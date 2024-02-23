USA Today Readers' Choice Award names COSI second-best science museum in nation

The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus was named the second-best science museum in the nation according to the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The museum, located along the banks of the Scioto River in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus, features a variety of exhibits for all ages, including the American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur exhibit (including a T. rex fossil), a planetarium and a number of other science, space and electricity exhibits to explore. There are also seasonal live shows.

A model of a Yutyrannus -- a relative of T. rex that was covered in proto-feathers -- on display inside the Dinosaur Gallery at COSI. Now is a great time to nurture your child's interest in dinosaurs, experts say.

The exterior of the museum also features even more hands-on experiments for children to try with a beautiful view of the Columbus skyline.

This isn't the first time COSI has made it on the USA Today 10Best list — the museum previously held the top spot as best science museum for four consecutive years before today. The museum was also chosen as one of eight recipients of the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the highest honor awarded to museums and libraries that make exceptional contributions to their communities, The Dispatch previously reported.

COSI was initially located in the old Memorial Hall building at 280 E. Broad St. in downtown Columbus. The center was the brainchild of Sanford N. Hallock ll, inspired by a visit to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago during a business trip in 1957. Hallock imagined a similar institution in Columbus and wrote a proposal for a Center of Science and Industry in the city in 1958.

What to know if you go

COSI Admission Ticket includes all classic COSI Exhibition areas, live shows, and AMNH Dinosaurs. Tickets are cheaper to purchase online. Admission is $30 for those 13 and over, $25 for those under 12 and free for those under 2.

There are also senior, teacher and military discounts.

There is an abundance of available parking near the museum, but expect to pay money for parking.

