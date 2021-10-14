US wholesale prices rose record 8.6% over 12 months

Shown are pork products at a grocery store in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The Labor Department reported Thursday Oct. 14, that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a 0.7% gain in August. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a 0.7% gain in August.

The 8.6% rise for the 12 months ending in September compared to an 8.3% increase for the 12 months ending in August, which had been the previous record 12-month gain.

On Wednesday, the government reported that inflation at the retail level rose 0.4% in September with its consumer price index up 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching the fastest pace since 2008.

The jump in inflation this year reflects higher prices for food and energy and a number of other items from furniture to autos as the pandemic has snarled supply chains and demand has outstripped supply.

The report on wholesale prices showed that core inflation at the wholesale level, excluding volatile energy and food, was up 0.2% in September from August and was 6.8% higher over the past 12 months.

Almost 80% of the overall increase in wholesale prices last month was attributed to a 1.3% rise in the price of goods, the largest increase since May. In September, 40% of the jump in goods prices reflected rising energy prices. Price increases for services rose a smaller 0.2%

Food costs at the wholesale level rose 2% in September while energy prices were up 2.8%, the biggest jump since a 5% surge in March.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India's wholesale price inflation in double digits for 6th month

    The gap between retail and wholesale price-based inflation has widened in recent months as many companies and retailers are absorbing rising input costs that threaten to hit their bottom lines. Annual wholesale price-based inflation in September slightly eased to 10.66% from the previous month's 11.39%, government data showed on Thursday, helped by slower increases in some food items. Economists said that with global commodity prices expected to remain elevated in coming months, manufacturers could try to pass on rising costs to consumers particularly during the festive season starting this month.

  • White House anticipates more economic woes, tough midterm fight

    Another month of sluggish hiring has officials acknowledging that the recovery is lagging expectations and that inflation and worker shortages could continue into 2022.

  • Wholesale prices rise sharply again and signal persistent U.S. inflation

    Wholesale prices rose sharply in September for the ninth month in a row and signaled that the highest bout of U.S. inflation in 30 years is likely to last for quite a while.

  • Aritzia sees 'unprecedented' growth in the U.S. as sales surge

    While Aritzia is showing strong signs of growth, CEO Brian Hill said the retailer is not immune to supply chain issues. "Everywhere we look, it's costing more."

  • With Iran stonewalling nuclear talks, US and Israel contemplate alternatives to diplomacy

    ‘RUNWAY IS GETTING SHORTER’: Secretary of State Antony Blinken had an ominous warning for Iran if it doesn’t resume negotiations over returning to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal in return for sanctions relief.

  • The question that retailers are asking themselves amid the supply chain crisis

    The supply chain crisis is testing retailers across the country ahead of the holiday season, and one executive detailed the question on everyone's minds.

  • Food prices rise to highest level in a decade amid labor shortage and supply crisis

    Food prices have reached their highest level in a decade as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on businesses left reeling from a labor shortage and issues within the supply chain.

  • Merkel: 'very hard work' ahead to achieve EU climate goals

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel predicted Thursday that achieving European Union targets for slashing emissions that cause global warming will be “very hard work.” The so-called European Green Deal, agreed last December, provides a blueprint for cutting gas emissions by 55% over this decade and becoming carbon-neutral in the 27-nation bloc by 2050. “I predict that it will be very hard work to adopt this Green Deal,” Merkel said, as she received a European prize at a ceremony in Spain.

  • Republicans fight for Latino voters in Democratic strongholds

    Voting rights activists from Mi Familia Vota said after years of being ignored, they are seeing significant investments from politicians trying to reach out to the Latino community. As the largest non-white ethnic group in the United States continues to grow, Latinos have become a focal point for Republicans and Democrats alike. "Nobody has a free ride with the Latino vote," Sánchez Barba told ABC News.

  • Projected Bruins lines, pairings for 2021-22 NHL season opener

    How will the Bruins configure their lines and pairings for Saturday's 2021-22 NHL season opener versus the Stars? Check out our latest projections.

  • Stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data has bond traders weighing the risk of a Fed policy error

    Yields from 7 years and out were moving lower on Wednesday, while the spread between 2- and 10-year rates narrowed following September's CPI report.

  • Pelosi Scolds Reporters, Says They Should ‘Do a Better Job Selling’ Massive Reconciliation Package

    "Well I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you, because every time I come here I go through the list," she told reporters.

  • Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island

    A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday. The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew fiery rivers of lava that are destroying everything in their path and dumping molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean. The flow from three rivers of molten rock broadened to 1.7 kilometers (about a mile), the La Palma government said.

  • Steaks Could Soon Become Champagne-Like Luxury

    (Bloomberg) -- The boss of Europe’s top meat processor said beef will become a luxury like champagne because of the climate impact of producing it. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for

  • From beef bowls to coffee, cost surge squeezes Japan's salaryman staples

    In 50 years running a cafe in Tokyo, Shizuo Mori can't remember a time when his coffee supplies cost this much. The 78-year-old, who owns Heckeln, an old-school coffee shop in Tokyo's Toranomon business district, says the wholesale cost of his main product has surged 5% in the last three months. Across Japan, consumers and businesses like Heckeln are facing sticker shock for everything from coffee, beef bowls and other items whose prices have barely budged during the country's decades of deflation.

  • Britain's chicken king says: the 20-year binge on cheap food is over

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's 20-year binge on cheap food is coming to an end and food price inflation could hit double digits due to a tidal wave of soaring costs that are crashing through the supply chain, Britain’s biggest chicken producer said. As it emerges from the twin crises of Brexit and COVID, the world's fifth largest economy is facing an acute shortage of truckers, butchers and warehouse workers that has exacerbated global supply chain strains. "The days when you could feed a family of four with a 3 pound ($4) chicken are coming to an end," Ranjit Singh Boparan, owner of the 2 Sisters Group and known as the "Chicken King" said in a statement.

  • ‘I quit,’ a record number of U.S. workers are telling their bosses

    A record number of U.S. workers quit in August, potentially signaling more trouble ahead for businesses already struggling to fill some 10 million open jobs.

  • China’s Economic Slowdown Could Get Worse. Here’s How.

    China’s economic woes could get worse. The Wall Street Journal reports that President Xi Jinping is increasing scrutiny of the ties between the country’s state-owned banks and private firms. Authorities are beginning inspection of 25 financial institutions at the core of the economy, according to the newspaper, citing people with knowledge of the plan.

  • Here’s why the yen is at a 36-year low versus the U.S. dollar, by one measure

    More people are encouraged to join the short yen trade due to weak Chinese economy, rising Treasury yields and higher oil prices, according to Société Générale's Kit Juckes.

  • Why Literally Millions of Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

    "Workers are burned out. They're fed up. They're fried."