​​USA announces sanctions for facilitating Iran's military programmes

The USA has imposed new sanctions on individuals and companies based in Iran, Hong Kong, China and Venezuela for aiding Tehran's ballistic missile and drone programmes.

Source: US Department of the Treasury, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As the department states, the sanctions are aimed at those who support Iran's parallel military branch, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Iran's Ministry of Defence in the production and distribution of missiles and drones.

The list includes 11 individuals, eight companies and one vessel. The sanctions also target the export of unmanned aerial vehicles to Venezuela.

"Iran’s reckless choice to continue its proliferation of destructive UAVs and other weapons prolongs numerous conflicts in regions around the world," said Brian Nelson, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

The US Treasury Department also announced sanctions on Wednesday against ten individuals and entities that play a leading role in the terrorist group Hamas or provide funding to it.

Earlier, 113 congressmen and congresswomen from both the Republican and Democratic parties issued a demand for US President Joe Biden’s administration to introduce sanctions against Iran for its role in supporting the terrorist group Hamas after the brutal attack on Israel.

