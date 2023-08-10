Kai Cenat: Twitch streamer says he's 'beyond disappointed' after New York riot

US Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has said he is "beyond disappointed" after a chaotic games-console giveaway in New York led to him being charged with inciting a riot.

Thousands rampaged through Union Square on 4 August in anticipation of free PlayStation 5s, hurling bottles, stones and tins of paint.

Mr Cenat was arrested and charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

He condemned the violence as "not cool" in his first comments since the melee.

The 21-year-old told his followers in a video that some of those who attended the giveaway "need serious counselling".

He said he would now "have to chill for a little bit" from social media because of his upcoming appearances in court.

"I want people to know that none of that was my intention, you feel what I'm saying," Mr Cenat said. "Not only that, but I don't condone any of the things that went on that day."

"When we do things like this, it not only needs to be safe, but it needs to be fun," he said.

Officers made more than 60 arrests.

People first gathered at about 13:00 local time (17:00 GMT) after Mr Cenat posted on social media - where he has more than 10 million followers and subscribers - that he would be handing out 300 PS5 devices, which are sold for about $440 (£345) each.

The New York Police Department declared a "level four" mobilisation, meaning roughly 1,000 officers were dispatched to the scene.

People climbed cars and the roof of the entrance at Union Square subway station - and threw bottles at responding police officers.

According to a CBS News affiliate, Mr Cenat did not have a permit for the event.

"Being from New York, it has literally always been... my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am," Mr Cenat said.

He promised to "hit up the right people, make the right calls and do it the correct way" for any future giveaways.