’s stated purpose is to attend the April 30 beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, known as the “doctor of the poor” for his caring of the sick in the 1800s, Parolin is the Vatican’s former ambassador to Venezuela and his highly unusual trip suggests more than just saint-making is on the agenda.

But both supporters and opponents of more active U.S. engagement agree that the biggest obstacle is Florida. Trump comfortably carried the battleground state in part due to hardline policies preferred by immigrant voters fleeing Cuba, Venezuela and other authoritarian governments. With Democrats holding a slim six-seat majority in the House of Representatives, betting on Maduro to follow through on his word could end up hurting their chances in midterm elections.

“As of today, there is simply no reason to believe the Maduro regime is acting in good faith,” said Elliott Abrams, who served as Trump’s special envoy to Venezuela and Iran. He cited Maduro’s failure to honor an agreement last year brokered by the World Health Organization’s regional arm to combat the coronavirus pandemic as just one example.

“Every engagement by Biden with the Maduro regime undermines the democratic opposition,” said Abrams, now a senior fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations. “If the US is going to engage at any point, it should only be done in the context of serious negotiations between the regime and the opposition, to help those negotiations succeed.”

Monday’s meeting is unlikely to produce any immediate shift in policy and follows at least one previous high-level meeting by senior Biden officials at several agencies — the Treasury, Justice, Commerce and State Departments as well as the White House — to discuss Venezuela.

However, it could provide a roadmap for future U.S. actions should momentum toward negotiations build, the two people said, including the lifting of a Trump-era ban on diesel fuel swaps that even some of Maduro’s opponents say is worsening hunger by making it harder to move food supplies to market in diesel-powered trucks.

The U.S. must also decide by June whether to allow Chevron to resume limited drilling and oil shipments — a potential lifeline to Maduro, who is desperate for every dollar as oil production under his watch has fallen to its lowest level since the 1930s despite abundant crude reserves. As part of a waiver from sanctions granted last year, the U.S. oil giant and its American partners were ordered to cease all operations except those strictly necessary to maintain its assets in the country.

The State Department wouldn’t comment on Monday’s meeting or the status of the review of U.S. policy. However, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere said the U.S. welcomes efforts to relieve the suffering of the Venezuelan people and bring the country’s humanitarian crisis to an end through effective international cooperation.

To be sure, not all of the signals coming from Caracas are encouraging.

Last week, when the State Department celebrated the World Food Program’s announcement it would begin providing emergency food assistance to 1.5 million Venezuelan children, Foreign Minister Arreaza took to Twitter to accuse the U.S. of “kidnapping” Venezuela’s resources in international banks through “criminal sanctions.”

That triggered a bitter exchange which ended with Arreaza vowing to present as evidence of blackmail to the International Criminal Court a tweet by a senior State Department official conditioning sanctions relief on the release of political prisoners and the organizing of free and fair elections.

“If Washington’s responses remain exclusively public — via Twitter or television ؅— without a counterpart in a private diplomatic channel, progress or any sort of thaw or transition will be painful and full of mistrust,” said Phil Gunson, a Caracas-based analyst for the Brussels-based International Crisis Group.

While Gunson said Maduro’s limited willingness to engage in partial agreements should be reciprocated wherever possible to encourage further opening, overcoming the inertia of the Trump years will be difficult.

“There is no quick fix in Venezuela,” said Gunson. “A solution is going to require subtlety and long-term engagement.”

AP Writers Matthew Lee in Washington and Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Four minors robbed 82-year-old woman before car chase, Richland County deputies say

    A 16-year-old and three 14-year-olds robbed a Columbia woman at gunpoint before leading law enforcement on a chase, the sheriff’s department said.

  • Biden voters in Pennsylvania see promises kept on Covid. They're watching for what's next.

    Erie County, which Biden flipped back blue in 2020, has struggled to reverse a decade of population decline and manufacturing job losses.

  • Horry County GOP selects new party leadership, setting stage for coming elections

    The new chair, vice-chair, state executive committee person and delegates will serve for the next two years.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with space station

    The arrival of one Crew Dragon capsule sets the stage for the departure and return to Earth of another.

  • Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman win in playoff to claim 2021 Zurich Classic title

    In final round Foursomes at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the team of Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman carded a 2-under 70 and would defeat the team of Louis Oosthuizen & Charl Schwartzel on the first playoff hole to win the tournament. It's Smith's third career victory — second at the Zurich team event — and Leishman's sixth win.

  • Justice Department launches investigation into Louisville PD

    The announcement comes more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor.

  • Toddler Elijah shot at birthday party is third Miami-Dade child killed by gunfire in 9 months

    For the third time in nine months a young child in the northern end of Miami-Dade County was killed by gunfire that police believe was intended for another target.

  • Why ‘Cyclical’ Stocks Could Be Back in Fashion

    Shares of the economically sensitive companies that were on a roll in recent months have faltered, but historical data indicates they could well beat the market once more.

