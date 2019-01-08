USA TODAY has published 88 fact checks on Donald Trump. Read them all here.

President Donald Trump will deliver a speech Tuesday making his case for a border wall, the crux of an ongoing partial government shutdown with no end in sight.

But ahead of Trump's live televised address, media analysts and skeptics voiced concern over the potential for on-air falsehoods from a president with a documented history of straying from fact.

"Giving Donald Trump air time without context or conditions is downright irresponsible," said Kurt Bardella, a former House Oversight and Government Reform Committee adviser, in a column at USA TODAY.

"Yes, the public at large has a right to hear from the president, but the media have a responsibility to provide their audience with context and facts."

From Trump's candidacy until now, USA TODAY has published 88 fact checks from FactCheck.org, our own staff and the Associated Press that hold the president accountable on topics from immigration to the Russia investigation and more. See them all below.

Immigration and the border

Russia, James Comey and the investigation

Military and foreign affairs

Debates and the campaign trail

Elections and turnout

Press conferences, rallies and speeches

And more

