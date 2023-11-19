US New York State confirms its recognition of Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, has reported that the US state of New York has issued a proclamation on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, once again stressing the recognition of the 1932-33 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. [Holodomor was a man-made famine in the Soviet Union which lasted from 1932 to 1933 and claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians – ed.]

Source: European Pravda, citing Markarova on Facebook

Quote: "We express our deepest gratitude to the Governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, for her solidarity with Ukraine. I would also like to thank the team of the Consulate General of Ukraine in New York and the Ukrainian community for their active work in commemorating the victims of the Holodomor."

Details: Markarova urged everybody to join the Ukrainian community in commemorating the millions of innocent victims of the 1932-1933 Holodomor, and invited everyone to attend the Holodomor commemoration in Washington, DC, on 25 November at the Holodomor Memorial.

Background:

Earlier, Iowa became the 33rd state in the United States to recognise the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Before that, the Holodomor was recognised as genocide by the US states of Washington, Maryland, Arizona, and Wyoming.

The Holodomor was a famine artificially created by the Stalinist repressive regime in 1932-1933 during the height of collectivisation, i.e. the forced confiscation of private property and the organisation of collective farms. An estimated four to six million Ukrainians, mostly in rural areas, starved to death in that period.

To date, the Holodomor has been recognised as a genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of about 30 countries, as well as by the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

