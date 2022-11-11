US West faces power reliability issues from growing use of renewables

Mountain View Wind Repowering
·2 min read

(Reuters) - A group responsible for power market reliability in Western North America said the growing use of renewable generation will require the region to boost planning reserves in coming years to help maintain grid reliability.

The Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) said in a recent reliability assessment that planning reserve margins for 2023 rose from 16.9% in 2021 to 18.3% in 2022 due in part to the increase in variable resources, like wind and solar, that only produce power when the wind blows or the sun shines.

That means electric companies will have to hold more resources to account for that increased variability to maintain system reliability.

"If nothing is done to mitigate the long-term risks within the Western Interconnection, by 2025 we anticipate severe risks to the reliability and security of the interconnection," WECC said in the assessment.

The problem will get worse over time since most western states have committed to aggressive clean energy targets and the federal government plans to spend billions on clean energy development under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Over the next decade, WECC said entities in the West plan to retire nearly 26 gigawatts (GW) of mostly coal and natural gas-fired resources, and build close to 80 GW of mostly solar, wind, and battery storage.

WECC, however, noted that reliability through 2025 increased in the latest assessment compared with last year.

That's due to actions taken after the August 2020 heat wave forced California's grid operators to impose rotating outages.

Those actions included the addition of almost 3,000 megawatts of mostly battery storage and the delayed retirement of several plants like the Jim Bridger coal plant in Wyoming and the Haynes and Scattergood gas plants in California.

"Delaying retirements provides entities more time to determine how to mitigate risks once these plants retire," WECC said.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • No easy fix for China as economy slows more than expected

    An unexpectedly weak run of Chinese economic data this month has raised the heat on policymakers to deliver more stimulus measures, but it also shows the limited effect more monetary easing and infrastructure spending can have. Analysts say the weak data may increase pressure on policymakers to deliver even more stimulus - JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs analysts said in research notes on Friday they expected a 25 basis point rate cut in coming weeks. But the latest figures also suggest that the stimulus would not have the desired impact as long as domestic and external demand remain subdued, especially as China pursues a policy of eradicating COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as they occur.

  • Lennar, Icon reveal location of 3D-printed neighborhood north of Austin

    Icon Technology Inc. and Lennar Home Corp. on Nov. 10 revealed that the startup's first foray into the volume homebuilding game will be the Genesis Collection at the Wolf Ranch master-planned community west of I-35 along U.S. Highway 29 in Georgetown, about 30 miles north of Austin. Construction is underway and reservations will begin next year, with prices expected to start in the mid-$400,000s. "For the first time in the history of the world, what we’re witnessing here is a fleet of robots bui

  • The world has nine years to prevent climate catastrophe

    A major paper released on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt has started a countdown. At the current rate of global emissions, the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will likely be permanently out of reach in nine years, the study found.

  • FLIR Redesigned Its Predator-Vision Thermal Camera to Work With Any Mobile Device

    Back in 2014, FLIR brought the same thermal imaging technology used by law enforcement and militaries to consumers through an accessory that gave iPhones heat-sensing Predator-vision. The latest version, the new FLIR One Edge Pro, no longer requires a physical connection to a mobile device, and it works equally well with both iPhones and Android smartphones and tablets.

  • Factbox-Global regulatory actions against FTX

    FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy proceedings on Friday, capping a week of turmoil for one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX and its local units, had already attracted scrutiny from regulators around the world. FTX is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Justice Department, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to a source familiar with the investigations.

  • 2023 Honda Accord First Look: Not 'all' new, but it probably doesn't matter

    The 2023 Honda Accord may not be 'all' new, but it didn't really need to be. Plenty of smart upgrades should amount to an even better midsize sedan.

  • Explosions in Russia-occupied Melitopol, mayor says

    Four loud blasts rocked Russia-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, city Mayor Ivan Fedorov said in a Telegram post on Nov. 10.

  • Bucks unveil new uniform

    The Bucks based the new uniforms on artwork in Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood.

  • Okay, Now Hayao Miyazaki Has a Grogu Figurine, What Is Happening

    When Studio Ghibli, the maker of acclaimed anime films like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and more, tweeted the Lucasfilm logo yesterday, people lost their minds wondering what it might be. Now Ghibli has issued an even more intriguing tease, and I expect everyone will be losing their minds even harder.

  • Poverty, Unrest, 100% Inflation Fray Argentina’s Social Fabric

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Argentina heading toward 100% is supercharging the government’s woes as real wages lag, increasing social distress and leading to a record level of protests so far this year. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Pu

  • U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom

    U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one of the world's key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at a time when companies are rushing to open hotels and capitalise on pent up travel demand, with construction of new properties picking up pace in the United States after the pandemic halted expansion plans. Travel recovery in other parts of the world boosted results of major hotel chains this year, but President Xi Jinping's measures to contain COVID in China have pressured room growth and hospitality revenue in the country.

  • The Dollar Is on Track for Its Worst Day in 13 Years. That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The U.S. Dollar (ticker: DXY), which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against a basket of others, was up 16% from the beginning of the year through the start of November. The main culprit was inflation data, which showed that prices of things like airfares, used cars, and clothes were falling, laying the foundation for the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of interest-rate increases. “It looks like the dollar died today,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • FTX Assets Frozen by Bahamian Regulator

    The Bahamas Securities Commission said it was a “prudent course of action” to “preserve assets and stabilize the company.”

  • It's the Worst Time to Buy a Home in a Generation, US Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumers are seeing home buying conditions at their worst in a generation as mortgage rates soar in response to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening cycle.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in Bankruptc

  • Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns

    (Reuters) -More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which has not previously been reported, reflects how a policy intended to heap pressure on Beijing over its Uyghur detention camps in Xinjiang risks slowing the Biden administration's efforts to decarbonize the U.S. power sector to fight climate change.

  • Solana Blockchain Hit by FTX Tremors as Nearly $800M SOL Tokens Set to Be Unstaked

    The scheduled-to-be-unlocked SOL tokens represent around 15% of the token’s circulating supply.

  • Louisville-area daycare closed indefinitely by state amid investigation over abuse claims

    Kentucky health officials have suspended operations at the Vanguard Academy after a lawsuit was filed alleging multiple counts of child abuse.

  • What FTX Filing For US Bankruptcy Protection Means For Crypto Markets

    Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down as CEO of crypto exchange FTX as the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Forex.com Global Head of Research Matt Weller discusses FTX's downfall and what this means for bitcoin (BTC), altcoins, and the crypto industry at large.

  • Captain accused of misconduct in deadly Santa Barbara dive boat fire enters plea

    In convicted, Jerry Boylan could serve up to 10 years in federal prison.

  • Remains of US soldier Tommie Hanks identified after 72 years

    Tommie Hanks was 27 years old when he was reported missing in action during the Korean War in 1950.