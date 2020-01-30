USA TODAY/Ipsos poll: Is the USA ready to elect a woman president? Fewer Americans say 'yes'

Though a majority of Americans say the USA is ready to elect a female president, that number has dropped over the past six months, a national USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll shows – a sobering finding for Democratic presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar as the nominating season officially kicks off Monday in Iowa.

Seventy-one percent say they personally would be comfortable with a female president, but just 33% say their neighbors would be – a telling and perhaps more candid measure, and one that had dipped by 4 points since the poll in August.

Warren has tackled head-on suggestions that she's not electable.

"This can't be a hidden question," the Massachusetts senator said during a campaign swing in Iowa Sunday, noting that she is the only contender in the race who has defeated an incumbent Republican in the past 30 years. "I'm glad to talk about it right up front. Because, you know, women win."

In all, 56% of Americans and 68% of likely Democratic primary voters said the nation was ready to elect a woman as president, seven points lower for each than six months ago. Since then, the Democratic race has been roiled by a debate over which candidate would have the best chance of defeating President Trump in November.

Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are among the top contenders in the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made history when the Democratic Party nominated her to be its candidate for president, the first woman to be the standard bearer for a major party. While Trump won the Electoral College – and the election – by 74 electoral votes, Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million.

Iowa opens presidential season

The Iowa caucuses on Monday open a rapid-fire presidential season, followed by the New Hampshire primary just eight days later and early contests in Nevada and South Carolina. Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign pitch has emphasized his strength in a general election, and Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders skirmished over “electability” in the last Democratic debate.

Warren is counting on a strong showing from her muscular grassroots organization in Iowa to stay in the top tier of candidates. Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar hopes to do well enough in her neighboring state to give her traction to stay in the race.

"I like Amy Klobuchar; I like Elizabeth Warren. I'm just not sure if they can beat (Trump)," said Sharon O'Donnell, 69, a Democrat and retired math professor in Chicago who participated in the survey. She worries that voters have trouble conceptualizing a female president because it's unfamiliar. "It's this idea, 'Oh, who would be the First Lady if it was a woman?' That's part of it."

The survey also found some qualms about the electoral appeal of candidates over 75 (which would include Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders), for those who are gay (Pete Buttigieg) and for those who are Democratic Socialists (Sanders).

Even so, gender looms as a hurdle.

Fifty percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the new poll predicted that a woman would have a harder time than a man running against Trump.

In a Suffolk University/USA TODAY Poll this month, likely Democratic caucus-goers overwhelmingly chose "defeating Donald Trump" as the most important issue affecting their vote, more than health care, climate change or any other concerns.

A 'perfect candidate' against Trump?

“Our latest USA Today/Ipsos poll shows that Americans are more pessimistic about the country being ready for a woman president compared to six months ago,” said Cliff Young, president of research company Ipsos. “However, Democrats appear to be concerned about some facet of virtually all of the contenders as they search for a perfect candidate to take on President Trump.”