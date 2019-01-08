USA TODAY has published 88 fact checks on Donald Trump. Read them all here.

President Donald Trump will deliver a speech Tuesday making his case for a border wall, the crux of an ongoing partial government shutdown with no end in sight.
But ahead of Trump's live televised address, media analysts and skeptics voiced concern over the potential for on-air falsehoods from a president with a documented history of straying from fact.
"Giving Donald Trump air time without context or conditions is downright irresponsible," said Kurt Bardella, a former House Oversight and Government Reform Committee adviser, in a column at USA TODAY.
"Yes, the public at large has a right to hear from the president, but the media have a responsibility to provide their audience with context and facts."
From Trump's candidacy until now, USA TODAY has published 88 fact checks from FactCheck.org, our own staff and the Associated Press that hold the president accountable on topics from immigration to the Russia investigation and more. See them all below.
Immigration and the border
- Fact Check: Donald Trump often stretches facts on border wall
- Fact check: Trump's stump speeches on immigration
- Fact check: Separating the facts from fiction on illegal immigration
- Fact check: Trump claims 'thousands' of border judges. Try 350
- Fact check: Trump claims that U.S. has 'weakest and worst' immigration laws in world
- Fact check: Migrants paid to mass at the border? No evidence
- Fact check: Are criminals with migrant caravan? An unsupported claim
- Fact check: Trump's gross exaggeration on MS-13 gang
- Fact check: What's really going on with immigrant children being detained at the border?
- Fact check: Will President Trump’s border wall stop drug smuggling?
- Fact check: Trump overstates impact of immigration bill
- Fact check: Trump boasts about border stats
- Fact check: Trump’s travel ban tweets twist facts
- Fact check: Trump's 90-day travel ban claims
- Fact check: Trump’s immigration policy vs. Obama's
- Fact check: Trump's campaign speech on immigration
- Fact check: Donald Trump’s immigration plan as a candidate
- Fact check: Trump wrong on birthright citizenship
- Fact check: Trump wrong (again) on birthright citizenship
Russia, James Comey and the investigation
- Fact check: Trump wrong on Comey 'leak,' McCabe funds
- Fact check: Spinning the intel report on Russian hacking and the election
- Fact check: Trump vs. Comey on what happened in their private meetings
- Fact check: Why did President Trump fire FBI Director James Comey?
- Fact check: False statements on Russia from the Trump team
- Fact check: Trump, Giuliani distorted facts on FBI texts
- Fact Check: Stormy Daniels’ payment and Michael Cohen
- Fact check: Examining Trump’s wiretap claim
- Fact check: Trump and the intelligence community
- Fact check: Trump’s power to pardon, and its limits
Military and foreign affairs
- Fact check: Trump claim to troops about pay raises? False
- Fact check: Trump’s defense spending increase ‘historic’?
- Fact check: President Trump’s defense spending exaggerations
- Fact check: Trump's ban on transgender service members
- Fact Check: Was Trump in Scotland the day before Brexit?
- Fact check: Trump exaggerates Swedish crime
- Fact check: Trump on Iran’s ‘multiple violations’
- Fact check: Trump's claim about Clinton's record at State Department
- Fact check: U.S.-China trade package mostly about symbolism
- Fact check: Trump's support for bombing ISIS oil fields
Debates and the campaign trail
- Fact check: Trump’s false claim on Melania photo
- Fact check: Trump’s David Duke amnesia
- Fact check: Trump ‘acid wash’ facts on FBI's Clinton email probe
- Fact check: Trump accuses Clinton of supporting abortion at 9 months
- Fact check: Trump’s tall tabloid tale on Cruz's father and Oswald
- Fact check: Donald Trump’s Oreo boycott
- Fact check: Trump errs in reply to Meryl Streep
- Fact check: The fiery final debate between Trump and Clinton
- Fact check: Here's that long list of debate fibs and falsehoods
- Fact check: Trump's false and misleading claims in second debate
- Fact check: The second debate between Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Fact check: Donald Trump's false and misleading campaign claims
- Fact Check: Did Trump say in '98 Republicans are dumb?
Elections and turnout
- Fact check: Trump falsely claims biggest electoral win since Reagan
- Fact check: The controversy over Trump's inauguration crowd size
- Fact check: Trump’s bogus voter fraud claims revealed
- Fact check: No evidence of busing voters to New Hampshire
- Fact check: Trump's false claim on the black vote
Press conferences, rallies and speeches
- Fact check: Trump repeats a heap of false, misleading claims at Nashville rally
- Fact check: Trump makes misleading boasts on economy and foreign issues in U.N. speech
- Fact check: At Phoenix rally, Trump revises history
- Fact check: At State of the Union, some points rang true
- Fact check: 5 applause lines the president trots out at rallies
- Fact check: Trump makes misleading claims at Iowa rally
- Fact check: Trump’s CPAC speech
- Fact check: Trump's false and misleading press conference claims
- Fact check: President Trump's press conference, in context
- Fact check: President Trump's press conference falsehoods
- Fact check: Trump’s 100-day boasts
- Fact check: President Trump's inaugural address
And more
- Fact check: Trump seems unaware NFL pays taxes
- Fact check: Did Kanye West help Trump double approval among blacks?
- Fact check: Trump’s hollow claim about ‘inner cities’
- Fact check: The real scoop on Trump's poll numbers
- Fact check: Eight years of trolling Obama
- Fact Check: Trump claims tax bill provides $3.2 trillion in cuts. It's half that
- Fact check: Donald Trump’s misleading blame on opioids
- Fact check: Trump's comments on women
- Fact check: Trump on hairspray and ozone
- Fact check: Over-regulation didn't kill Detroit
- Fact check: In tax code speech, Trump spins facts
- Fact check: Trump recycles flawed gun talking point
- Fact check: Trump tops biggest whoppers of 2017
- Fact check: Trump's tough talk on drug prices: Rhetoric vs. reality
- Fact check: The Trump-Pelosi-Schumer scuffle in the Oval Office
- Fact check: Could VA fire workers before Trump signed law?
- Fact check: Trump on the ACA and the uninsured
- Fact check: Trump pulls quotes on ACA out of context
- Fact check: What President Trump inherits
