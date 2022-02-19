New USA Today subscribers can get digital access for just $1 a week with this Presidents’ Day sale

Christine Persaud
·2 min read
New USA Today subscribers can get a Digital All Access plan for just $1 a week during this Presidents&#39; Day sale.
New USA Today subscribers can get a Digital All Access plan for just $1 a week during this Presidents' Day sale.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Keep up to date with what's going on around the world with a subscription to USA Today. The Digital All Access plan is down from its regular price of $119.88 a year ($9.99 a month) to just $52, marking a savings of $67.88 for the year. You'll pay just $1 per week for premium content and exclusive insight. This introductory offer for new USA Today subscribers is only available through Monday, February 28 so you'll want to act fast.

The Presidents' Day deal applies to your first year of subscription, after which the rate goes back up to $9.99 a month. A Digital All Access subscription to USA Today opens the door to exclusive subscriber-only articles and newsletters and is accessible on any desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile device. The subscriber-only content is clearly marked on the website and features the day's best articles, videos and enhanced programming created by USA Today reporters and experts. A digital subscription also includes access to the e-Edition, a digital replica of the print magazine for even more premium content, as well as an insider look at conversations in the newsroom, including excerpts from daily notes to staff and daily discussions.

It's simple to subscribe. Visit the sign-up page and create an account using your first and last name, email address and a chosen password. Once you have created the account (you must also confirm that you are 18+ or the age of majority in the state where you reside), choose the promotional deal, and start reading for just $1 a week.

You can cancel anytime and cancelation will go into effect at the start of the next billing cycle. If you decide you don't want to keep the subscription after the first year, simply call customer service toll-free at 1-800-872-0001 before the next billing cycle to do so.

In business since 1982, USA Today appeals to all sides of the political spectrum with its fair and unbiased reporting. The company launched its website in 1995 and since, has expanded to include all aspects of news, from world politics to entertainment, travel, pop culture, money, sports, life, tech, opinion and more. The focus is on delivering content in an easy-to-read and understandable format, whether it's a can't-miss mattress sale or coverage of the Olympics. The look of the website mimics that of a traditional paper newspaper, so you can curl up with your digital USA Today subscription on your tablet and virtually flip through the pages of the day's news.

