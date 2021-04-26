US woman pays price for non-returned Sabrina the Teenage Witch rental

Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast members
The Sabrina cast celebrates the show's 100th episode in 2000. Some tweeted their support

An arrest warrant, felony embezzlement charge and 20 years of turned-down jobs - all over a Sabrina the Teenage Witch videotape.

The criminal history was slapped on Texas resident Caron McBride after she failed to return the VHS copy of the Nineties sitcom in 1999.

She only found out the truth when she tried to change her name on a driving licence after getting married.

She said she'd not watched the tape and it must have been rented in her name.

"Just not my cup of tea," Ms McBride, 52, told local media.

Her name was used to rent the VHS - a black plastic box with spooling tape in it for those who have moved on - in a store called Movie Place in Norman, Oklahoma, on Valentine's Day in 1999.

It was not returned after the agreed 10-day period. The prosecution in the case said Ms McBride had "wilfully, unlawfully and feloniously embezzled" a tape, which it valued at a rather startling $58.59 (£42.18).

The store apparently closed in 2008, part of the countrywide disappearance of the rental video industry which was wiped out by streaming services.

Ms McBride's criminal record, however, remained.

Videotape
The VHS tape - it looked a bit like this

It was the Texas driving licensing team that told her of the felony embezzlement charge after a recent background check.

Ms McBride said she called the Cleveland County District Attorney's office in Oklahoma, where an official told her the charge "was over the VHS tape".

"I had to make her repeat it because I thought, this is insane," she said. "This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn't kidding".

Ms McBride said she suspects the words "felony embezzlement" led to her rejection from at least five jobs without explanation over the past 20 years.

"It's a serious issue. It's caused me and my family a lot of heartache financially because of the positions I've lost because of those two words. Something's got to give," she told KFOR.

The case has now been dropped, but Ms McBride still needs to get the record expunged.

She says she believes a man she was living with at the time may have rented the tape for his young daughters.

Even the Sabrina team were moved. Star Melissa Joan Hart posted a shrugging emoji and another of the show's cast, Caroline Rhea, said: "Seriously let's all sign a script for her to help her out."

Netflix ran a revamp of the show - Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - from 2018 to 2020. It was not available on videotape.

  This Woman Faced Felony Charges For Not Returning A Sabrina The Teenage Witch VHS

    When Caron McBride tried to change her name after getting married, she was notified of an "issue" she had in Cleveland County, OK: felony charges for not returning Sabrina the Teenage Witch to a movie rental store in the town of Norman in 1999. "They told me that I had an issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did. Meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon," McBride told CBS Dallas/Fort Worth. "I thought I was gonna have a heart attack." McBride was charged for felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000, according to the local news channel. She had been unaware of the charges, however, or that the movie had even been rented in her name. She thinks her at-the-time roommate must have rented the movie and failed to return it, but didn't even mention it. "He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10, or 11 years old, and I'm thinking he went and got it and didn't take it back or something," McBride said. "I have never watched that show in my entire life. Just not my cup of tea." The rental store, Movie Place, went out of business in 2008 (thanks, Netflix), so whoever is in possession of the 1996 coming-of-age movie can certainly keep it now. But McBride says that over the past two decades, she thinks she may have been terminated from various jobs due to the felony charges showing up on background checks. The Cleveland County District Attorney reportedly dropped the charges once McBride's story aired on local television. Her record, however, still reflects the charges, and the DA said that McBride would have to get her case expunged in order to clear her record entirely.

  Unreturned Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS leads to US woman's arrest warrant

    Caron McBride discovered criminal record for felony embezzlement over 1999 rental when applying for driver's license. Caron McBride, 52, discovered the charges earlier this month after she got married and applied for a driver's license under her new last name in Texas. She was told to call the Cleveland county district attorney's office in Oklahoma, which told her there was a warrant for her arrest for failing to return the video of the children's show that records indicate she rented in 1999. "I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea," McBride told Fox25. "Meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon for a VHS tape." McBride said she has no recollection of renting the video from a store that closed in 2008. But she believes she knows how it might have happened. "I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were eight, 10 or 11 years old, and I'm thinking he went and got it and didn't take it back or something. "I mean, I didn't try to deceive anyone over Samantha [sic] the Teenage Witch. I swear." McBride said she had suddenly been let go from several jobs over the last 20 years, which now made sense. "This is why, because when they ran my criminal background check all they're seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement." A spokesperson for the Cleveland district attorney told Fox25 it planned to dismiss the case.

