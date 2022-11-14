US woman accused of smuggling Mayan relics in Guatemala

SONIA PÉREZ D.
·1 min read

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Just three days after she was caught at a Guatemalan airport trying to smuggle two 1,000-year-old Mayan relics out of the country, officials say, a U.S. woman has been caught again, this time riding in a vehicle with 166 other pre-Hispanic artifacts.

The case of Stephanie Allison Jolluck began Thursday at the Guatemala City airport when inspectors were reportedly tipped off by the weight of her luggage and found two large Maya stone carvings in her bags.

She told authorities she had bought the pieces, made between 600 and 900 A.D,, at a market in the tourist town of Antigua, Guatemala.

A judge released her on a form of personal recognizance, but on Sunday police stopped a car she was in and said they found dozens of other relics. Another American, Giorgio Salvador Rossilli, was also in the vehicle.

It was not clear if Jolluck had a lawyer. The U.S. consulate said it could not release any information due to privacy concerns. She could face charges of trafficking in national patrimony.

A woman by the same name has websites for photography and design businesses in the area of Antigua, Guatemala.

Investigations are ongoing, but Guatemala's Culture Ministry said the two stone carvings are known as Mayan “axes,” named for their shape. The ceremonial carvings may have been associated with the sacred ball game of the Mayas, rather than any use as an axe.

Recommended Stories

  • Plastic Putin on tiny tank turns up in London park

    STORY: Parents and children alike reacted with surprise to the apparition of the bright red Putin sitting astride a tiny tank, a little barrel sticking out from between his knees.Colomina told Reuters he was showing the epoxy resin sculpture in various cities around the world to highlight the war in Ukraine, and what he says is Putin’s childish but dangerous behaviour. He declined to be interviewed on camera, saying he does not want to distract attention from his art.Some parents greeted the statue with enthusiasm. Beatrice Dina said of Putin: "He’s a big boy playing dangerous games."Colomina travelled to London from his native city of Toulouse. He has previously installed the statue in Paris, Barcelona and New York. His statue went on show, without the permission of city authorities, on the same day that British street artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka.

  • Philipp Lahm says it was 'mistake' to award WCup to Qatar

    Seven days before the World Cup is due to start in Qatar, former Germany captain Philipp Lahm says it was “a mistake” to award the tournament to the Gulf Arab country. Lahm, who is head of Germany’s organizing committee for the 2024 European Championship, wrote Sunday in a column for Zeit Online that the World Cup “does not belong” in Qatar and he criticized the human rights situation in the nation. Lahm acknowledged some progress “but homosexuals are still being criminalized, women do not have the same rights as men, and there are restrictions on freedom of the press and expression.”

  • Report: WWE Made Offer To Steve Austin For Another Match After New Regime Took Over

    “Stone Cold” Steve Austin returning to the ring might be […] The post Report: WWE Made Offer To Steve Austin For Another Match After New Regime Took Over appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • Federal prosecutors decline to file charges against Rudy Giuliani following FBI raid

    Federal prosecutors in New York said Monday they have declined to file criminal charges against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, more than a year after his apartment and office were searched by the FBI. The grand jury investigation has concluded "and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming," prosecutors said in a letter to the court. Prosecutors asked the court to end the appointment of Barbara S. Jones, the retired federal judge who had been appointed special master in the case.

  • Son of WVa helicopter crash victim files wrongful death suit

    The son of a man who died in a June helicopter crash in West Virginia that killed six people has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the Vietnam-era aircraft and others, claiming negligence contributed to their deaths. Brian Bledsoe's father, 64-year-old Marvin Bledsoe, died when he was a passenger in the Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter during a reunion for helicopter enthusiasts at MARPAT Aviation in Logan County on June 22, according to the civil suit filed Friday in Logan County Circuit Court.

  • How much can public schools control what students wear?

    Are some shirts too distracting for school? AP Photo/Gillian FlaccusSchool dress codes can be harmful to LGBTQ students and students of color, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress. These codes can lead school officials to punish these two groups for simply who they are or for expressing themselves. However, it has long been held by the Supreme Court that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at th

  • Deputies: Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children in Fort Mill; kids safe

    York County deputies said they have arrested a woman accused of kidnapping three children Sunday.

  • Stocks will plunge, inflation will persist, and the US economy will feel more pain, Carl Icahn says. Here are his 14 best quotes from a new interview.

    Icahn said the Fed should keep hiking rates, he might have put $1 billion behind Elon Musk's Twitter bid if asked, and FTX's meltdown is no surprise.

  • As a former ‘minority hire,’ I know why so many people want to kill affirmative action

    Many strongly held positions about affirmative action skirt the reason why people want to kill it: competition, writes Marcos Bretón | Opinion

  • Wendy Rogers to chair the Arizona Senate's election committee? This is a joke, right?

    Wendy Rogers, Arizona's looniest legislator, says she's been appointed to chair the Senate's election committee next year. Because sure. Why not?

  • Man who lost to his mom in election is charged with rape, South Dakota officials say

    He earned over 22% of the vote in a relatively close race.

  • UVA shooting suspect in custody; all 3 victims were football players

    The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hours-long manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown.

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Gavin Newsom’s Wife Bursts Into Tears at Weinstein’s Rape Trial: ‘He’s Staring at Me’

    GettyCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial Monday, and almost immediately burst into tears as she was asked to point out the man she has accused of sexually assaulting her twice.Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a 48-year-old former actress and producer, admitted to prosecution attorney Marlene Martinez that she was “a little nervous” to give testimony. Newsom told the court that she first met Weinstein during the Toronto Film Festival more than 15

  • Chicago concealed-carry permit holder shoots, kills armed robber: police

    A Chicago store clerk and suspected robber are dead after a witness carrying a concealed-carry license intervened during the robbery on the south side of the metropolis.

  • Suspected Texas home invader impersonating cop inadvertently shoots accomplice, meets own death: Authorities

    A suspected home intruder impersonating police in Texas inadvertently shot his accomplice, according to authorities, and was then fatally shot by homeowner's son.

  • Missing Simi Valley mother's remains found, ex-husband arrested

    The remains of a missing Simi Valley mother of two have been found and police have arrested her ex-husband in connection to her homicide, officials said Sunday.

  • Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

    Michael F. Canning, and English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School is accused of having a four-year sexual relationship with a student.

  • Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering police officer’s daughter in 2018

    Eric Lamar Jackson Jr., the suspect in the 2018 murder of Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s office has been found guilty Friday.

  • Girlfriend opposes burn treatment for Troy man charged with killing her mother in fire

    “I am in huge danger if they release him. He is going to come and kill me and my kids,” she said.