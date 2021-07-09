US woman killed by bear that dragged her from tent in Montana

·2 min read
Grizzly bear
Authorities believe the bear (not pictured) weighs roughly 181kgs (400lb)

US authorities are searching for a grizzly bear that killed a woman in Montana after dragging her from her tent in the middle of the night.

Leah Lokan, a 65-year-old nurse from California, had stopped over in the town of Ovando during a cycling trip.

During the attack on Tuesday, her fellow campers used bear spray to force the animal out of their camping site.

Wildlife and law enforcement officials are sweeping the area and say they plan to kill the bear if they find it.

A private air rescue service, Two Bear Air Rescue, is using infrared technology to locate the animal, according to Montana's Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) agency.

Traps have also been laid in the area near a chicken coop where the bear killed and ate several chickens the same night.

Investigators believe the animal weighs roughly 181kgs (400lb). Its DNA has been recovered at the scene of the attack, and it will be compared with that of any bear that authorities trap.

A friend of Ms Lokan's, Mary Flowers, told AP news agency that Ms Lokan had taken long-distance bike trips in the past. On this latest journey she had been accompanied by her sister and a friend.

"She loved these kind of adventures," said Ms Flowers. "She had a passion for life that was out of the ordinary."

The FWP said the bear first approached the campers at around 03:00 local time (09:00 GMT), but initially ran away.

Ms Lokan and her two companions, who were staying in a separate tent, then removed food from their tents and secured them before going back to sleep. But the bear returned shortly afterwards, leading to the fatal attack.

Ovando, a community of fewer than 100 people, sits to the south of Glacier National Park - an expanse of forests and mountains stretching over the border into Canada.

The park is home to the largest concentration of bears within the contiguous US, but fatal attacks are rare in the region. Over the last 20 years there have been two other incidents, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Bears that attack people are not always killed if their attack results from a surprise encounter, or if the bear was defending its young.

But a Montana FWP spokesperson told AP that the bear involved in Ms Lokan's death is considered a threat because of the nature of the attack.

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Vanderbilt runner and her sister drown after being thrown overboard

    A Texas family has been left devastated by the death of two sisters who drowned during a July 4th celebration on Sunday. The sisters, Teegan Hill, 31, and Troinee Broom, 28, were celebrating Hill’s birthday with at least 12 friends at Lake Lewisville in north Texas. The sisters were thrown from the boat and did not resurface.

  • Grizzly bear kills bicyclist who was camping in Montana

    A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a small western Montana town early Tuesday, triggering an intensive search for the bruin by wildlife officials and law enforcement officers who planned to kill the animal, authorities said.

  • Grizzly bear pulls woman out of her tent in Montana, kills her

    A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in a small Montana town in the middle of the night and killed her before fellow campers could use bear spray to force the bruin out of the area, wildlife officials said Wednesday.

  • 'Rogue, armed and dangerous' policewoman on the run in Kenya after allegedly killing two

    A nationwide search is underway in Kenya for a “rogue, armed and dangerous” policewoman after she allegedly killed two people and went on the run. Corporal Caroline Kangogo has been missing since Monday when she is believed to have killed fellow officer John Ogweno in the western town of Nakuru. She is then thought to have travelled more than 100 miles to lure another man, Peter Ndwiga Njiru, into a hotel room where she allegedly shot him in the head. Ms Kangogo has a reputation as a sharpshoote

  • Black Woman Sent Back to Prison for Missing Phone Calls Granted ‘Compassionate Release’ by District Judge

    Last month, The Root reported that 76-year-old Gwen Levi, one of around 4,500 federal inmates who were released from prison and sent to home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic, was sent back into custody all because she missed phone calls from her supervisor while she was taking a computer word-processing class.

  • China's factory gate inflation slows, outlook dimmed by still-elevated prices

    China's factory gate inflation eased in June after a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices, but the annual rate stayed uncomfortably high and underlined growing strains on the economy as Beijing tries to bolster a post-coronavirus revival. The persistently high inflationary pressures in the industrial sector prompted China's cabinet this week to flag potential policy easing measures, mainly to support smaller firms. Friday's data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed the producer price index (PPI) increased 8.8% from a yearearlier, compared with a 9.0% rise in May, and in line with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll.

