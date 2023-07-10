USA Gymnastics doctor who was jailed for 175 years is stabbed ‘multiple times’ in prison

Larry Nassar, the former team USA Gymnastics doctor, was jailed for assaulting more than 150 girls in his care - REBECCA COOK/Reuters

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another prisoner at a federal prison in Florida.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that the attack happened on Sunday at US Penitentiary, Coleman, in Florida. It was reported that he was in a stable condition Monday.

One of the people familiar with the matter said that he had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.

Those who spoke to AP were not authorised to publicly discuss details of the attack and did so on the condition of anonymity.

Nassar who abused over 150 young girls, including Olympic medallists, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in 2018.

