US working to get dozens of Americans from Afghanistan: Blinken

1
AFP
·2 min read

The United States is working to assist 44 Americans who want to leave Afghanistan and several others detained by Taliban authorities, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

Blinken was speaking before Congress where lawmakers from the rival Republican Party went on the offensive over the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan and demanded the release of an internal dissent cable at the State Department.

Blinken, in response to a question, said that Taliban authorities were detaining "several Americans."

"We are working to secure their freedom. Their families have asked that we protect their identities and don't speak publicly to their cases," Blinken said.

The United States, despite poor relations with the Taliban rulers, has worked quietly to assist US citizens who wish to leave.

Blinken said that the State Department has assisted around 975 US citizens in leaving since the Taliban takeover and that about 175 self-described Americans remain in the country, including some who arrived since the US withdrawal.

"Forty-four of them are ready to leave and we are working to effectuate their departure," Blinken said.

A State Department spokesperson later said that the 975 were only Americans whose travel was facilitated by the government and that other US citizens and permanent residents have left independently.

Representative Mike McCaul, the new Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, raised the August 26, 2021 attack outside Kabul airport where US-led forces were rushing to evacuate US citizens and Afghan allies.

The attack, claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan group, killed 13 US troops and some 170 Afghan civilians.

McCaul gave Blinken a Monday deadline to turn over a dissent cable, widely reported in the media, by US diplomats who had warned presciently that the Afghan government would collapse quickly with the US withdrawal.

Addressing the mother of a Marine killed in the attack, McCaul vowed to act "until people are held accountable."

"I will not rest until we get answers, and we will, even if we have to go all the way up the chain of command to do it," McCaul said.

Blinken promised to cooperate in providing information but said that dissent cables are shared in their entirety only with senior State Department officials.

"This tradition of having a dissent channel is one that is cherished in the department and goes back decades. It's a unique way for anyone in the department to speak truth to power as they see it," Blinken said.

Blinken said he wanted to "protect the integrity of the process to make sure we don't have a chilling effect on those who might want to come forward, knowing that they will have their identities protected and that they can do so again without fear or favor."

sct/tjj

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken promises review of Afghan withdrawal to Congress by mid-April

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told lawmakers on Wednesday that the State Department has been putting together a review of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and will share findings with Congress by mid-April. “We've now been spending time putting all of this together to make sure that we look at some of the common lessons learned," Blinken said in testimony to a Senate Appropriations Committee subcommittee hearing. Members of Congress have been demanding information about the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years in what was the U.S.'s longest war.

  • Blinken says US won't remove Cuba from terror list

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday there were no plans to remove Cuba from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move made by his predecessor days before leaving.Blinken's Republican predecessor Mike Pompeo in January 2021 abruptly returned Cuba to the state sponsor of terrorism list, which severely hampers foreign investment as companies risk legal consequences in the United States.

  • US trade chief Tai says open to discussions with China

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that she is open to trade conversations with Chinese officials, but the Biden administration would defend U.S. interests and was focused on investments to compete more effectively with China. In prepared testimony before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, Tai said that U.S. legislation to enable investments in infrastructure, semiconductors and clean energy technologies will allow the United States to compete from "a position of strength." "While we continue to keep the door open to conversations with the PRC, (People's Republic of China) including on its Phase 1 agreement commitments, we must also vigorously defend our values and economic interests from the negative impacts of the PRC's unfair economic policies and practices," Tai said, referring to a two-year trade deal reached by the Trump administration in 2020.

  • Hezbollah chief refuses comment on infiltration into Israel

    The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group refused to comment directly Wednesday on last week’s killing of a man suspected of entering Israel from Lebanon. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah refused to say whether his group had anything to do with the attacker, who was carrying explosives and was killed dozens of kilometers (miles) south of the border with Lebanon. Last week, the Israeli army said soldiers killed an armed man suspected of entering the country from Lebanon and blowing up a car, raising the risk of renewed tensions with Hezbollah.