  • Sen. Manchin favors smaller infrastructure bill

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he opposes using a maneuver that would enable his party to pass U.S. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal without Republican support.The moderate West Virginia Democrat told CNN he favors a smaller and "more targeted" bill.With the Senate chamber split 50-50 between Biden's party and rival Republicans, Democrats such as Manchin from conservative states hold the power to block the president's agenda.Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance in the 100-seat Senate, but a process called "budget reconciliation" allows some bills to become law with a simple majority, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.That was how Democrats were able to realize a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package in the face of unified Republican opposition.But Manchin said he opposes using reconciliation to pass Biden's proposed infrastructure package.Biden's sweeping proposals in his infrastructure proposal also include $400 billion for in-home and community based care for the elderly and disabled as well as $100 billion for schools and child care facilities.U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "I think everyone acknowledges that we need significant increase in infrastructure. It's going to get down to what we call infrastructure."REPUBLICAN SENATOR SHELLY MOORE CAPUTO: "This is the largest infrastructure investment that Republicans have come forward with."But Republicans left out schools and eldercare in their trimmed-down $568 billion counteroffer introduced last week.Manchin said that while more money is needed for health and child care, it was hard to build public support for a massive bill that goes beyond what he called "traditional" infrastructure needs.

  • U.S. TV audience for revamped Oscars plunges to record low

    TV audiences for September's Emmys and the Grammy Awards in March also drew their lowest audiences ever. The awards were broadcast for the first time at a historic train station in downtown Los Angeles in a more intimate setting with only nominees and their guests.

  • Nigel Farage flies into America for speaking tour to re-energise 'disillusioned' Conservative voters

    Nigel Farage has been flown in to America to re-energise Conservative voters who are in a “state of disillusionment” following Donald Trump’s departure from the White House, and is planning for a sit down with the former President. The ex-UKIP and Brexit party leader will visit nearly a dozen states on a speaking tour over the next six weeks, and has already met with Florida governor Ron DeSantis - seen by many as a leading candidate for the Republican nomination for the next presidential election. The tour has been organised and paid for by FreedomWorks, a Conservative group with five million supporters on Facebook that advocates for smaller government, lower taxes and free markets. It is largely funded by the billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch, who own an oil-based conglomerate. Mr Farage completed two weeks' quarantine on the Caribbean island of St Maarten before arriving in Miami at the end of last week. The tour - called ‘America’s Comeback’ - will include trips to Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, San Antonio, Phoenix and Palm Beach, Florida where there is hope that he will meet with Mr Trump. “The Conservative grassroots are in a state of disillusionment,” Mr Farage told the Telegraph.

  • Knicks' Nerlens Noel explains his New York mentality this season | The Putback Extra

    Knicks center Nerlens Noel has had an up and down NBA career but his stint in New York has been one of dominance. Noel explains in this extra content from The&nbsp;Putback&nbsp;with Ian Begley presented by 888sport what has motivated him this season since coming to the Knicks.

  • EU blames China for endangering peace in South China Sea

    The European Union called out China on Saturday for endangering peace in the South China Sea and urged all parties to abide by a 2016 tribunal ruling which rejected most of China's claim to sovereignty in the sea, but which Beijing has rejected. The EU last week released a new policy aimed at stepping up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's rising power. The Philippines on Friday protested to China over its failure to withdraw what it called as "threatening" boats believed to be manned by maritime militia around the disputed Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef.

  • White House says capital gains tax would hit 0.3% of taxpayers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's forthcoming capital gains tax hike proposal would affect only a 0.3% slice of U.S. taxpayers, a top economic aide said on Monday. Biden is set this week to propose nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, Reuters has reported, in what would be the highest tax rate on investment gains since the 1920s. The soon-to-be-announced tax hike will treat those investment gains as wages for top earners and applies only to about 500,000 households, according to Brian Deese, who runs Biden's policy-writing National Economic Council.

  • Russia could move to ban Alexei Navalny's opposition networks

    A Moscow court is expected to ban opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political and anti-corruption networks on Monday, effectively labeling them as extremist organizations, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny has been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side for years. If all goes to plan, Monday's ruling at closed-door court hearing will be "he most sweeping attempt to crush the Kremlin's greatest political threat," per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Support for Navalny has galvanized mass anti-government protests many times in the past. Just last Wednesday Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 people who protested in support of Navalny.Details: The evidence being used by the prosecution remains a mystery, but Navalny's legal team is expected to receive access to the evidence file shortly before the hearing. If the court bans Navalny's networks as extremist organizations they will be put on par with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.Selling paraphernalia from the groups (like magnets) or retweeting their previous videos about corruption among Russia's elite, could all become jailable offenses. What they're saying: “It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”Go Deeper: Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending hunger strikeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pivotal U.S. Senate Democrat wants 'more targeted' infrastructure bill

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he opposes using a maneuver that would enable his party to pass U.S. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal without Republican support, saying he favors a smaller and "more targeted" bill. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate who holds the power to block the Democrats' agenda in the evenly divided Senate, rejected the idea of using a process called budget reconciliation to pass the Democratic president's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure legislation. While most legislation needs 60 votes to advance in the 100-seat Senate, the reconciliation process allows for a simple majority.

  • Russian authorities suspend operations of Navalny's offices

    Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to halt their activities pending what would be a landmark court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group. The injunction from the Moscow prosecutor's office was another step in a sweeping crackdown on Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic, and his organizations. The prosecutor's office petitioned a court this month to label Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and network of regional offices as extremist groups.

  • 24-year-old reporter killed by stray bullet that came through apartment window

    ‘She was sweet, kind and gracious,’ says her employer KCUR

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Woman fired after being caught on camera telling neighbour she’s ‘not the right colour’

    Boss of food bank says dispute was ‘between neighbours’ and ‘unfortunate’