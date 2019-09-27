USA TODAY immigration reporters answer reader questions live. See it here

USA TODAY regularly hosts Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions with reporters and editors across the newsroom. Every now and then subjects of stories are invited to join Reddit AMAs alongside our experts.

Mostly anything goes during these Q&As on Reddit, a social media platform made up of over 100,000 different communities.

Right now you can join USA TODAY Network reporters Alan Gomez, Rebecca Plevin, Daniel Gonzalez and Rick Jervis for a Reddit AMA in r/politics. They'll begin answering questions at 2 p.m. ET. Ask them anything, of course, but the main topic of conversation will be the recent immigration project by the USA TODAY Network "The Migrants," written in both English and Spanish.

For this project, Alan, who has covered immigration for USA TODAY for the past decade, spent a week in southern Arizona and northern Mexico. Rebecca, an immigration reporter at The Desert Sun, interviewed migrants and asylum seekers in San Diego and the Mexican border cities of Mexicali and Tijuana. Daniel, who has spent the past 17 years as an immigration reporter for The Arizona Republic, reported from Guatemala and the southern border of Mexico. Rick, who has covered immigration for USA TODAY from Austin, Texas, for the past four years, reported from McAllen, Texas, and visited a migrant shelter in Reynosa.

Follow USA TODAY on Reddit to stay updated on the latest news and analysis from our journalists around the country.