  • UK's Prince William thanks Poland for helping Ukraine

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Britain's Prince William met the Polish president in Warsaw on Thursday, on the second day of a visit to the country to thank troops and local people for their support for Ukraine. Before meeting President Andrzej Duda, the heir-to-the throne laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument dedicated to Polish soldiers who lost their lives in conflict. The prince's late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, also laid a wreath there during their state visit in 1996.

  • US to Gain Military Access in North Philippines Near Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the US will gain expanded access to military sites in northern Philippines close to Taiwan, as well as in Palawan province near South China Sea, paving the way for greater American presence in key locations as tensions with Beijing linger.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed

  • The Personalized Stem Cells That Could One Day Treat Parkinson’s and Heart Failure

    Scientists are reverse-engineering patients’ own skin or blood cells to behave similarly to embryonic cells and using them in tests to treat incurable diseases

  • Longtime foes Serbia and Kosovo nearing normalization of relations

    If Serbia and Kosovo can reach an agreement to normalize relations, it would end decades of tensions stemming from the wars in the former Yugoslavia.

  • Witnesses Unravel the Chinese Mass Murder Mystery That Could Ruin Putin

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersEKOK, Cameroon—It was just before 5 a.m. local time when two pickup trucks allegedly carrying mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group pulled up in front of Zaza and five other men, who were patrolling the areas near the Chimbolo gold mine in the Central African Republic.The vigilantes—who are among hundreds of men drawn from the Chimbolo village to prevent hoodlums and robbers from attacking the buildings and electrical installations

  • 'He Betrayed Us': Why Trump's Call to Protest Is Flopping

    The vast majority of pro-Trump online groups seemed to shrug off the former President's rallying cry

  • Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for interview

    The House Oversight Committee is distancing itself from a push by Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to bring Tara Reade, who has accused President Biden of sexually assaulting her, in for an interview after Gaetz announced the panel’s chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) had given the green light. But Greene on Wednesday…

  • Trump Attorneys Tell Him to Prepare to Lose to Alvin Bragg

    His team is telling him to "win it on appeal," arguing without evidence that the former Republican president can't get a fair trial in Manhattan

  • Melania Trump Remains 'Angry' at Donald over Stormy Daniels Drama, Is Focused on Her Son and Herself: Sources

    “She doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight," a source tells PEOPLE of the former first lady's attitude toward her husband's pending legal issues

  • Ex-Trump Official Says She’s ‘Definitely Worried’ Following His Weekend Screeds

    Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy White House press secretary, said the former president has "learned nothing" since the U.S. Capitol riot.

  • Rahul Gandhi: India's Congress leader sentenced to jail for Modi 'thieves' remark

    India's opposition leader was convicted of defamation for comments about PM Narendra Modi's surname.

  • Russian soldiers stop receiving salaries: complaints coming from all over Russia

    The conscripts and contract soldiers in Russia are not paid promised salaries, allowances and social benefits. Source: Vyorstka, a Russian news outlet Details: According to the calculations of the news outlet, since the beginning of March 2023, the salaries of the servicemen have been delayed or not paid at all in 52 regions of Russia and in occupied Crimea.

  • Sen. Kennedy’s question on legal procedure stumps Biden judicial nominee in front of Senate committee

    Kato Crews, President Biden's nominee for district judge in Colorado, was stumped by questioning from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., over a legal procedure called a "Brady motion."

  • What difference will Polish, Slovakian fighter jets make to Ukraine?

    Other NATO allies will now be under increased pressure to offer Ukraine their own, Western-designed aircraft.

  • Benjamin Netanyahu's UK trip under threat as pilots refuse to fly him

    Benjamin Netanyahu has been forced to delay his visit to Britain as a number of Israeli pilots have refused to fly him, the Telegraph understands.

  • South Carolina's top accountant to resign after $3.5B error

    South Carolina's embattled top accountant will step down next month after a $3.5 billion error in the year-end financial report he oversaw, according to a resignation letter written Thursday that was obtained by The Associated Press. Republican Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom's decision to leave the post he has held for 20 years came after intense scrutiny of his performance following the blunder and amid rising calls for him to either quit or be removed. The Senate panel investigating the financial misstatement issued a damning report last week accusing Eckstrom of "willful neglect of duty.”