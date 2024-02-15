USA TODAY named its Restaurants of the Year. This Oklahoma City favorite made the list

Ma Der Lao Kitchen in Oklahoma City made USA TODAY’s list of best restaurants in the country.

The USA TODAY Restaurants of the Year 2024 list, released today, features 47 restaurants from fine-dining establishments to counter-service seafood shacks.

"I’ve said this before, but this recognition is validation that I am doing what I was meant to do, and that’s to cook Lao food, spread its culture, and to help bring attention to Oklahoma,” said Jeff Chanchaleune, chef-owner of Ma Der. “Receiving this honor only pushes that vision and goal forward. I’m grateful to be a part of Oklahoma’s and Laos’ journey."

Lunch in the dining room at Ma Der Lao Kitchen restaurant in the Plaza District, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

USA TODAY Network food journalists from across the country pooled their expertise to select the list, which includes the places they know, love and recommend.

Ma Der was chosen because of it’s bold flavors and Chanchaleune's devotion to his heritage. In addition to classic Laotian food, Chanchaleune is known for his innovative collaborations with other chefs and restaurants from across the state and country, including the first of 2024 which happened Jan. 8 with New Orleans' Turkey and the Wolf.

Here’s the full list and more about Ma Der Lao Kitchen.