  • Montana town of grizzly attack a popular stop for cyclists

    A tiny western Montana town where a grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent and killed her this week welcomes visitors year-round to the mountain valley community along the banks of a river made famous by the movie “A River Runs Through It.” The warmer months also bring bicyclists traversing the scenic Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, which this year runs nearly 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) from northern Montana to southern New Mexico. A break in the long-anticipated ride on that route is what brought Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California, to the town on Monday for an overnight stay, her friends said.

  • Death toll from collapsed Florida condo tower rises to 64

    The confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower rose to 64 on Thursday after crews recovered the remains of 10 more people from the concrete and steel ruins of the building. A total of 76 people remain missing and feared dead in the mountain of rubble, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference, one day after local officials said no hope remained of finding survivors. "It was moving today to hear from a representative of the Miami Dade Fire Department, who said that they will not stop until they've gotten to the bottom of the pile and recovered every victim," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told an afternoon news conference.

  • Turkey says ready to support Lithuania over migrants from Belarus

    Turkey is ready to extend its support and expertise on migration to Lithuania, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, after Lithuania accused Belarus of flying in migrants from abroad, including Turkey, to send to the European Union. Lithuania on Wednesday also said it would build a barrier on its border and deploy troops to prevent the migrants crossing illegally into its territory.

  • Fact check: Post falsely claims Pelosi is blocking Capitol Police officers from testifying

    Claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is blocking Capitol Police officers from testifying about Jan. 6 are false.

  • Caseloads climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant

    Having escaped the worst when the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year, Southeast Asia is now suffering record rises in deaths and cases, while vaccination shortfalls and highly contagious variants have derailed containment efforts. As countries like Britain, Germany and France prepare to remove most remaining restrictions after devastating outbreaks, governments in Southeast Asia have been tightening measures, hoping targeted lockdowns will act as circuit-breakers in arresting dramatic spikes after cases started rising in May. Indonesia, the region's hardest hit and most populous country, recorded 38,391 cases on Thursday, six times the number a month earlier, in a week when it's daily death toll as much as doubled from the start of July.

  • Tran Thien Khiem, 1925-2021

    In the aftermath of the first Persian Gulf War, an exultant President George H.W. Bush told an audience of U.S. legislators that “by God, we’ve kicked the Vietnam Syndrome once and for all.”

  • St. Louis police shot a sleeping 63-year-old man 9 times and killed him in no-knock raid, lawsuit alleges

    A lawsuit alleges that St. Louis police unlawfully obtained a "no knock" search warrant and burst into Don Clark Sr.'s home as he slept.

  • European Parliament calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics as Xi Jinping lobbies Greece

    European officials should “decline invitations” to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China’s human rights abuses, lawmakers in the European Parliament agreed Thursday, but Chinese officials are using their economic clout on the continent to avoid a comprehensive boycott.

  • Vietnam sets COVID-19 vaccination targets as new curbs unrolled

    Vietnam aims to vaccinate 50% of people aged 18 or older by the end of this year and 70% by the end of March, 2022, the health ministry said on Friday, as tighter coronavirus curbs were imposed in more cities including the country's commercial hub. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has since late April faced a more stubborn outbreak that has prompted calls for the government to accelerate its vaccination programme. Vietnam on Friday began movement restrictions in its business powerhouse Ho Chi Minh City after imposing new curbs in the capital Hanoi after the country's daily infection rates hit record highs above 1,000 four times this month.

  • 2 bodies found inside ‘mangled’ car that teen couple disappeared in, CA officials say

    “I can’t believe I’m going to be burying my son.”

  • 12-year-old shoots and kills armed robber who broke into his family home

    Officials say the child will face no charges for the shooting

  • Megan Fox Took the High Road After Brian Austin Green's (Immature, TBH) Relationship Update

    Good on you, Megan.

  • People Are Losing It at This Video of Addison Rae Filming a TikTok in Front of Someone Trying to Work

    Yeah, this is awkward. 😅

  • Baby found dead in a dumpster near YMCA in 2007. Mother just arrested in California

    The mother boarded a plane and flew across the country the day after she was questioned by police.