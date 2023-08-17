US women’s soccer coach Vlatko Andonovski leaving after World Cup loss

A little over a week after the U.S. women’s national soccer team was bounced from the World Cup, head coach Vlatko Andonovski is stepping down, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Thursday.

“All of us at U.S. Soccer thank Vlatko for his dedication to our Women’s National Team over the past four years,” U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said.

“Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women’s program. We’re grateful for everything he has contributed to U.S. Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport,” Crocker said.

FILE - U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski stands on the field during a FIFA Women's World Cup team practice at Bay City Park in Auckland, New Zealand, July 23, 2023. Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women's World Cup earlier than ever before. (Abbie Parr / AP file)

News of the departure comes a little more than one week after the U.S. Women’s National Team suffered a disappointing and unexpected early exit from the World Cup.

The USWNT, as it is known, tied Portugal and then had to face Sweden.

Sweden on Aug. 6 defeated the U.S. women 5-4 on penalties, knocking them from the competition.

Andonovski, 44, who was born in Skopje, North Macedonia, was named head coach of the women’s national team in October of 2019. He was the ninth head coach of the team in its 38-year history.

He had previously been a head coach with the National Women’s Soccer League, which he did for seven years — five with FC Kansas City and two with Reign FC, U.S. Soccer has said.

Before that he played professionally, in Europe and then in the U.S. He played for the Wichita Wings in Kansas, and then with the Kansas City Comets, California Cougars and Philadelphia Kixx, according to his bio.

Andonovski said after the loss to Sweden that he was devastated for his team, which was hoping to win its third consecutive World Cup title.

“I see the players in tears, it hurts,” he said at a postgame news conference, during which at times he seemed on the verge of tears himself.

Andonovski said, “I love them all ... they’re my friends.”

Andonovski replaced Jill Ellis as head of the team. Ellis announced she would step down after the USWNT won the last World Cup, which was held in 2019. Under Andonovski, the team won the bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

