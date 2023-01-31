US wage growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America's workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation.

Wages and benefits, such as health insurance, grew 1% in the October-December quarter compared with the previous three months. That marked a solid gain, though it was slower than the 1.2% increase in the July-September quarter.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and economists consider the data released Tuesday, known as the employment cost index, to be the most comprehensive gauge of labor costs. Powell last year cited a sharp increase in the index as a key reason why the Fed accelerated its interest rate hikes.

On Wednesday, Powell and his Fed colleagues are set to raise their benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, their eighth straight rate hike. But as inflation has cooled, the central bank has been boosting rates by smaller increments. Last year, the Fed raised its key rate by three-quarters of a point four times.

Powell has said that he sees rapid wage gains, particularly in the labor-intensive service sector, as the biggest impediment to bringing inflation down to the Fed's 2% target. When restaurants, hotels, veterinary clinics and other services companies raise pay, they often pass along those higher costs by charging their customers higher prices.

Overall inflation is steadily cooling, having eased to 6.5% in December compared with a year ago. That is down from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. Powell's concern, though, is that fast-growing wages will cause inflation to plateau at around 4% — still twice as high as the Fed's target.

Workers' pay has grown at a solid pace for roughly the past two years. With labor shortages afflicting a variety of industries, many employers have steadily boosted wages and salaries, while offering more lavish benefits, to try to attract and keep employees. For most people, inflation has still outpaced those pay gains. Yet wage increases have helped many consumers maintain their spending despite higher prices.

In last year's first quarter, total worker compensation jumped 1.4% — the most on records dating to 2001. Before then, quarterly compensation growth had rarely topped 1%.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. labor costs growth slows in fourth quarter

    U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, offering a boost to the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.0% last quarter after increasing 1.2% in the July-September period, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the ECI rising 1.1%.

  • With a Third Fed Hike Possible, Let's Take a Walk on the WYLD Side

    We're pretty certain what will happen at the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. But what's ahead, and where should you be putting your cash?

  • European Stocks Trim Best Start to Year Since 2015 Ahead of ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks declined on Tuesday, trimming one of the best starts to the year ever, as investors braced for expected interest rate hikes from central banks in the coming days, while also digesting earnings from large lenders. Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsIMF Eyes ‘Turning Point’ for

  • The IMF Sees a 'Turning Point' for the Global Economy, and More

    As we shared yesterday, the pace of earnings and economic data has and will continue to heat up today as we wait for the conclusion of the Fed's monetary policy meeting tomorrow. In what we would call as rather "interesting timing" earlier this morning the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shared it sees a "turning point" for the global economy, raising its growth outlook to 2.9% this year, 0.2 percentage points more than it forecasted in October. The catalysts behind that revision are resilient US spending and China's reopening.

  • Sell the Rally, Says Morgan Stanley. Markets Are Fighting the Fed.

    The central bank could deliver news this week that investors don't want to hear: More rate increases than expected are ahead.

  • Teacher effectiveness — not years on the job — most affects student scores, report says

    The news comes as some state leaders want to move from paying teachers based on their experience to based on their performance.

  • Oil Prices Drop as Stronger Dollar Weighs Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

    Speculators are reducing positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision, analysts say.

  • U.S. employment costs jump again and offer little comfort to Fed in inflation battle

    The employment cost index rose a sharp 1% in the fourth quarter, giving little comfort to a Federal Reserve that worries a rapid rise in wages could make it harder to tame inflation.

  • E-Commerce Giants Alibaba, JD.com Tumble On News Of Strategic Moves

    Alibaba stock and JD stock tumbled on reports that the two China e-commerce companies were planning strategic moves.

  • Tesla gets Justice Department subpoena for self-driving cars

    The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla Inc. related to its Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” features, according to a regulatory filing. “To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred,” Tesla said in the filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from the Justice Department.

  • Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy

    The money exchange shop in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley was buzzing with business. Cellphones pinged endlessly and employees shouted out various rates as customers flocked in carrying plastic bags of the crashing local currency to buy U.S. dollars. "Welcome to the Wall Street of Lebanon," grinned the storefront's owner, a machine gun leaning on a rack behind him in case of a robbery.

  • Limits to computing: A computer scientist explains why even in the age of AI, some problems are just too difficult

    Computers are growing more powerful and more capable, but everything has limits. Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty ImagesEmpowered by artificial intelligence technologies, computers today can engage in convincing conversations with people, compose songs, paint paintings, play chess and go, and diagnose diseases, to name just a few examples of their technological prowess. These successes could be taken to indicate that computation has no limits. To see if that’s the case, it’s important to understa

  • Anna Faris Says Taking Time Away from Acting Wasn't a 'Conscious' Decision — but 'It Felt Great'

    Anna Faris, who is set to star in a new Super Bowl 2023 ad for Avocados From Mexico, also exclusively tells PEOPLE that she now feels "really proactive" after taking a break from acting

  • BMW Recalls EVs Because They’re Too Quiet

    People like complaining about the sound EVs make. They love saying that the futuristic hum of an electric car isn’t as exciting as the sounds that emanate from a gas-powered car. But, that hum is an important safety feature that ensures anyone around can hear an EV coming. Now, some BMWs have stopped humming and are being recalled for being too quiet.

  • WNBA free agency 2023: Courtney Vandersloot joins Breanna Stewart's overseas club days before WNBA deals can be finalized

    Follow Yahoo Sports for coverage of WNBA free agency.

  • Broken baby Jesus statues flood restorers ahead of feast day

    It is Maximinio Vertiz’ busy season. Dozens of beloved but worn and broken baby Jesus figurines will pass through this 49-year-old craftsman’s hands, restoring them in time for their annual pilgrimage to church for a Candlemas blessing. Holding a putty knife with a steady hand, Vertiz went about this meticulous task on a day earlier this month.

  • Bond investors brace for recession as Fed expected to slow pace of tightening

    Recession worries are sending investors into Treasuries and other fixed income investments ahead of the Federal Reserve's first meeting of 2023, even as stocks start the year with a hopeful rally. The rally comes after Treasuries notched the worst year in their history following the Fed's most aggressive monetary policy tightening since the 1980s. Worries that the Fed's rate increases will send the U.S. economy into a recession have been a key driver of demand for Treasuries, often seen as a safe haven during economically uncertain times.

  • Ex-Indiana Gov. Daniels won’t seek state’s open Senate seat

    Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t seek that state’s open U.S. Senate seat next year, ending weeks of speculation about whether the longtime Republican figure would enter a possibly vicious GOP primary fight with a combative defender of former President Donald Trump. The decision by the 73-year-old Daniels comes after U.S. Rep. Jim Banks announced Jan. 17 for the seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Mike Braun as he makes a 2024 run for governor.

  • This Nashville Mansion Has Hosted Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

    Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley have all visited the epic Brentwood pad.

  • Bitcoin Holds $23K Ahead of Key FOMC Meeting

    Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $23,000 as traders await the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University and former senior economist on President Reagan’s Council of Economic Advisers, discusses the macro headwinds and recession concerns. Plus, his reaction to SEC's lawsuit against crypto exchange Gemini and crypto lender Genesis Global Capital for allegedly selling unregistered securities. Genesis and CoinDesk are sister companies owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG).